FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
Women’s soccer defeats Oklahoma State, clinches regular season Big 12 title
In a windy matchup between two of the best teams in the Big 12, No. 23 Texas came out victorious over Oklahoma State in sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo’s first full start since returning from injury. Missimo and the Longhorns’ overall midfield presence was the key to the Longhorns’ 2-1...
No. 1 Texas volleyball sweeps West Virginia, resets after loss earlier this week
After a devastating loss to Iowa State on Wednesday, No. 1 Texas volleyball retaliated with a 3-0 sweep of West Virginia Saturday night at Gregory Gym. After suffering its first loss of the season to the Cyclones, Texas took the defeat as a mental reset in order to triumph against the Mountaineers.
Longhorn football stumbles in Stillwater, allows second-half comeback to No. 11 Oklahoma State
Despite one-two-punch running back duo Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson carving through the Oklahoma State defense, penalties and route running confusion purged Texas on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. After a first-half shootout, the Longhorns found themselves in familiar second-half meltdown territory, ultimately losing to the No. 11 Cowboys 34-41.
Ewers’ growing pains in first road game, penalties stunt Texas in loss to Oklahoma State
In Stillwater on Saturday, the Longhorns once again blew a double-digit second half lead, something that has become a staple of head coach Steve Sarkisian’s tenure thus far. In all three of Texas’ losses this year, the opposing team has come back in the second half. This time...
Celebrate Halloween Anywhere in Austin with CapMetro
Are you brave enough to roam the streets on All Hallows’ Eve? With celebrations, costume contests and themed bars popping up all over Austin, CapMetro can be your answer to a stress-free ride home. Remember, UT students, staff and faculty ride free on all our services. On October 29,...
Liveshot: SG Lewis brings the house down at Emo’s
Playing in front of a packed Emo’s Austin crowd, SG Lewis put on a positively outstanding performance for the first time he’s been in Austin since 2018. From the foggy ambience of the venue to local Austin acts Flora & Fawna and TC Superstar as openers, the night flowed perfectly from start to finish.
Perry-Castañeda Library no longer a campus polling location, replaced with LBJ School of Public Affairs
During a Travis County Commissioners Court meeting on Oct. 11, county officials explained that the Perry-Castañeda Library at UT will no longer serve as an early or regular voting location during this year’s midterm elections because it does not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Travis...
Create a conflict resources page for Iran hijab protests
Every so often, something happens across the world that beckons an international call to action. People march, rally and protest for better days – even if their own livelihood is not the one at stake. “Zan, zendegi, azadi,”or “women, life, freedom” in English, has become the slogan behind the...
