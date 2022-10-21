Read full article on original website
As democracy report finds Md. is a national leader in voting integrity, a nonpartisan election observer prepares for Nov. 8
Maryland ranks second in election integrity across the U.S., according to the Democracy Initiative Education Fund, a coalition of 75 civil rights, environmental and civic organizations. The post As democracy report finds Md. is a national leader in voting integrity, a nonpartisan election observer prepares for Nov. 8 appeared first on Maryland Matters.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour
FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Washington Examiner
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
Hot-button issue could impact November midterms in Virginia
Virginians will pick who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives when they cast their ballots in the midterm elections in just over two weeks.
Virginians get voter notices with incorrect information
Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week.
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
Video shows Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepting gift from Proud Boys
BALTIMORE - A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer.The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him."Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you," the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox's Vimeo account.Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man's name and shook...
Wbaltv.com
Early voting starts Thursday in Maryland
Early voting gets underway in Maryland this week, and there are plenty of changes this election season to be aware of. Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the Maryland State Board of Elections explains what's different.
fox5dc.com
VA voters receive incorrect voting information
Election officials in Virginia are working to fix an issue where voter notices with incorrect information were sent out to voters. FOX 5's Sierra Fox explains how this happened from Fairfax County.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin restores rights for over 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday the restoration of civil rights for hundreds of Virginians. The decision ensures approved individuals the ability to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election ahead of Monday’s registration deadline. “Second chances are essential to ensuring Virginians who have made...
fox5dc.com
Incorrect voter notices sent out in Virginia towns, officials say
VIRGINIA - Election officials in Virginia are working to fix an issue where voter notices with incorrect information were sent out to voters. According to the Virginia Commissioner of Elections, Susan Beals, the notices were sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico, and Vienna.
31,000 Virginia voters get incorrect voting location due to ‘printing issue’
Over 31,000 Virginia voters in Fairfax and Prince William Counties received notices from their local registrars that listed incorrect polling locations due to a 'printing error.'
Pennsylvania County Accused of Breaching Voting System Yet Again
The state of Pennsylvania says Fulton County has breached its voting machines—yet again—in violation of a court-ordered injunction. In a Pennsylvania Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman accused the county of breaching its voting system for a second time in July when it let a forensics company look at the equipment. This last breach became apparent after the county sued Dominion Voting Systems, which makes election equipment, claiming it had found issues with the machines after Speckin Forensics LLC’s inspection. Chapman’s lawyers argued that when Fulton County allowed the forensics company access to its voting machines, it violated the “court’s Jan. 27 injunction prohibiting third-party access to the machines,” according to a Reuters report. The lawyers wrote that “in allowing Speckin to access and image the electronic voting machines in July 2022, Petitioners openly thumbed their noses at a clear and direct order of this Court,” and opened up the possibility of voter information leaks and potential election tampering.Read it at Reuters
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Are you the next Ms. Virginia Senior America?
Linda Huntley, Ms. Virginia Senior America Administrator, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2010, and top ten finalist, is looking for the next Ms. Virginia Senior America 2023. Are you a lady of elegance aged 60 or over, looking to become a part of an organization that prides itself on community service and connecting with ladies who are still active in their careers and families or retired? View msseniorameriallc.com to see the current winner, top 12, and state representatives.
popville.com
“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”
“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
WSLS
What’s on your ballot? View sample ballots for the 2022 Virginia General Election
As many throughout the Commonwealth prepare to head to the polls this year, we’re working for you on what you can expect to see on your ballot on Election Day. Below you will find a list of sample ballots sorted by precincts or districts for each locality in our coverage area. To look up your voter precinct, click here.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is now low; 12 localities rank medium
While COVID Community Levels remain low for much of Central Virginia, seven localities have returned to medium this week, according to updated data from the CDC.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,142 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 54,120 PCR tests processed over the past week.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
