Read full article on original website
Related
Girls volleyball: Immaculate Heart overtakes Bergen County throne in epic three-set battle
Immaculate Heart doesn’t drop many sets. In fact, the 25-1 Blue Eagles had surrendered just one against in-state opponents all season. IHA entered unfamiliar ground on Sunday, losing the middle set to an unrelenting Bogota unit in the BCWCA Bergen County Tournament finale between the top two seeds. Looking...
Cross-country: Monroe sweeps Greater Middlesex Conference team titles (PHOTOS)
Amelia Artz won the girls race to lead Monroe to a sweep of the team titles, while Akshay Vadul took the boys title for Edison at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships at Thompson Park in Monroe. Artz prevailed in 19:29, with Grace Best of J.P. Stevens second in 19:48 and...
East Brunswick girls soccer edges Monroe in PKs, wins GMC title (PHOTOS)
Look at the stats and they will tell you that there haven’t been many moments this fall when East Brunswick has needed keeper Claudia Volino to step up and make a save. The junior only has 42 stops in 19 games this season and that total pales in comparison to other goalies around the state who have hundreds of saves. That doesn’t mean that Volino isn’t among the best keepers in New Jersey though and the stats don’t tell the full story of the impact she’s had in 2022.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team projected to visit Clifton in sectional playoff quarterfinals in rematch of last year’s regional final
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team, under first-year head coach John Jacob, seeks to win state sectional and regional championships for the second year in a row. The Jaguars are projected to be the No. 5 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic...
Volleyball: Gorski, Chauhan propel Montville to first Morris County Tournament title
Being the champion of the Morris County girls volleyball tournament is not an easy club to gain membership to. Before Sunday night’s final, only five of the county’s 27 schools had ever taken home the crown in the tournament’s 24-year history. By the time all was said...
Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown
West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
njarts.net
Plainfield riots of ’67 are backdrop for new play presented by Premiere Stages at Kean University
“Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family” is an awfully academic-sounding name for a play that is not actually academic at all. But the title is accurate. Conflicts do abound in this new family drama, which was written by TyLie Shider and directed by Othell J. Miller, and is being presented by Premiere Stages in a tent outside the Liberty Hall Museum at Kean University in Union.
Football: Rutherford wins battle of unbeatens for consecutive NJIC titles (PHOTOS)
Rutherford head coach Steve Dunn liked the look of the NJIC Championship trophy last season. He got to see it again on Friday. His Bulldogs took their best shot of the season against fellow unbeaten Wood-Ridge, but came away with a 24-10 home victory at Tryon Field to pull off their second consecutive NJIC title and third overall.
$2.7 Million Pick-6 Winner Sold In Bergen County
The New Jersey Lottery has made another multi-millionaire. A lottery player purchased a Pick-6 ticket good for $2.7 million from a Bergen County retailer. That ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Ave., Lyndhurst. The lucky retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
essexnewsdaily.com
Lore retires, leaving lasting legacy in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services Director Karen Lore has retired after 34 years of township service. Born in Jersey City, Lore attended Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and received her Bachelor of Arts from Kean University. Her master’s degree in social work is from Rutgers University. It was while working at a mental health outpatient facility in East Orange that she read a help-wanted ad for a Bloomfield social service specialist. She applied.
Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
Serious crash closes northbound lanes on Garden State Parkway
A serious traffic crash on the Garden State Parkway on Monday led to closures of northbound lanes in Passaic County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 3 a.m. on the Parkway in Elmwood Park south of Exit 157.9, according to 511nj.org. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Exit...
N.J. pets in need: Oct. 24, 2022
A ‘Strut Your Mutt’ canine Halloween costume contest will take place on Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Essex County Brookdale Dog Park in Montclair. Entry is free and prizes will be awarded in different costume categories. The park is located on West Circuit Drive in Montclair....
Injuries Reported In Trenton Crash
October 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Princeton Avenue and Calhoun Street this afternoon. Trenton…
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0