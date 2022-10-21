ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets

The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Boys soccer: LIVE updates, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Oct. 22

1-Clifton vs. 3-Paterson Kennedy at Passaic Tech, 3:30. 1-Seton Hall Prep vs. 2-Newark East Side at Caldwell, 4. 4-Shawnee vs. 7-Haddon Township at DeCou Complex, 6. 1-Christian Brothers vs. 2-Howell at Summerfield Elementary, 6:30. Recap. 📷 Photo gallery | Box score. Union County Tournament final. 1-Westfield vs. 2-Elizabeth at...
Projected 1st round pairings for 2022 girls soccer state tournament

The cutoff date for the state tournament was this past Saturday, Oct. 22. The NJSIAA will officially seed the sectional playoffs on Monday, Oct. 24, and NJ Advance Media is taking a look at the playoff picture. Get a look below at the potential first-round matchups.
Northern Highlands over Holy Angels - Girls soccer recap

Julia Buono scored a goal for Northern Highlands as it defeated Holy Angels 3-1 in Allendale. Savannah Cosgriff and Lyla Geller also had goals with Ava Andicoechea and Neha Anvar tallying an assist each. Mia Langan had six saves in goal. Northern Highlands (10-7) held a 1-0 lead at the...
ALLENDALE, NJ
Gov. Livingston over Dover - Boys soccer recap

Christian Rua scored for Gov. Livingston in a 2-0 win over Dover, in Dover. Colin Goldbeck made seven saves to earn the shutout for the Highlanders (14-3-1). Dover fell to 2-13-1 on the season. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting...
DOVER, NJ
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth

Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township

Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Boys soccer recap: Kaiser directs Montville over Roxbury

Ian Kaiser had a goal and an assist for Montville in its 2-1 victory over Roxbury Saturday in Montville. Patrick Ferrare also scored for the Mustangs (10-5-2).
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ
