ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 31

sam cole
3d ago

Then go home before the cold weather comes. Americans are not your Mother, go home, clean up your own government! We do not want to support you from birth to death!!

Reply(8)
22
Mz Pacino
1d ago

The nerve!! not only do they come here illegally but complain and demand benefits🙄 you can thank Biden and mob as they're the ones allowing this at our expense!! I am Hispanic and came to this country Legally ! followed the laws and never asked to get or demanded anything for free! I also learned to speak English and not press 1 for español expecting everyone to speak Spanish like some do now days and because they cater and spoil them with pressing 1 for Spanish and blah blah they don't even care to learn the language! or become citizens and when they're sent back due to issues with citizenship they cry victims 🙄 and when they do become citizens some forget why they came here in the first place and vote for the same 💩 they got away from and the Democrats love it! why do you think they're being brought here future votes 🤔

Reply
12
Marguerite G Kendall
1d ago

Access Healthcare "free" right. We have Americans yes american citizens who are thrown away by our Healthcare system, cause they "our Healthcare system" wants the illegals to come in.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theeastcountygazette.com

D.C. Mayor Signs Law Permitting Visitors To The Nation’s Capital To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana

The Washington, D.C., mayor authorized the petition legislation allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients. While visiting the nation’s capital without requiring a doctor’s recommendation. The move that supporters say will boost tourism. Residents of the District can already self-certify under a law passed over the summer....
WASHINGTON, DC
marijuanamoment.net

D.C. Committee Votes To Eliminate Medical Marijuana Licenses Caps And Promote Industry Equity As Part Of Wide-Ranging Reform Bill

Washington, D.C. lawmakers on Friday approved a bill that would significantly reshape the District’s medical marijuana program in several key ways—including by eliminating licensing caps for medical marijuana businesses, promoting social equity in the industry and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
kentuckytoday.com

Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

District council considers changes to Rapid Re-housing program

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District council is considering major reforms to a DC housing program, but not everyone supports the proposed changes. On Thursday, the council held a public hearing on the Rapid Re-housing Reform Amendment Act. The proposed legislation would make several changes to the Rapid Re-housing program, which is overseen by […]
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”

“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal

Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Biotech Begins Withdrawing Clinical Trial Participants From Antiretroviral HIV Medication; “All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy”

A Maryland biotech company has taken an important next step in their HIV Clinical Trial that they hope will lead to long-term remission for participants. Rockville-based biotech company American Gene Technologies® has begun withdrawing clinical trial participants from their antiretroviral HIV medication to determine whether the gene therapy treatment works. All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy, according to the press release. Full press release below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support

Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy