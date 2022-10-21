Read full article on original website
abc27.com
‘York’s Greatest Tailgate’ to be held at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating. York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.
PhillyBite
Eating and Drinking Guide to Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- If you're planning a vacation to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, it helps to know what to expect from the area's cuisine. There's a variety of good food to choose from. Lancaster is home to several buffets, as well as restaurants and bars. The area is a hot spot for dining, with many options for locals and tourists.
Women’s clothing retailer to open next month at Park City Center
Another clothing store is coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster. is coming to the mall and that the store will be located in the JCPenney wing of the shopping center. The store will be located next to Books-A-Million. The women’s clothing retailer has several stores in Pennsylvania and...
Process of Perfecting Grape-Growing Led to Success for Brothers of Nottingham Winery
James and Zach Wilson of Wayvine Winery and Vineyard in Nottingham learned which grapes can grow in Pennsylvania as they went, writes Rebecca Logan for Lancaster Online. Zach took a beginner grape-growing seminar in 2010 aged 19. He planted a section of vines at the family property with the help of his 16-year-old brother.
Mid-Penn boys soccer players to watch in the District 3 tournament
Hershey boys soccer team wins on last minute, double-overtime goal to beat Mechanicsburg District playoffs start this week, which means Mid-Penn teams set off on their quests to vie for District supremacy. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or...
etownian.com
Rating local diners
One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
Halloween events to enjoy this weekend in South Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween is right around the corner, and South Central Pennsylvania has geared up for spooky season. Here are three events to get yourself into the Halloween spirit this weekend:. Famous magician, David Caserta, will give guests a night of mind-blowing magic the whole family can enjoy....
abc27.com
Fall Food Truck Festival held in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day filled with food and fun in Chambersburg Franklin County on Sunday. The Fall Food Truck festival featured over 50 food vendors. From barbeque to sweet treats and brews. There was also live music and entertainment. abc27 served as a media sponsor for the...
Classic Cars Come Together for Good Coffee and a Good Cause
If you’re a fan of the Coatesville Vintage Grand Prix car event, then you may want to check out Cars and Coffee this Sunday for a laid-back car show full of classic car enthusiasts looking to enjoy their morning with a nice cup of coffee, great cars, and a good cause.
WGAL
Police in York searching for missing girl
York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to police. Davis was...
A first look at the District 3 field hockey tournament brackets and seeding
Forty-six field hockey teams will compete in the District 3 field hockey tournament, which begins first-round play Wednesday. The District 3 tournament serves as the qualifier for the PIAA tournament. Power rankings and official brackets in three classifications were released by District 3 Friday. District 3 will send seven Class...
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
PhillyBite
Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County
- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
Downtown Chambersburg: Fall food truck fest this weekend
It’s fall food fest time again! Downtown Chambersburg parking lots will be overflowing on October 23 with trucks hoping to satisfy the appetites of visitors and locals. The Fall Food Truck Fest is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. No admission fee is charged to visitors, who can choose their favorites from more than 40 vendors who are set to bring their finest delectables like seafood, pizza, barbecue, and desserts galore.
Another freezing night in central Pa. could mean Friday morning frost
More overnight freezing temperatures could result in vegetation-killing frost in parts of the midstate, forecasters said. A frost advisory in effect until 8 a.m. Friday said temperatures were in the low to mid 30s overnight and into early Friday morning. The advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
Radio Ink
Mike Miller To Oversee 7 Stations Now
IHeartMedia in Central PA has announced that Mike Miller is the new Vice President of Programming for Harrisburg and Lancaster. The cluster has seven stations. Miller will also be responsible for daily programming duties at Bob 94.9 and Real 99.3. He’ll report to Jeff Hurley, Executive Vice President for iHeartMedia National Programming Group who said, “Mike brings an unparalleled understanding of our business and operations. His track record of innovation speaks for itself,” said Hurley. “He has created and grown unique brands from the ground up for over 20 years in Central PA. We’re excited to welcome Mike back to our programming team, where he got his first start on FM97 in Lancaster at age 16.”
First-ever U.S. plastic waste transformer opens in York
YORK, Pa. — A state-of-the-art recycling facility opened in York County on Friday. The factory is able to convert difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into an innovative new form of a concrete additive called RESIN8. When added to concrete, RESIN8 becomes better insulated, stronger, more fire resistant and lighter. The new...
Humans and furry friends gather for Bark for Life
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — The American Cancer Society (ACS) welcomed humans and their dogs to the fifth annual Hershey Harrisburg Bark for Life on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event highlights how beneficial the caregiving qualities of canine companions can be to people battling cancer. “Caregivers and survivors definitely need four-legged...
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwakening America shows in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwakening America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
WGAL
Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
