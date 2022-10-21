ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LRCOG celebrates 50 years of regional excellence

By Lumber River Council of Governments
Anson Record
Anson Record
 4 days ago
Robert Conoly presents Mayor Perry Blanks the Calvin Haggins Award for Outstanding LRCOG Board Member of the Year. Photo courtesy of LRCOG

On October 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments (LRCOG) celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG.

Robert Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors Chairman, presided over the event. The evening began with a recognition of leaders from across Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson, and Scotland counties, whose dedicated passion, creativity, advocacy, and leadership have allowed a return of more than $290,000,000 in federal and state funds through the LRCOG to the region in its 50-year history.

In addition, the LRCOG’s work has supported grant awards and opportunities returning tens of millions of dollars back to its member governments directly.

The individuals present were also treated to a video highlighting the continuing work of the LRCOG in supporting the region’s workforce development needs, local government service needs, and the needs of the region’s older adults.

Mayor Perry Blanks, of the Town of East Arcadia, was the recipient of the Calvin Haggins Award for Outstanding LRCOG Board Member of the Year. Ashley Matthews, clerk for the Town of Dublin, received the Annie Kohnen Regional Clerk of the Year award. Tyler Thomas, manager for the Town of Pembroke, received the John K. McNeill, Jr. Regional Manager of the Year award.

John Alford, Scotland County Commissioner, was the recipient of the Leon Maynor Local Leadership Award. Angeline David, Commissioner of the Town of Dobbins Heights, was the recipient of the L.E. McLaughlin, Jr. and Bob Gentry Regional Leadership Award.

“During his tenure on the Scotland Board of Commissioners, he guided his county through one of the most difficult financial crises it has faced in more than 70 years,” states a press release for the Maynor Award. “He helped to provide budgetary policy that allowed Scotland County to sustain services and to recover afterwards. Mr. Alford has also ensured that the voice of his home county is heard on a national level through annual participation in the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.”

