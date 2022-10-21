Read full article on original website
2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets
The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
Boys soccer championship weekend: Previews for all 10 county finals
Ten county tournament finals will be contested this weekend, and NJ.com has you covered with a look at each matchup to get you ready for the action. Our previews for each tournament final can be found below. BERGEN COUNTY TOURNAMENT. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Indian Hills | BRACKET. ESSEX COUNTY...
HS football bracket projections: Find out the unofficial playoff matchups, seeds for 2022
We’re finally talking about the playoffs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the official high school football playoff brackets Sunday, but here’s an advance look at what we expect you’ll see tomorrow. Please note these pairings and seeds for the public-school sections are UNOFFICIAL....
Boys soccer: LIVE updates, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Oct. 22
1-Clifton vs. 3-Paterson Kennedy at Passaic Tech, 3:30. 1-Seton Hall Prep vs. 2-Newark East Side at Caldwell, 4. 4-Shawnee vs. 7-Haddon Township at DeCou Complex, 6. 1-Christian Brothers vs. 2-Howell at Summerfield Elementary, 6:30. Recap. 📷 Photo gallery | Box score. Union County Tournament final. 1-Westfield vs. 2-Elizabeth at...
Projected 1st round pairings for 2022 girls soccer state tournament
The cutoff date for the state tournament was this past Saturday, Oct. 22. The NJSIAA will officially seed the sectional playoffs on Monday, Oct. 24, and NJ Advance Media is taking a look at the playoff picture. Get a look below at the potential first-round matchups.
Football: Pleasantville wins divisional title, beats Middle Township
Pleasantville shut out Middle Township, 21-0, in Pleasantville. With the win, the Greyhounds won the outright Patriot Division title of the WJFL with a 4-0 mark. Pleasantville is 5-2 overall. The team led just 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters. Had Pleasantville lost, if Glassboro beat Buena, the...
Northern Highlands over Holy Angels - Girls soccer recap
Julia Buono scored a goal for Northern Highlands as it defeated Holy Angels 3-1 in Allendale. Savannah Cosgriff and Lyla Geller also had goals with Ava Andicoechea and Neha Anvar tallying an assist each. Mia Langan had six saves in goal. Northern Highlands (10-7) held a 1-0 lead at the...
Boys soccer recap: Maricic, Gurra direct Roselle Park over Immaculata
Milan Maricic finished with three goals and an assist as Roselle Park blanked Immaculata, 7-0, Saturday in Roselle Park. Alban Gurra added a goal and three assists. Nathaniel Arango, Makai Thompson and Sergio Orozco also scored for the Panthers (13-5). Joshua Lopez made a save for the shutout. Immaculata fell...
Gov. Livingston over Dover - Boys soccer recap
Christian Rua scored for Gov. Livingston in a 2-0 win over Dover, in Dover. Colin Goldbeck made seven saves to earn the shutout for the Highlanders (14-3-1). Dover fell to 2-13-1 on the season. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting...
Girls soccer recap: Dean, Parsippany top Pequannock for third straight win
Amanda Dean had the game’s lone goal as Parsippany blanked Pequannock, 1-0, Saturday in Parsippany. Ava Turrisi made 10 saves for the Red Hawks (10-7) who won theird third in a row. Pequannock fell to 14-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
HS football Top 20 for Oct. 23: With playoff picture set, teams are shuffled after upsets
It’s finally time for teams to prove that they belong among the elite in New Jersey. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association seeded the public state tournament on Sunday after the regular season came to an end for public schools during Week 8.
Top 50 girls soccer stat leaders for this weekend, Oct. 21-Oct. 23
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 2 p.m. on Sunday.
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Clayton set to join Williamstown, Delsea as a Tri-Co champ
Saturday was the cutoff date for the state tournament, with official pairings scheduled to be released on Monday. Playoff action will commence with first-round games on Wednesday. But before turning all attention to soccer’s second season, what’s the status of the conference title races as the end of the regular...
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth
Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
Football: No. 15 North Hunterdon wins annual Milk Can Game against Voorhees
Luke Martini threw a trio of touchdown passes as North Hunterdon, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Voorhees, 35-7, in the Milk Can Game in Annandale. North Hunterdon now leads the all-tie series that used to be played on Thanksgiving, 34-12-1, and has not lost to Voorhees since 2011.
Boys soccer recap: No. 18 Delran gets past Hightstown on Roskos’ hat trick
Drew Roskos recorded the hat trick which allowed Delran to eclipse Hightstown Saturday in Delran, 3-1. Willyam Viega assisted on two of the goals as the Bears (8-3-5) who won their third game in a row. Delran is ranked 18th in the latest NJ.com Top 20. Erik Carchipulla, with Brian...
Girls soccer recap: Mulroony directs Morris Hills to victory over Newton
Sydney Mulroony finished with a goal and assist to power Morris Hills to a 2-0 victory over Newton Saturday in Newton. Emily Mulroony also scored for the Scarlet Knights (4-10-1). Amber Bartolomeo made eight saves for the shutout. Newton fell to 2-15-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Watchung Hills captures SCT girls soccer title
BRIDGEWATER – While Ava Prisco didn’t think it was such a pretty goal, the result was as beautiful to Watchung Hills fans as any work of art hanging in the Met or the Louvre Museum. Her goal off a rebound gave the Warriors the lead and Alexa Christou...
Boys soccer recap: Kaiser directs Montville over Roxbury
Ian Kaiser had a goal and an assist for Montville in its 2-1 victory over Roxbury Saturday in Montville. Patrick Ferrare also scored for the Mustangs (10-5-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
