Don't get me wrong—I love warm weather, but curling up with a blanket, a cup of tea, and a good book just doesn't have the same effect in August. I don't mind the temperature drop if it means I can make my home and my outfits that much cozier. Puffers replace jean jackets, miniskirts turn to maxi dresses, and brands like Ugg and Barefoot Dreams swiftly take the place of everything else. Nordstrom's curation of these cozy essentials is always top tier, and every year, I look forward to seeing what's new. So whether you're looking to upgrade last winter's outerwear, shop for new knits, or add a few candles to set the scene for a chill night in, these are the 16 items to shop now.
It's finally the time of year for all of us who love everything cozy that fall has to offer. It's sweater season. It's time to pull out your favorite sweaters you've had for years and start adding new ones to love to your collection. Getting the perfect sweater can be difficult since every retailer and their mother has a vast offering of cardigans, cropped knits, long dusters, button-down sweaters, crew-neck sweaters, etc., and the number of options can be overwhelming. When you get it right, there's nothing better than a great fall look with a chic sweater as the centerpiece. When it comes to styling, I wear my knits every way I can think of—with a great miniskirt, tights, and boots, with a pair of classic denim, and with some cool leather pants or trousers. The styling options are practically endless. This fall, I have upped my game when it comes to my knitwear collection with the help of some of my favorite retailers, such as Shopbop, COS, Saks Fifth Avenue, and H&M. Sometimes, when it comes to sweaters, our minds immediately go "Oh no, this is gonna be expensive," but au contraire. I have found so many options that are more affordable than you think.
We're deep into fall, and I'm afraid if I don't savor the moment, the opportunity to wear the trends I've been looking forward to all year will pass me by. I'm a big fall girl, but not in the pumpkin-spice, cozy-knits way—I'm more into the distressed-leather-jacket and tall-rider-boots vibe. I live in Los Angeles, so I usually don't get to wear these pieces until the middle of October. Luckily, in this in-between time, I can turn to Macy's to help me curate the best fall wardrobe.
I’m one of those people who’s constantly looking for new outfit ideas. Whether it’s a casual everyday look or I’m in need of something a little more dressed up, I find myself saving outfits I love from Instagram, Pinterest, and my colleagues’ articles all the time. Sometimes all you need is to just see the outfit on someone else to realize you have all of the pieces already in your closet. Yep, styling a new look is easier than you think. I’m serious—nine times out of 10 when I see an outfit that I can’t wait to try, I can re-create it with pieces from my own wardrobe. Other times, I see outfits where I have everything except one of the main elements that brings the look together like a jacket or a pair of shoes. This fall, I have been more focused than ever on finding great outfits that work for me, and while researching, I found five great looks that I’ll be copying ASAP.
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Ah, two subjects we love to talk about—French-girl style and Nordstrom! While the two subjects don't usually coincide—as of now, there are no Nordstrom locations in France—we like to keep things hypothetical (and fun!) over here so today we’re bring you our ultimate French-inspired guide of what our Parisian fashion friends are likely to buy should they ever find themselves across the pond and wandering into a Nordstrom—along with the items they would likely say, non, merci to.
Whether it's already cold where you live or you want to be prepared when the cold front hits (you overachiever, you), you've come to the right place. I've got boots on the brain in a major way, so I've put together a guide to the season's must-know pairs. There are four styles, in particular, that matter most this fall and winter, and to no one's surprise, Sorel's new collection has them all. The brand's footwear is always expertly crafted and designed with current trends in mind, but this time around, the people at Sorel really outdid themselves. In fact, I'd argue these are the only four boot styles you need to know about right now. And don't worry—I've got genius styling ideas for you, too.
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
Trend queen Bella Hadid is at it again, this time with a 2023 trend that's actually quite classic. I love it when classic items become trendy, so I was thrilled to see that belts of all kinds flooded the S/S 23 runways. But the best pairing of them all (in my opinion, at least) is jeans with a classic leather belt in brown or black, and Hadid seems to fully agree. She wore not one, but two belts with jeans earlier this week. That's right, she wore one through the loops of her baggy low-rise jeans and the other below it around her hips. On paper, you wouldn't think that this styling makes much sense, let alone works, but for what it's worth, Hadid certainly pulled it off.
The image above is the perfect example of how I react when I am scrolling the web and realize one of my favorite brands is having a sale. Today, that just so happened to be Revolve. The retailer has been my destination for everyday attire for quite some time for many reasons. I'm quite impatient, so the free two-day shipping has me always coming back for more. The assortment of both trendy and classic items has won me over, and this sale includes the best of the best.
Don't get me wrong—I love a perfume that can be taken from day to night as much as the next person. Many scents work for all hours of the day, and I love that kind of versatility. When I'm getting ready for a big night out or a special...
Every fall, I look forward to escaping from the city and heading to Upstate New York. I can put on Red (Taylor's Version), pack my favorite fuzzy socks and the coziest pieces from my fall collection, and have a little getaway to see the leaves changing, drink wine with friends, and enjoy being outside before it gets too cold. I've already gone upstate once this fall, and unfortunately, it was raining the entire time. This weekend, a few friends and I are making up for it and taking a short trip to Hudson Valley for a do-over. When traveling, I have to have all of my essentials with me. My packing list may be a little longer than others, but what can I say? I like what I like. I keep travel sizes of everything now, and it has been a total game changer for me, so I've rounded up some of the things that I can't travel without. From great beauty products and makeup bags to clothing items and shoes, this list is a guide to almost everything you'll need when taking a quick weekend away. What's even better is that most of these items are on the affordable side, which is always a win.
It’s not very often that Net-a-Porter drops a sale but when they arrive, they’re good. That’s exactly the case with the new Shop to Unlock sale that made me drop everything to see which pieces were sitting in it. Unlike other end-of-season sales, this one is focused on just-in fall arrivals, so you can shop the best new pieces of the season without paying full price. I don’t know about everyone else, but what that means for this editor is that I’m prioritizing my big fall purchases right now.
It seems like sky-high platform pumps have been everywhere lately. From red carpets to runways to Cannes to cobblestone streets, celebs like Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, and Florence Pugh are all-in on the extremely elevated footwear trend popularized by brands like Valentino and Versace. The exaggerated six-inch heels have made the shoes a bit controversial, but that hasn't stopped celebs from wearing them nonstop.
We can't remember a time when Mary-Kate Olsen wasn't a style icon. From their early days as Michelle Tanner on Full House to their roles in early aughts classics like New York Minute and Holiday in the Sun, Mary-Kate and her twin sister and co-founder of The Row, Ashley, have always been ones to watch.
Bad weather—especially in the fall and winter—is inevitable. Call me crazy, but I actually like icky days, and look forward to busting out my all-weather gear for the occasions. I don't have a huge collection of gross-weather clothes, as I don't exactly live in Seattle, but I like to keep stylish versions of the essentials on hand for when it's particularly damp outside. And many of these essentials can certainly be worn with the weather doesn't suck, so don't worry about their use being limited.
Welcome to Deep Reviews—your one-stop destination to discover the absolute best products and brands the beauty industry has to offer. Every month, the Who What Wear staffers you already know and trust will research, test, and review the market’s most sought-after and buzzed-about products to see which formulas (of the hundreds up for consideration) are truly worth your hard-earned money and attention. You can expect honest, completely uncensored feedback and no-BS recommendations our hard-to-please testers endorse without reservations. To put it simply, stick with us, and buyer’s remorse will be a thing of the past.
Growing up in Arizona, Banana Republic was a regular stop on many mall shopping excursions that I ventured on. It was a store both myself and my mom loved for their cool takes on Americana fashion and we always stocked up on staples like linen pants and cool utility pieces that are core to their DNA. Recently, the brand reached acclaim for its new direction that is, in short, superb. Our editors have been buzzing about Banana Republic’s excellent new arrivals in our Slack channel and the TikTok community agrees that it deserves all of the hype.
Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
