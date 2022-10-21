Read full article on original website
Former aide: Trump would 'perjure himself 5 ways to Sunday' if he testifies on Jan. 6
Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin tells CNN's Jake Tapper it would be "such a mistake" for Trump to testify before the House January 6 Committee.
WH Official ‘Shocked’ At Trump 'Coup'
“This was no longer a rally”. A White House security official told the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection that then-President Donald Trump intended to lead the mob to the Capitol building.
