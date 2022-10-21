ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cancernetwork.com

Stereotactic Ablative Body Radiotherapy Produces Acceptable Toxic Effects in Patients With Cancer and Oligometastses

Across various cancer types, stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy was found to be a safe method for treating oligometastes. Stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy (SABR) demonstrated an acceptable toxicity profile in the single-arm phase 2 SABR-5 trial (NCT02933242) in patients with oligometastases, and could pave the way for future phase 3 studies.
curetoday.com

Opdivo Improves Time to Disease Recurrence in Stage 2B and 2C Skin Cancer

When given after surgery, Opdivo improved relapse-free survival compared to placebo in patients with stage 2B or 2C skin cancer, according to recent results from the CheckMate-76K clinical trial. Treatment with Opdivo (nivolumab) after surgery improved survival compared with placebo in patients with stage 2B or 2C melanoma, a type...
cancernetwork.com

Avelumab Plus Axitinib Shows Promising Activity in Pretreated Advanced Type B3 Thymoma and Thymic Carcinoma

Patients with advanced type B3 thymoma and thymic carcinoma who progressed after chemotherapy were responsive to treatment with avelumab plus axitinib, according to data from the phase 2 CAVEATT trial. The anti-angiogenesis drug axitinib (Inlyta) showed tolerable and promising clinical activity in combination with the anti–PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab (Bavencio) in...
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial generates promising results for immunotherapy drug nivolumab in patients with advanced skin cancer

Numerous studies have shown that drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors can boost the immune system's response against various cancers. Now a phase II clinical trial has demonstrated that patients with a serious form of skin cancer called advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma can benefit from the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab. The research is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
Phramalive.com

BMS’ Opdivo notches Phase III win in advanced melanoma

Bristol Myers Squibb announced Thursday that its blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo hit the primary endpoint in the Phase III CheckMate -76K trial for a particularly intractable form of melanoma. Specifically, Opdivo (nivolumab), an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, was evaluated as an adjuvant therapy to prevent cancer recurrence in patients with...
MedicalXpress

Researchers find gene mutations in scleroderma patients that could point to new treatments

Researchers have uncovered cancer-like genetic mutations in the affected cells of people with scleroderma, pointing the way to potential new ways to treat the debilitating and sometimes fatal skin and connective tissue disease. "Of all rheumatic diseases, scleroderma has the worst outcomes," says lead investigator Mohamed Osman, rheumatologist and assistant...
targetedonc.com

Clinical Trial Data on TILs in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

In the second interview of this series, Ben Creelan, MD, Associate Member at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute in Tampa, Florida, reviews clinical trial data and explains the rationale of using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment. Targeted Oncology™: What have you...
cancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Tremelimumab Plus Durvalumab in Unresectable HCC

Based on results from the phase 3 HIMALAYA trial, the FDA has approved tremelimumab plus durvalumab in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. The FDA has approved tremelimumab (Imjudo) and durvalumab (Imfinzi) for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, according to a press release from the FDA.1. Results from the phase 3...
Phramalive.com

AstraZeneca’s Imjudo-Imfinzi combo scores FDA approval in liver cancer

The FDA greenlit AstraZeneca’s anti-CTLA-4 antibody tremelimumab in combination with its checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi as a treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer. Tremelimumab will be marketed under the brand name Imjudo. The approval marks the first for this asset, which...
MedicalXpress

Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting

Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
TEXAS STATE
reviewofoptometry.com

HRT Increases Risk of Cataract Surgery in Women

Researchers found a dose response, with higher cataract surgery rates among those with longer duration of HRT use. Photo: Gleb Sukhovolskiy, OD. Click image to enlarge. Women have a higher risk of cataract, with studies showing that hormones may play a significant role. Researchers of a recent study aimed to investigate the effects of hormonal contraception and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use on the risk of cataract surgery among Australian women. They also evaluated whether the association between exogenous hormone use and cataract surgery risk was affected by other demographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors to better guide clinical practice.
cancernetwork.com

177Lu-FAP-2286 Yields Promising Preliminary Anti-Tumor Activity in Advanced/Metastatic Solid Malignancies

Data from the phase 1 LuMIERE study highlighted that targeted radiotherapy agent 177Lu-FAP-2286 demonstrated a manageable safety profile and promising preliminary antitumor activity. Peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy 177Lu-FAP-2286 produced a manageable safety profile and promising early efficacy findings in patients with advanced or metastatic tumors, according to data from the phase...
cancernetwork.com

SBRT Plus Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Yields Meaningful Activity in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Results from the phase 2 CheckPAC trial indicated that stereotactic body radiotherapy plus nivolumab and ipilimumab produced a promising clinical benefit rate for patients with refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer. Treatment with stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) plus nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) demonstrated clinically meaningful antitumor activity and a favorable safety...
cancernetwork.com

Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Continued Benefit in Recurrent/Metastatic HNSCC

Findings from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-048 study indicated that long-lasting improved survival benefit can be achieved with pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy compared with cetuximab and chemotherapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. First-line pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy continued to demonstrate improved overall survival (OS) benefit...
targetedonc.com

Rucaparib Extends PFS in Deleterious BRACA1/2-Mutated Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Amit M. Oza, MD, discusses progression-free survival findings from the phase 3 ARIEL4 clinical trial. Amit M. Oza, MD, a senior scientist in the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Cancer Clinical Research Unit at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and co-leader of the Ovarian Cancer Translational Research Initiative at the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, discusses progression-free survival (PFS) findings from the phase 3 ARIEL4 clinical trial (NCT02855944).
Healthline

Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options

Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
Healthline

Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...

