90 Day Fiance’s Kim Menzies Slams Usman Umar’s Mom’s Demand He Marries Another Woman First: ‘I Know My Worth’

By Katherine Schaffstall
 3 days ago
TLC (2)

Fighting for her man. 90 Day Fiancé star Kim Menzies was left in shock when Usman “Sojaboy” Umar’s mother said he needs to marry a younger woman before he marries her.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 23, episode of the TLC show shared by People, Kim, 52, was determined to prove her worth after she and Usman, 33, left a family meeting in Nigeria. During the gathering, Kim was told that Usman needs to marry a younger woman first so can have his children.

Kim argued that she will not settle for being the second woman in their polygamous marriage, though agreed he should be able to have another younger wife that can carry his children.

While Usman was shocked that his parents wanted him to marry someone else before Kim, he tried to explain that his family has certain expectations due to their Nigerian culture. “What I’m saying is that we have certain culture over here that you can never go against, too. But I hope you have seen how much I love you. And you know how my mom is to me,” the reality star said. “You know how I see my mom. I think after God, I see my mom second God to me.”

Usman said he won’t go against his mom’s wishes and told Kim that he’ll marry another woman before her.

“Then it’s over,” she replied. “I’m not gonna be the second wife. I can’t. I can’t let myself be like that.” After noting that she respects Usman’s mother, the San Diego native said she won’t take a backseat in their future marriage. “I won’t be anybody’s second anything,” she said.

Kim went on to explain her mindset in a confessional. “It’s like his mom was giving me a compromise, but I can’t make any more exceptions because I have exactly what I want now — his love,” she said. “I feel like the love he has for me now will change with that.”

The reality star then admitted that “the title of the first wife is so important to me because in previous relationships, I always came second.” She added, “I was always pushed to the side, and I’m not gonna let that happen to me again.”

“I don’t care if he came here and proposed to me right now with the biggest diamond in the world. I’m not his second,” she continued. “Sorry. I can’t. I know my worth.”

This is not the first time Kim has expressed her concerns about polygamy. In the September 18 episode, the couple got into a heated argument when Usman asked if she would allow him to have more wives.

During a trip to Nigeria, Kim asked Usman’s friend KB about his polygamous lifestyle. After KB said that he has two wives and nine children, Usman chimed in, “I have the potential to have nine [kids], you know. I don’t want to take [a] long time so why not have two more wives plus you four?”

Kim made it clear that she wasn’t a fan of the idea, though Usman continued to push for polygamy. “If I have four wives plus you — like, I have three more. If this one gives twins, first birth, then the second wife gives another maybe one or two. Before you know it, in just two, three years I can have like, 10 and we [are] done.”

“That is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Look, we said one if I was cool with one,” Kim responded. “Now we are talking about three or four, no.”

Comments / 64

Happy cat
3d ago

Kim needs to ask herself why is she so willing to live without dignity and self respect. And who is she kidding thinking that even if she is #1 wife that she'll be ok with a younger, hotter second wife? We all know that will end in disaster.

Reply
62
Ecoop
2d ago

😂🤣 she is in so much denial. Does she actually think this guy is attractive ti her when he could get any beautiful Nigeria woman? She is not attractive at all and a flabby body to boot. Everyone knows including her son he is obviously using her for a green card

Reply
44
Darlene
3d ago

Kim you can find a new man in the USA AND that can be with you that cares for you. You deserve to be with someone that is around your age.

Reply(1)
44
