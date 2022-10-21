ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Goldfish Dumplings Recipe

Growing up, our parents always warned us to never play with our food because it was bad manners. But, there's a time and a place for everything. Between rolling out, dying the dough, and making dough eyes for this goldfish dumplings recipe, it almost seems like a recipe combined with an art project. You will undoubtedly have fun making this dish, and it's such a fun way to surprise your kids or dinner guests.
Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup

If you are looking for the perfect, easy recipe to inaugurate the year's soup season, this slow cooker beef barley soup recipe is just what you need! Not only is this recipe from food blogger and recipe developer Erin Johnson delicious and seasonally appropriate, but thanks to the magic of a slow cooker, it is the ultimate low-maintenance recipe. "This soup is hearty and delicious and is perfect for fall," Johnson says.
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole

For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Spanish-Style Sofrito Recipe

Are you looking to add a bounty of flavor to your meals, but still searching for both a customizable and versatile recipe? That's where this sofrito recipe comes into play. Sofrito is a seasoned vegetable- and tomato-based sauce that can be the foundation for many dishes. Recipe developer and registered...
The Simple Pasta Rachael Ray Constantly Feeds Her Family

Keeping it down-to-earth and real, Rachael Ray believes the best way to express love is with food. When she greets her home audience, it's like she is talking to friends. No ceremony, no stress — just fun. "I'm going to show you guys this super-simple, so-flavorful pasta," the popular...
We Tried Blue Apron's Thanksgiving In A Box. Here's How It Went

For many folks, Thanksgiving is one of the most wonderful days of the year. This secular holiday invites Americans of all types to join together with friends and family, to reflect on all they have to be thankful for, and perhaps to score some great shopping deals. But, really, Thanksgiving is all about the food. Whether your Thanksgiving Dinner is centered on turkey or Tofurky, as long as there's a surplus of food on the table, you're doing it right. Of course, before you can tuck into all that food, you need to get cooking. That can get seriously daunting, what with menu planning, grocery shopping, prep work, and all of the cooking that such a meal entails.
Slow Cooker Pepper Steak Recipe

Slow cooker meals are ideal for whipping up time-saving homemade meals. Without the need to be present for the slow cooker to do its job, you can save on active cooking time. This means you can prep everything in the slow cooker before your busy day and come home to a prepared meal. Recipe developer, Erin Johnson, brings us this recipe for slow cooker pepper steak. Johnson says, "This is the perfect meal to come home to after work or school, without having to call for take out." We love serving this dish over rice, especially this 4-minute Instant Pot rice, for a complete meal.
Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

Not much compares to the comforts of a homemade breakfast served with coffee from your favorite mug. And while savory options such as biscuits and gravy or breakfast tacos are delicious favorites, adding something sweet to a breakfast spread is always sure to please. Gooey, buttery, flavorful cinnamon rolls are the perfect fit.
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making

This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Meatloaf seasoning mix & meatloaf

For this recipe, the spice ingredients are common, and they're probably spices that you already have stored in your spice rack. This recipe will be the equivalent to one store-purchased package of meatloaf seasoning. So, if you're cooking more than just one meatloaf, just double or triple the list of ingredients.
Lemon Garlic Butter Swai Fish: Recipes Worth Cooking

This Lemon Garlic Butter Swai Fish recipe makes an excellent quick dinner entree as it is prepared easily, using very few ingredients. It is highly versatile and quite affordable as well. This recipe only takes 10 minutes to prep and 15 to cook. Check out the video above to see...
The Cocktail Alton Brown Swears By

When it comes to food, Alton Brown is a chef worth listening to. His basic approach is grounded in science and a solid appreciation for American food, but his inquisitive spirit keeps things fresh and he's always on the hunt for the best way to do something. He's always surprising us with a new approach to something classic, like his explanations for how to carve a turkey, or showing us how adding preserved lemons to make lemonade even tastier (per Eat This Not That).
Homemade chicken bites

My chicken bites are similar to chicken nuggets, or popcorn chicken, but I honestly didn't want to name my recipe for something that's been so overused. So, that's how the name "chicken bites" came about. Y'all the batter is made with an egg and milk mixture, then coated with instant potato flakes, flour, and seasonings. The end results are so delicious!
Bobby Flay's Espresso Martini Is Turning Heads

The multi-hyphenated celebrity chef Bobby Flay has proven his range by serving up everything from Southwestern and French cuisine on his menus (per Flay's website) to featuring the flavors of South America and Japan at one of his newer restaurants Shark. Flay likens what he does to an "artist — approaching concepts that were speaking to [him] at that very moment." Pretty soon it was Italy calling, moving the restaurateur and Food Network host to open Amalfi by Bobby Flay in 2021, his "first ever Italian restaurant" (via People).
Easy Oreo Cake Recipe

Unless you have an under-active sweet tooth, there's nothing quite like biting into a forkful of cake. And when that cake is covered in Oreo frosting, it's even better. Mashed recipe developer and food photographer Jessica Morone from Jess Loves Baking has created a decadent recipe we guarantee you'll want to taste. Aside from the flavor and the deliciously moist consistency, Morone praises this recipe for being extra easy. If you're looking at the layered assembly and are ready to skip over to something simpler, she eliminates any hesitation by explaining that "this recipe cuts down on most of the time and effort it usually takes."
Tropical Smoothie Recipe

There's no doubt that sipping on this smoothie will make you feel like you're sitting on the beach in the tropics. But, it doesn't have to be summer, and you certainly don't have to be on vacation to enjoy the taste of a refreshing smoothie. There are many reasons to make this smoothie, and one real benefit is that most of the ingredients are frozen. This means you can shop ahead of time and make the smoothie at your convenience. Plus, the ingredient list includes healthy items like fruits and seeds, so it's a breakfast or snack you can feel good about. "It's packed with vitamin C, potassium, fiber, and has anti-inflammatory benefits, too," says recipe developer Catherine Brookes. "I love the natural sweetness and creaminess. It's fresh and fruity, but the healthy fats from the coconut and flaxseed help to make it more filling, too."
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe

If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
