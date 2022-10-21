Traction seems to be growing around housing model that’s had success elsewhere in the world. Mai Vang is trying something new. The first-term Sacramento City Councilwoman, who represents District 8, is working with city staff to develop the Clover Apartments, a 358-unit mixed-income project on Wainscott Way near public transit in South Sacramento. The apartments could be built by AMCAL, an affordable housing developer. And with them could come a housing model popular in other parts of the world that’s known as social housing.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO