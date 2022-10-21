ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

EA admits ‘The Sims’ Summit “did not fairly represent” players

EA has issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging that its recent Behind The Sims Summit “did not fairly represent” players, and has promised to “do better moving forward”. During the first ever Behind The Sims Summit event, EA gave a first look at its next Sims...
NME

Meet DeanoBeano: the streamer that’s playing ‘Call Of Duty’ with instruments

When we were days away from September’s first Modern Warfare 2 beta, a curious clip started doing the rounds on Twitter. At first glance, it shows a Call Of Duty: Warzone streamer DeanoBeano sniping a rival player with a well-timed shot. It does the job, but it’s nothing particularly fancy – until you take another look with your sound on and realise that the killing shot was delivered not through keyboard or controller, but from a recorder.
NME

How to change characters in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is a brand new Batman game, set in a whole new universe. In it, Batman is dead, and it’s up to the Knights to maintain order in the city. This is no small task, what with supervillains rising out of the shadows to fill the power vacuum left in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s death.
NME

‘Silent Hill: Townfall’ fans dig up the trailer’s creepy hidden messages

Silent Hill fans have discovered several hidden messages in the first trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall, one of four upcoming games in the survival horror series. Last Tuesday (October 18), Konami revealed Silent Hill Townfall, a “co-production with Annapurna Interactive and multiple BAFTA award-winning No Code Studios.”. While details...
NME

‘Two Point Campus’ Halloween update introduces new challenge mode

Two Point Campus is the latest game to get in on the Halloween fun, with a spooky update that will populate your university with zombie students and werewolf teachers. The update is available right now, and will remain so until November 1. However, developer Two Point Studios has said that some of the added content will be kept in the game once the spooky season is over.
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’: Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel think Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole “fancy each other”

House Of The Dragon actor Fabien Frankel has said that he and his co-star Matt Smith have a theory that Prince Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole “fancy each other”. In a new video interview with NME, Frankel, who portrays the Ser Criston in the Game Of Thrones spin-off prequel series, said that Smith (Daemon Targaryen) believes their characters have repressed sexual desire for one another.
NME

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ is “still on track” for March 2023 release

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will reportedly still be launching in March 2023 despite there being no new development updates from EA. According to journalist Jeff Grubb during a recent episode of Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings podcast, EA’s previously announced target of a March 2023 release for the upcoming Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is still the same (via GamesRadar).
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’ finale recap: fiery ending sets up the mother of all wars

Ten episodes later, House of the Dragon draws to a close. Was it all-out war? Was it the anti-climax that the end of Game Of Thrones was? Read on…. The finale – ‘The Black Queen’ – begins at Dragonstone, with Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), now 14, telling his mother Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) that when Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) dies he can’t be Lord of the Tides – because he gets seasick. Rhaenyra tells him that she was frightened to accept her destiny as well; he’ll be all right, she says, kissing him on the head. Why are we beginning the episode with this exchange? Ah, well, you’ll see…
NME

Arctic Monkeys reflect on lasting impact of ‘A Certain Romance’

Arctic Monkeys have reflected on the lasting impact of ‘A Certain Romance’, describing it as the song that showed the band they had ambitions “beyond what we once thought we were capable of”. Speaking to NME in their recent Big Read cover interview, frontman Alex Turner...
NME

2 classic ‘Mario Party’ games are coming to Switch next month

Nintendo has announced that two classic Mario Party games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online early next month. Sharing in a new tweet yesterday (October 21), the publisher revealed that Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are the next games to be joining the Nintendo 64 collection via its Switch Online service on November 2.
NME

‘God Of War Ragnarok’ spoilers have started appearing online

Spoilers for Sony Santa Monica‘s God Of War Ragnarok have started appearing online, though the game is not set to launch until November 9. Since yesterday (October 23), an account on Twitter has been sharing screenshots from God Of War Ragnarok. The contents of many of these images depict scenes that have not been featured in any of the game’s trailers or previews.
NME

‘Disco Elysium’ lead designer Robert Kurvitz sues ZA/UM

Robert Kurvitz, lead designer for Disco Elysium and author of the novel the game was based on, has submitted a lawsuit against ZA/UM, the developing studio and publisher for the game. As spotted by Tech News Space, Kurvitz has filed legal proceedings against ZA/UM through a county court in Estonia,...
NME

‘Fallout 4’ to receive free next-gen update in 2023

As part of the conclusion to the Fallout series’ 25th anniversary celebrations, Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4 will be optimised for current-gen consoles in a free update releasing in 2023. As posted on the Fallout website, Bethesda says a next-gen update is coming for Fallout 4 in 2023...
NME

Oscar Isaac still “hopeful” that ‘Metal Gear Solid’ movie will get made

Oscar Isaac has said he’s still “hopeful” that a Metal Gear Solid movie will be made. Back in 2020, Isaac was cast as Solid Snake in Sony’s long-awaited adaptation of Metal Gear Solid alongside director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and producer Avi Arad. However, production has yet to begin and a release date has never been confirmed.
NME

Matt Skiba says he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before exit

Matt Skiba has revealed that he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before he left the group. The Alkaline Trio vocalist joined Blink-182 in 2015 following the departure of guitarist Tom DeLonge. Skiba recorded two albums with the group – 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ – before leaving earlier this year to make way for DeLonge’s return.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

The first double XP weekend for ‘Overwatch 2’ is live now

There’s a double XP weekend happening right now in Overwatch 2, the first of three planned events intended as an apology for the game’s troubled launch. The game’s first double XP weekend is live right now, and will run until 7PM BST on October 24. The event will reward players with double XP, to level their way up through the game’s somewhat controversial battle pass. The double XP will only be awarded for match completions, however.

Comments / 0

Community Policy