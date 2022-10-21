ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Boris Johnson as the comeback king of the world? I despair

By Letters
 3 days ago
Boris Johnson … ‘a self-serving narcissist.’

What contempt for their constituents and the wider British public certain Tory MPs must have. These advocates for the return of Boris Johnson apparently think all we deserve as the holder of the highest office in the land – from which he has already had to resign – is a self-serving narcissist who has barely a nodding acquaintance with either the truth or public service. How do these people sleep at night?

Mary Munford

Norwich

Liz Truss’s No 10 press briefing podium seems to symbolise the state of her party. A twisted column of wooden elements spiralling down toward a pale base on very shaky ground. Needs more labour?

Bob Corkey

Castlegregory, County Kerry, Ireland

What happens if none of the infighting Tory wannabes secures the required 100 nominations by Monday? Another U-turn?

Phil Murray

Linlithgow, West Lothian

Perhaps Steven Gerrard could run the country and Liz Truss could manage Aston Villa.

Peter Russell

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Please can we have a “Guardian-reading, tofu-eating, wokerati” badge/mug/T-shirt?

Juliette Stephenson

Exeter

Better to be woke than asleep at the wheel.

Jacqueline Barry

St-Lanne, France

Related
Rishi Sunak: key facts about Britain’s next prime minister

Rishi Sunak will be the youngest prime minister in modern political history when he takes office this week. Sunak is 42, a year younger than Tony Blair was in 1997, who was the same age as David Cameron when he entered Downing Street in 2010. Cameron has held the modern record until now, as he was a few months younger than Blair.
Cemeteries can show you what it means to be a person, and how this has changed

You can tell a lot about a place from the local cemetery. I make a point of visiting them whenever I travel somewhere new. You’d never catch me reading a history book; I find them deadly boring. But the texture of a place comes to life in the dates, recurring family names and professions inscribed on gravestones. Highgate Cemetery in north London, for example, has many graves inscribed with Oxon or Cantab, meaning their owner graduated from either Oxford or Cambridge university.
Whose turn next for the Conservative party leadership?

My daughter tried to explain the Conservative party leadership election to her six-year-old son on Monday morning. She then said she herself wished for a general election. He thought about it for a moment and then said: “But before there’s a general election do all the Conservatives have to have a turn at being the leader?” Out of the mouths of babes…
The Guardian view on Rishi Sunak: profits in the City, austerity in the country

It is a sign of democratic progress that Britain’s next prime minister will be of Indian heritage. The Conservative party is not the natural home for many of the country’s non-white voters. Yet so many Tory MPs wanted Rishi Sunak to be their leader that he was elected unopposed. Mr Sunak will be the first prime minister of colour and the first Hindu in Downing Street. His elevation during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, will be a source of pride for many of his co-religionists – and for Britain’s political system.
Johnson on the way back? Truss, Trump … when politics is this crazy, only cartoons can do it justice

He Cartoon Museum’s new show of Boris Johnson cartoons, This Exhibition Is A Work Event, chronicles Johnson’s time as prime minister through the work of 50 different cartoonists (including a lot of regular Guardian contributors). But there is a question that, even now – as Liz Truss self-detonates and Tory members talk about the possibility of bringing him back – we must ask: were any of us actually delivering the coup de grace to Britain’s Worst Ever Prime Minister (Up Until Then) by caricaturing his defining ridiculousness? Or did we merely frantically scramble to keep pace with the madness his premiership added in spades to the preexisting madness of the past six – or arguably 14, or even 5,000 – years?
The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’

‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
