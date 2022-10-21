ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘York’s Greatest Tailgate’ to be held at PeoplesBank Park

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating. York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.
YORK, PA
PhillyBite

Eating and Drinking Guide to Lancaster, Pennsylvania

- If you're planning a vacation to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, it helps to know what to expect from the area's cuisine. There's a variety of good food to choose from. Lancaster is home to several buffets, as well as restaurants and bars. The area is a hot spot for dining, with many options for locals and tourists.
LANCASTER, PA
etownian.com

Rating local diners

One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Halloween events to enjoy this weekend in South Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween is right around the corner, and South Central Pennsylvania has geared up for spooky season. Here are three events to get yourself into the Halloween spirit this weekend:. Famous magician, David Caserta, will give guests a night of mind-blowing magic the whole family can enjoy....
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Fall Food Truck Festival held in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day filled with food and fun in Chambersburg Franklin County on Sunday. The Fall Food Truck festival featured over 50 food vendors. From barbeque to sweet treats and brews. There was also live music and entertainment. abc27 served as a media sponsor for the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Police in York searching for missing girl

York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to police. Davis was...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

A first look at the District 3 field hockey tournament brackets and seeding

Forty-six field hockey teams will compete in the District 3 field hockey tournament, which begins first-round play Wednesday. The District 3 tournament serves as the qualifier for the PIAA tournament. Power rankings and official brackets in three classifications were released by District 3 Friday. District 3 will send seven Class...
PhillyBite

Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County

- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Downtown Chambersburg: Fall food truck fest this weekend

It’s fall food fest time again! Downtown Chambersburg parking lots will be overflowing on October 23 with trucks hoping to satisfy the appetites of visitors and locals. The Fall Food Truck Fest is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. No admission fee is charged to visitors, who can choose their favorites from more than 40 vendors who are set to bring their finest delectables like seafood, pizza, barbecue, and desserts galore.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Radio Ink

Mike Miller To Oversee 7 Stations Now

IHeartMedia in Central PA has announced that Mike Miller is the new Vice President of Programming for Harrisburg and Lancaster. The cluster has seven stations. Miller will also be responsible for daily programming duties at Bob 94.9 and Real 99.3. He’ll report to Jeff Hurley, Executive Vice President for iHeartMedia National Programming Group who said, “Mike brings an unparalleled understanding of our business and operations. His track record of innovation speaks for itself,” said Hurley. “He has created and grown unique brands from the ground up for over 20 years in Central PA. We’re excited to welcome Mike back to our programming team, where he got his first start on FM97 in Lancaster at age 16.”
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

First-ever U.S. plastic waste transformer opens in York

YORK, Pa. — A state-of-the-art recycling facility opened in York County on Friday. The factory is able to convert difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into an innovative new form of a concrete additive called RESIN8. When added to concrete, RESIN8 becomes better insulated, stronger, more fire resistant and lighter. The new...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Humans and furry friends gather for Bark for Life

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — The American Cancer Society (ACS) welcomed humans and their dogs to the fifth annual Hershey Harrisburg Bark for Life on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event highlights how beneficial the caregiving qualities of canine companions can be to people battling cancer. “Caregivers and survivors definitely need four-legged...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

