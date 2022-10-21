Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--Part4Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Related
Three vying for one seat in Woodside Town Council's District 2
Two newcomers are challenging Woodside Town Council member Brian Dombkowski for the newly created District 2 seat this fall. Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident, and Elizabeth Kaske, who moved to town recently from Menlo Park, have thrown their hats in the ring. The Town Council, which is currently a...
Guest opinions: Opposing views on Menlo Park's Measure V
League of Women Voters encourages 'No' vote on Measure V. The League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County opposes Menlo Park Measure V. The mission of the League of Women Voters is to make democracy work and to support effective representative democracy. In eliminating a function of elected City Council representatives to make zoning changes and instead put zoning changes to a public vote, Measure V reduces the effectiveness of city government.
Four strive to fill three seats on the Menlo Park fire district board
Candidates talk diversity, finances and district's relationship with Atherton. Two incumbents and two newcomers are striving for a spot on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Board President Chuck Bernstein and board member Robert Jones are running for reelection, with candidates Gary Bloom and Dionis Papavramidis seeking to join the board. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
Portola Valley candidates talk electric appliance mandates, housing and term limits at forum
The nonprofit group Portola Valley Residents hosted a Town Council candidate forum at Portola Valley’s Town Center on Oct. 13, exclusively for residents of Portola Valley. All five candidates attended the forum for a meet-and-greet with the audience, followed by an open-mic Q&A moderated by resident Judith Murphy. The event was described as a "private meeting."
Atherton forum: Candidates respond to questions on policing, housing at Menlo College and road safety
Building more housing at Menlo College, policing and road safety were all top of mind to the four candidates — Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, Greg Conlon and Stacy Miles Holland — for the three open slots on Atherton City Council this fall during a forum at the Atherton college on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County
City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
League of Women Voters hosts candidate forums, info sessions in South San Mateo County
The League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County branch is hosting voter information events throughout October to keep residents informed on local elections and state propositions. The branch covers the communities of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Redwood City and Woodside. Date: Tuesday, Oct. 18. Time:...
Another diesel spill triggers cleanup efforts at Palo Alto VA campus
Palo Alto Fire Department officials assessed environmental damage this week after more than 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out a storage tank at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System last Friday. According to a statement that the city issued Wednesday, the spill entailed between 50 and 100 gallons...
Portola Valley Town Council forum billed as 'residents only,' attempts to exclude journalists
A candidate forum for the Portola Valley Town Council race on Thursday evening attempted to exclude journalists and all non-residents of Portola Valley. This reporter showed up on behalf of The Almanac, with support from some residents -- including one of the event's sponsors -- to observe and report on any news relevant to the upcoming election for three council seats.
Las Lomitas district increases substitute teacher pay rates
The Las Lomitas Elementary School District governing board raised its substitute teacher pay rates during an Oct. 5 meeting. Officials say the move will help attract and retain them, as districts across the state face shortages of subs. The district had not reviewed the substitute teacher rates since November 2020.
Four candidates are seeking a spot on the Atherton City Council this November
Looming state housing mandates, needed infrastructure improvements and climate change are some of the most pressing issues for the four candidates running for three open seats on the Atherton City Council this fall. Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, former candidate Greg...
Former Atherton mayor: 'Do not be afraid of density'
With feedback from the state on its draft housing plan weeks away, the Atherton City Council hosted a community meeting on the topic on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to gather feedback from residents and get more details on what's to come in the process. Some residents urged the town to devise a Plan B now, others expressed fears about the town changing if multifamily housing is built and a former mayor even dared the officials to go denser in their plans.
Resident-only council candidate forum tonight in Portola Valley excludes local press
A candidate forum for Portola Valley residents is being held Thursday evening, Oct. 13, at the Town Center. The event website says the event is for Portola Valley residents only and the press is not invited, much to the ire of some town residents who are calling the move "fascist."
Menlo Park's Measure V puts the future of zoning in the public's hands
Proponents say Measure V is a necessary check on the council's power, and that preventing the erosion of single-family uses is best controlled by a vote of the people rather than by their elected representatives. Opponents of Measure V criticize the effort as a way to kill affordable housing for...
Incumbent and retired attorney vie for a spot on Woodside fire district board
Incumbent board director Matt Miller and safety advocate and author Lloyd "Rusty" Day are competing for one open full term seat on the Woodside Fire Protection District Board. A second, short term board seat will be automatically filled by appointed incumbent Randy Holthaus, who is running uncontested. Woodside Fire Protection...
Atherton hosts meeting on housing element Tuesday night
As the town of Atherton awaits feedback on its draft housing plan from the state, the City Council will host a forum and community meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The town is tasked with planning for 348 new housing units over the next eight years, a substantial jump from the previous cycle.
Rabid bat found in Palo Alto Baylands
Animal Control advises reporting — but not touching — ill wildlife and getting pets vaccinated. The Palo Alto Animal Control Division is warning the public to be aware of the presence of rabies at the Palo Alto Baylands after a bat found last week tested positive for the disease.
Betsy Nash and Peter Ohtaki face off for Menlo Park City Council
Two candidates diverge on housing plans for the city. In Menlo Park's only competitive City Council race, two longtime residents, incumbent Betsy Nash and former council member Peter Ohtaki, have diverging views on the city's obligation to significantly increase its housing. Only voters residing in District 4 neighborhoods, which include downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real, will vote in the race between Nash or Ohtaki on Nov. 8.
Editorial: Betsy Nash for Menlo Park District 4
On the Nov. 8 ballot, only residents of Menlo Park's District 4, which includes downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real, will have the chance to vote for a representative on the City Council. First-term incumbent Betsy Nash is facing some familiar competition in Peter Ohtaki, the former two-term council member she unseated in 2018.
Candidate courts real estate, tech donors in East Palo Alto City Council race
In East Palo Alto's City Council race, candidate Mark Dinan has received a large backing from real estate agents and tech workers, netting $22,579 in donations, according to campaign finance disclosures filed with the state Fair Political Practices Commission. The fundraising is in stark contrast to the other six candidates...
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0