British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
SFGate
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
Showbiz411
RIP Broadway Composer Lucy Simon, 82, Wrote “The Secret Garden,” Sister of Carly
I’m very sad to report the death of Lucy Simon, Broadway composer of “The Secret Garden” and “Dr. Zhivago.” She was also the older sister of Carly Simon, with whom she performed when they were young as the Simon Sisters. I knew Lucy a long...
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Slipped Disc
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
Guitar World Magazine
Guy Pratt reveals the gear he uses to replicate vintage Pink Floyd tones with Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Who could have predicted that one of the most acclaimed rock bands of recent years would be devoted to playing the early, vividly psychedelic music of Pink Floyd?. Led by that legendary band’s drummer Nick Mason, who is joined by Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp (guitar, vocals), Guy Pratt (bass, vocals), Lee Harris (guitar), and Dom Beken (keyboards), Saucerful Of Secrets have been met with rapturous approval since their pre-pandemic formation back in 2018.
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Thrillist
The Storybook Island That Backdrops Colin Farrell's Fantastic New Movie
Colin Farrell made four trips to the quaint store where multiple generations of women hand-knit wool sweaters using traditional patterns that Vogue popularized in the 1950s. He lunched at the café run by a group of chatty sisters who serve fresh crabmeat and Guinness beef stew to long lines. He walked—or jogged, in short shorts, captured by tourists' prying cameras—the gravel pathways connecting 14 villages lined with stone walls, Bronze Age ruins, green hills, grazing cows, and cliffs overlooking the Atlantic Ocean’s dramatic Galway Bay. In the evenings, his pal Brendan Gleeson played the fiddle at Joe Watty's, a lively pub celebrated for fish and chips.
Slipped Disc
Watch a Ukrainian music drama on World Opera Day
OperaVision, Opera Europa’s freeview streaming platform funded by the European Commission, also celebrates World Opera Day with an unprecedented international online co-production and a fundraising campaign for the Ukrainian opera sector. Set in the Ukraine’s Carpathian mountains in 13th century, Golden Crown is an epic love story of the...
Slipped Disc
Sadness as Paris concertmaster dies at 59
The Orchestre de Paris has announced the death of concertmaster Philippe Aïche, a member of the orchestra for 37 years. Philippe was 59. He was also director of orchestras at the Conservatoire de Paris,violinist of the Trio Elégiaque and a soloist in several movies. Our condolences to his...
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'From Scratch'
A paranormal reality show and multiple mystery series are also trending on the streaming service.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
classicfm.com
World-renowned Czech conductor Libor Pešek has died, aged 89
The Prague-born conductor spent 10 years at the helm of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and championed music from his home country all across the world. Esteemed Czech conductor Libor Pešek died on Sunday 23 October, at the age of 89, his management has confirmed. Pešek was principal conductor...
BBC to air rediscovered work by ‘one of greatest composers of African descent’
Nathaniel Dett was a Canadian-born composer who was descended from slaves and dedicated himself to promoting African American music, merging spirituals with western classical styles in his own works. Now, almost 80 years after his death, the BBC Philharmonic will give the world premiere of a newly discovered orchestral composition, described as “an absolute throwback to music of west African slaves”.
Evanescence’s Amy Lee Reveals Her Dream Film Collaboration
While Evanescence took an extended break from recording, singer Amy Lee set her sights on working on film scores, and during a recent chat with Metal Hammer, the vocalist revealed her dream collaborator when it comes to working on a movie. "I'd do anything to work with Tim Burton," admits...
Thrillist
The Real Dracula Castle in Transylvania Throws the Best Halloween Party
It’s fair to say that Dracula’s Castle—practically teetering atop a steep cliff in Transylvania—is dramatic. It's true name is Bran Castle, but the fortress gained its nickname and legendary status when writer Bram Stoker based his famous vampire novel in this location. And though the Irish author had never been to Romania, he chose the home of Dracula simply by looking at a photo—it’s that good. Which means the castle’s underground passages, narrow winding stairways, and secret tunnels are the perfect location for one of Europe’s biggest Halloween bash.
John Mellencamp talks music, his art and painting with Bruce Springsteen
Singer-songwriter John Mellencamp has been painting for as long as he's been making music. And before he broke through as a rock star, he was hoping to be an artist.Now, after decades building a legendary music career, a collection of his paintings and assemblages are being displayed at the New York Academy of Art. And his latest release — out this week — is a book, titled "John Mellencamp: American Paintings and Assemblages," of his artwork.The cover of his latest studio album, "Strictly a One-Eyed Jack," is also a self-portrait. The album includes several duets with Bruce Springsteen, who he...
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
