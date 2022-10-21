Read full article on original website
TGE63
1d ago
And the judicial system will give him a slap on the hand and send him on his way to do criminal crap. Cops do their jobs and judges/lawyers unDo it.
Reply
2
Related
KXII.com
Sulphur man dies in bicycle vs car crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The bicycle rider involved in the Garvin County crash from last weekend has died, according to Oklahoma state troopers. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated the bicycle rider was at fault. 21-year-old Joseph Tatum from Sulphur was riding north on Highway 177 near...
Bicyclist dies from injuries after Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A bicyclist is dead nearly one week after a crash on United States Highway 177, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place on October 15, 2022, on United States Highway 177, about 9.3 miles south of Stratford, in Garvin County.
bryancountypatriot.com
Caddo woman killed in accident in Atoka County
ATOKA COUNTY – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon. Christie Gray, 48, of Caddo, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Oklahoma Highway 7 about 7 1/2 miles west of Atoka at about 5:24 p.m., according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
21-Year-Old Dead Following Garvin County Crash
A 21-year-old is dead after sustaining injuries in a crash in Garvin County earlier this month, according to authorities. On Oct. 15, Joseph Tatum, 21, was heading northbound on US-177 when another vehicle hit the motorcyclist from behind, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The driver and passengers in...
KXII.com
Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A couple was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail after an attempted murder in Mannsville, according to the sheriff. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, after he was stabbed in his own home on Easy Street in Mannsville. Dodd said the victim was lucky to be alive when they found him hours after the crime happened.
KXII.com
Caddo woman dies after driving off road near Atoka, OHP says
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo woman died Friday night after driving off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened a few miles west of Atoka on State Highway 7. The OHP report stated Christie Gray was driving toward Atoka when she drove off the...
KTEN.com
Durant kid gets stolen bike back 6 months later
DURANT, (KTEN) -- Back in April, a good samaritan in Durant made a kid's day by gifting him a new bike after his was stolen from him. Six months later, the bike was recovered by the same person who gifted the boy a new one. The man was so determined...
cbs7.com
Bonham Middle Schooler arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of...
KXII.com
Pottsboro man arrested accused of threatening roommate with knife
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Tuesday accused of threatening his roommate with a knife. According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a disturbance on Kristin Lane where the victim had called 911 alleging that his roommate, Thomas White, 35, was going “crazy” and trying to stab him with a knife.
6th grade student arrested at Bonham Middle School for gun threat
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat. ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and […]
KXII.com
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
KXII.com
Durant Fire educates public on fire prevention as winter weather creeps in
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -October is fire prevention month in Durant. Durant Fire Marshal Brandon Brooks said as we enter the winter months, people start cranking up the heaters and pulling out the space heaters. As a result, the department sees an influx of calls. To raise awareness, the fire department...
KTEN.com
Denison church celebrates 150 years
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The congregation of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Denison gathered to celebrate the church's 150th anniversary. Mount Pleasant Baptist was founded in 1872 by a family who moved to Denison from Missouri. Its first services were held not in a church building, but in the home of a young minister.
3 indicted, accused of transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Texas for sale
Three men were indicted by an East Texas grand jury and are accused of transporting two African elephant ivory tusks from an Oklahoma residence to Texas for sale.
KXII.com
Early voting begins in Texas
SHERMAN, Tex. (KXII) - Early voting began Monday for Texas voters for the Nov. 8 general election. In Grayson County, registered voters can cast their ballots early Oct. 24-29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
KTEN.com
Denison unveils new Main Street memorial plaza
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison has unveiled a new landmark honoring the history of the city and a life gone too soon. The Grayson Berry Memorial Plaza on Main Street was created by the Berry family. Grayson was a Denison native who died in 1960 when his bicycle collided with a truck. He was just 10 years old.
The Ghosts of Outlaws Haunt This Abandoned Oklahoma Cemetery
There's an abandoned and hidden cemetery in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of outlaws. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a popular place to dump bodies and dispose of evidence. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OK. GRAVEYARD. It...
KXII.com
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that Cody Joel, Maegan Turley, and Lyndell White were arrested, but there is still an outstanding warrant for Teresa Jones for the drug charges. According...
KXII.com
Durant leaders and businesses express employer woes to State Chamber
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -On Friday, Employers in Action, a program by Oklahoma’s State Chamber hosted a luncheon in Durant. Business leaders, elected officials, and employers were invited to discuss how the latest issues and policies impact business retention and their hiring process. The State Chamber opened the floor for...
KXII.com
Texoma restaurant takes their ingredients to the State Fair of Texas for the first time
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - We are down to the last weekend to experience the State Fair of Texas this year, and one Texoma restaurant got to be a part of it for the first, and hopefully not the last, time. “We’ve had people tell us already we are their favorite,...
Comments / 1