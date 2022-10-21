Yankees ALCS, Game 3 tickets: You can still get last-second tickets for Yankees vs. Astros, Game 3 for nearly $100

Read full article on original website
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes makes bold Aaron Judge prediction
NEW YORK — Depending on how the rest of this one-sided American League Championship Series plays out and what happens this winter, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes might be pitching with Aaron Judge playing behind him for the last time in Sunday night’s Game 4. Cortes doesn’t proclaim to...
Astros World Series tickets: Look how expensive Astros vs. Phillies World Series 2022 ticket prices are
For the fourth time since 2017, the Astros are going to the World Series. Houston, led by Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the New York Yankees, 6-5, in Game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22).
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Left for dead? Yankees react to fans venting to realization the end is near
NEW YORK — Yankees fans who paid good money to watch some postseason baseball at Yankee Stadium on Saturday know what’s coming. They know nothing is changing this year. They know that great first half was just a big tease. They know the Yankees are on their death...
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
NEW YORK – The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season
The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
MLB world reacts to Astros sweeping Yankees in ALCS
If the New York Yankees had any chance at overcoming the 3-0 deficit they faced in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, they needed their bats to get going. While New York’s hitters supplied more thump in Game 4 than they had through the first three games, it wasn’t enough. The Astros defeated the Yankees 6-5 to complete the 4-0 sweep.
WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans
John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park
For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Yankees fans heckle Ted Cruz during ALCS Game 4 vs. Astros
Tensions were high at Yankee Stadium Sunday night. There was rain, the New York Yankees’ season on the line, and Sen. Ted Cruz was in attendance. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Republican from Texas was in the Bronx to support the Houston Astros. According to...
Pedro Martinez hilariously trolled the Yankees and their fans after the Astros swept the ALCS
The Houston Astros completed their sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday night, winning a soggy Game 4, 6-5, to advance to the World Series for the second straight year. The Yankees had high hopes this year of going to their first World Series since 2009 but those hopes came crashing down against an Astros team that had no problems at all with Aaron Judge and Co.
Michael Kay roasting Aaron Boone could be a sign of things to come (Video)
New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay took some shots at manager Aaron Boone during the YES postgame coverage for Game 3. Michael Kay is a company man, as he should be as the Yankees official play-by-play announcer for YES. When he does criticize the team, it’s typically mild mannered, and doesn’t hit at the crux of the issue.
Ex-Yankees, Mets heading to Phillies-Astros World Series
Stars, they’re just like us. The New York Yankees and New York Mets will watch the 2022 World Series the same way you will: at home, on television. The Yankees lost to the Astros, 6-5, on Sunday in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
Will Yankees pay Aaron Judge what he wants after record-breaking season? | Pros, cons, prediction
NEW YORK — Before every game Aaron Judge plays at Yankee Stadium, the 6-foot-7 slugger kneels in shallow right-center field. It’s a moment of silent reflection. Surrounded by nearly 50,000 people, he centers himself. “I always check myself before the game. I say a little prayer,” he said....
Bob Costas blasts critics who claimed ‘Yankees bias’ during ALDS vs Guardians
The New York Yankees topped the Cleveland Guardians this week in a five-game ALDS that aired on TBS, providing a different target to a whole new generation of fans who missed the chance to hate on Joe Buck. Legendary play-by-play voice Bob Costas got the chance to wax poetic in...
Rookie SS Jeremy Peña named MVP of ALCS after Astros sweep Yankees
NEW YORK — Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was named the most valuable player of the 2022 American League Championship Series. The Houston Astros completed the sweep of the Yankees with a 6-5 win in Game 4 on Sunday. Peña tallied six hits in the series, including two...
End of an era? Yankees swept into offseason that could lead to goodbye Aaron Judge
NEW YORK — It took a do-or-die for the Yankees to punch back at the Houston Astros with some authority. They actually did some hitting and scored a few runs Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone even changed things up and went to his best relievers after...
Yankees laughingstock of Twitter after 5-0 loss to the Astros
HOUSTON — It's been a painful few days to be a New York Yankees fan and the misery continued Saturday on their home field. The Astros dominated them with a 5-0 shutout and are one win away from another trip to the World Series. To try to get that...
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros eye Yankees sweep; Phillies one win from World Series
A jam-packed weekend of playoff baseball rolled on Saturday, and now the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are both one win away from the World Series. The Astros have a commanding 3-0 ALCS lead against the New York Yankees, and they'll go for a sweep on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. In the National League, the Phillies have opened a 3-1 lead over the San Diego Padres. They can close the series out on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.
