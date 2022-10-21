Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Bayonetta’’s original voice actor responds to being called a “gold digger”
Hellena Taylor, the original voice of Bayonetta, has issued a statement following accusations that she is a “liar and gold digger” during a prolonged public dispute over casting and wages for voice actors. The dispute began when Taylor originally posted a series of videos to her Twitter alleging...
NME
EA admits ‘The Sims’ Summit “did not fairly represent” players
EA has issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging that its recent Behind The Sims Summit “did not fairly represent” players, and has promised to “do better moving forward”. During the first ever Behind The Sims Summit event, EA gave a first look at its next Sims...
People Have Lost It Over The "House Of The Dragon" Season Finale — Here Are The Best Jokes
"That finale took years off my life; what the heck are we supposed to do now."
NME
Meet DeanoBeano: the streamer that’s playing ‘Call Of Duty’ with instruments
When we were days away from September’s first Modern Warfare 2 beta, a curious clip started doing the rounds on Twitter. At first glance, it shows a Call Of Duty: Warzone streamer DeanoBeano sniping a rival player with a well-timed shot. It does the job, but it’s nothing particularly fancy – until you take another look with your sound on and realise that the killing shot was delivered not through keyboard or controller, but from a recorder.
NME
How to change characters in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights is a brand new Batman game, set in a whole new universe. In it, Batman is dead, and it’s up to the Knights to maintain order in the city. This is no small task, what with supervillains rising out of the shadows to fill the power vacuum left in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s death.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ ending was foreshadowed by Viserys in the first episode
House Of The Dragon foreshadowed a key moment in the finale in the show’s first episode. The Game Of Thrones prequel’s first season came to an end with episode The Black Queen, which aired in the US on Sunday (October 23). In the finale, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell)...
NME
‘Silent Hill: Townfall’ fans dig up the trailer’s creepy hidden messages
Silent Hill fans have discovered several hidden messages in the first trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall, one of four upcoming games in the survival horror series. Last Tuesday (October 18), Konami revealed Silent Hill Townfall, a “co-production with Annapurna Interactive and multiple BAFTA award-winning No Code Studios.”. While details...
NME
‘Two Point Campus’ Halloween update introduces new challenge mode
Two Point Campus is the latest game to get in on the Halloween fun, with a spooky update that will populate your university with zombie students and werewolf teachers. The update is available right now, and will remain so until November 1. However, developer Two Point Studios has said that some of the added content will be kept in the game once the spooky season is over.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’: Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel think Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole “fancy each other”
House Of The Dragon actor Fabien Frankel has said that he and his co-star Matt Smith have a theory that Prince Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole “fancy each other”. In a new video interview with NME, Frankel, who portrays the Ser Criston in the Game Of Thrones spin-off prequel series, said that Smith (Daemon Targaryen) believes their characters have repressed sexual desire for one another.
NME
‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ is “still on track” for March 2023 release
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will reportedly still be launching in March 2023 despite there being no new development updates from EA. According to journalist Jeff Grubb during a recent episode of Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings podcast, EA’s previously announced target of a March 2023 release for the upcoming Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is still the same (via GamesRadar).
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ finale recap: fiery ending sets up the mother of all wars
Ten episodes later, House of the Dragon draws to a close. Was it all-out war? Was it the anti-climax that the end of Game Of Thrones was? Read on…. The finale – ‘The Black Queen’ – begins at Dragonstone, with Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), now 14, telling his mother Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) that when Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) dies he can’t be Lord of the Tides – because he gets seasick. Rhaenyra tells him that she was frightened to accept her destiny as well; he’ll be all right, she says, kissing him on the head. Why are we beginning the episode with this exchange? Ah, well, you’ll see…
NME
Arctic Monkeys reflect on lasting impact of ‘A Certain Romance’
Arctic Monkeys have reflected on the lasting impact of ‘A Certain Romance’, describing it as the song that showed the band they had ambitions “beyond what we once thought we were capable of”. Speaking to NME in their recent Big Read cover interview, frontman Alex Turner...
NME
2 classic ‘Mario Party’ games are coming to Switch next month
Nintendo has announced that two classic Mario Party games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online early next month. Sharing in a new tweet yesterday (October 21), the publisher revealed that Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are the next games to be joining the Nintendo 64 collection via its Switch Online service on November 2.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ viewers praise “incredible” finale: “Captures the feel of classic ‘Game Of Thrones'”
House Of The Dragon’s season finale has been widely praised by viewers. The Game Of Thrones prequel’s first season came to an end with episode Black Queen, which aired in the US on Sunday (October 23). The episode also leaked a few days prior which prompted a response...
NME
‘God Of War Ragnarok’ spoilers have started appearing online
Spoilers for Sony Santa Monica‘s God Of War Ragnarok have started appearing online, though the game is not set to launch until November 9. Since yesterday (October 23), an account on Twitter has been sharing screenshots from God Of War Ragnarok. The contents of many of these images depict scenes that have not been featured in any of the game’s trailers or previews.
NME
‘Disco Elysium’ lead designer Robert Kurvitz sues ZA/UM
Robert Kurvitz, lead designer for Disco Elysium and author of the novel the game was based on, has submitted a lawsuit against ZA/UM, the developing studio and publisher for the game. As spotted by Tech News Space, Kurvitz has filed legal proceedings against ZA/UM through a county court in Estonia,...
NME
‘Fallout 4’ to receive free next-gen update in 2023
As part of the conclusion to the Fallout series’ 25th anniversary celebrations, Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4 will be optimised for current-gen consoles in a free update releasing in 2023. As posted on the Fallout website, Bethesda says a next-gen update is coming for Fallout 4 in 2023...
NME
Oscar Isaac still “hopeful” that ‘Metal Gear Solid’ movie will get made
Oscar Isaac has said he’s still “hopeful” that a Metal Gear Solid movie will be made. Back in 2020, Isaac was cast as Solid Snake in Sony’s long-awaited adaptation of Metal Gear Solid alongside director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and producer Avi Arad. However, production has yet to begin and a release date has never been confirmed.
NME
Matt Skiba says he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before exit
Matt Skiba has revealed that he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before he left the group. The Alkaline Trio vocalist joined Blink-182 in 2015 following the departure of guitarist Tom DeLonge. Skiba recorded two albums with the group – 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ – before leaving earlier this year to make way for DeLonge’s return.
NME
The first double XP weekend for ‘Overwatch 2’ is live now
There’s a double XP weekend happening right now in Overwatch 2, the first of three planned events intended as an apology for the game’s troubled launch. The game’s first double XP weekend is live right now, and will run until 7PM BST on October 24. The event will reward players with double XP, to level their way up through the game’s somewhat controversial battle pass. The double XP will only be awarded for match completions, however.
Comments / 0