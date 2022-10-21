ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three vying for one seat in Woodside Town Council's District 2

Two newcomers are challenging Woodside Town Council member Brian Dombkowski for the newly created District 2 seat this fall. Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident, and Elizabeth Kaske, who moved to town recently from Menlo Park, have thrown their hats in the ring. The Town Council, which is currently a...
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Guest opinions: Opposing views on Menlo Park's Measure V

League of Women Voters encourages 'No' vote on Measure V. The League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County opposes Menlo Park Measure V. The mission of the League of Women Voters is to make democracy work and to support effective representative democracy. In eliminating a function of elected City Council representatives to make zoning changes and instead put zoning changes to a public vote, Measure V reduces the effectiveness of city government.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Four strive to fill three seats on the Menlo Park fire district board

Candidates talk diversity, finances and district's relationship with Atherton. Two incumbents and two newcomers are striving for a spot on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Board President Chuck Bernstein and board member Robert Jones are running for reelection, with candidates Gary Bloom and Dionis Papavramidis seeking to join the board. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Portola Valley candidates talk electric appliance mandates, housing and term limits at forum

The nonprofit group Portola Valley Residents hosted a Town Council candidate forum at Portola Valley’s Town Center on Oct. 13, exclusively for residents of Portola Valley. All five candidates attended the forum for a meet-and-greet with the audience, followed by an open-mic Q&A moderated by resident Judith Murphy. The event was described as a "private meeting."
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Atherton forum: Candidates respond to questions on policing, housing at Menlo College and road safety

Building more housing at Menlo College, policing and road safety were all top of mind to the four candidates — Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, Greg Conlon and Stacy Miles Holland — for the three open slots on Atherton City Council this fall during a forum at the Atherton college on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County

City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Portola Valley Town Council forum billed as 'residents only,' attempts to exclude journalists

A candidate forum for the Portola Valley Town Council race on Thursday evening attempted to exclude journalists and all non-residents of Portola Valley. This reporter showed up on behalf of The Almanac, with support from some residents -- including one of the event's sponsors -- to observe and report on any news relevant to the upcoming election for three council seats.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Las Lomitas district increases substitute teacher pay rates

The Las Lomitas Elementary School District governing board raised its substitute teacher pay rates during an Oct. 5 meeting. Officials say the move will help attract and retain them, as districts across the state face shortages of subs. The district had not reviewed the substitute teacher rates since November 2020.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Former Atherton mayor: 'Do not be afraid of density'

With feedback from the state on its draft housing plan weeks away, the Atherton City Council hosted a community meeting on the topic on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to gather feedback from residents and get more details on what's to come in the process. Some residents urged the town to devise a Plan B now, others expressed fears about the town changing if multifamily housing is built and a former mayor even dared the officials to go denser in their plans.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Atherton hosts meeting on housing element Tuesday night

As the town of Atherton awaits feedback on its draft housing plan from the state, the City Council will host a forum and community meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The town is tasked with planning for 348 new housing units over the next eight years, a substantial jump from the previous cycle.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Rabid bat found in Palo Alto Baylands

Animal Control advises reporting — but not touching — ill wildlife and getting pets vaccinated. The Palo Alto Animal Control Division is warning the public to be aware of the presence of rabies at the Palo Alto Baylands after a bat found last week tested positive for the disease.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Betsy Nash and Peter Ohtaki face off for Menlo Park City Council

Two candidates diverge on housing plans for the city. In Menlo Park's only competitive City Council race, two longtime residents, incumbent Betsy Nash and former council member Peter Ohtaki, have diverging views on the city's obligation to significantly increase its housing. Only voters residing in District 4 neighborhoods, which include downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real, will vote in the race between Nash or Ohtaki on Nov. 8.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Editorial: Betsy Nash for Menlo Park District 4

On the Nov. 8 ballot, only residents of Menlo Park's District 4, which includes downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real, will have the chance to vote for a representative on the City Council. First-term incumbent Betsy Nash is facing some familiar competition in Peter Ohtaki, the former two-term council member she unseated in 2018.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

