NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Eagles' Jason Kelce Dances With Phillie Phanatic, Chugs Beer at NLCS
WATCH: Kelce dances with Phanatic, pounds a beer at NLCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. What's a local legend to do when his undefeated football team is on a bye?. Dance with the big green goof of a baseball mascot during a magical playoff run, of course. Eagles center...
3 reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles should trade for Brian Burns
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team and look very much like a Super Bowl favorite heading into
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy
Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
New Jersey high school teacher is also a Phillies ballgirl
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) - A Mercer County teacher's side gig is giving her on-the-field access to the Phillies' post-season run. Robbinsville High School history teacher Kelly Fleck is one of the Phillies' 19 ballgirls."I can't even concentrate!" Fleck said while on hall duty Friday afternoon. "I was excited to have hall duty the last block of the day because I needed to walk around, get the jitters out." A softball player growing up, Fleck followed in the footsteps of her older sisters, trying out for the Phillies in 2020."The tryouts, they were competitive," Fleck said. "It was a little...
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley unhappy about potential game-changing mental lapse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
Eagles among teams interested in trading for Pro Bowl pass rusher?
To dream the impossible dream. The Philadelphia Eagles, already dominating the NFL as the league’s lone unbeaten team, is looking to get even better ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Consider what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend (per Sportsnaut):. “Brian Burns is a player teams...
Roundup of Week 8 games for South Jersey high school football
Julian Turney carried 20 times for a game-high 105 yards and a touchdown as the St. Augustine Prep football team topped Lenape, 17-10, in a West Jersey Football League American Division contest Friday night. St. Augustine's Tristan McLeer added 91 yards on the ground and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard...
What are Giants’ playoff chances after they beat Jaguars to improve to 6-1?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The shocking Giants are moving closer to their first playoff appearance since 2016. They are 6-1 after Sunday’s win at the Jaguars. With 10 games left in the regular season, they have an 86% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to The New York Times’ statistical projection.
Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park
For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Yes, Phillies fans, you can get a Rob Thomson jersey online | How to get Phillies jerseys, hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more
Phillies manager Rob Thomson is now a fan favorite in Philadelphia. On Sunday, the 59-year-old rookie manager made bold decisions –– which he’s done consistently since taking over for ex-manager Joe Girardi –– that led to a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. The victory lifted his team to their first World Series appearance since 2009, where they’ll face the Houston Astros.
Cardinals Open as Underdogs to Vikings in Week 8
The Arizona Cardinals are 3.5-point underdogs on the road for their Week 8 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings.
Football: Pleasantville wins divisional title, beats Middle Township
Pleasantville shut out Middle Township, 21-0, in Pleasantville. With the win, the Greyhounds won the outright Patriot Division title of the WJFL with a 4-0 mark. Pleasantville is 5-2 overall. The team led just 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters. Had Pleasantville lost, if Glassboro beat Buena, the...
Caesars promo code Sunday Night Football: Bet risk-free on Steelers vs. Dolphins up to $1,250
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 7 Sunday slate concludes with Pittsburgh in Miami and bettors who use a Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL can bet up to...
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Gloucester Catholic hoping for home cooking
Gloucester Catholic has been known for fantastic fan support over the years, with both the boys and girls basketball teams and the baseball program regularly drawing loud, enthusiastic crowds. The boys soccer team has not had the benefit of that backing in a home playoff game since 2016, but that...
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Clayton set to join Williamstown, Delsea as a Tri-Co champ
Saturday was the cutoff date for the state tournament, with official pairings scheduled to be released on Monday. Playoff action will commence with first-round games on Wednesday. But before turning all attention to soccer’s second season, what’s the status of the conference title races as the end of the regular...
King of Prussia-based bat company supplies the lumber for Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies fans have gotten used to seeing two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper hit lots of big home runs. But did you know the bats that Harper has used to hit those home runs were made in Montgomery County?
East Brunswick defeats Allentown - Boys soccer recap
Joseph Carbone netted a hat trick and Sam Negron added a goal and two assists as East Brunswick defeated Allentown 5-0 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick (8-9) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Vito Rappa also tallied a goal while Brandon Silveira stopped five shots for the shutout.
Football: North Arlington squeaks past Lyndhurst, solidifies playoff spot
North Arlington edged Lyndhurst, 28-21, on Friday night in North Arlington. With the win, North Arlington improved to 5-3 while Lyndhurst dropped to 3-5. Coming into the week, North Arlington was in 12th in North Jersey, Section 1 for the playoffs which begin next weekend. It had a UPR of 12.2 and appears to be locked into the postseason. The top 16 teams in each super section are broken down into two eight-team brackets.
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
No. 19 Manalapan defeats Allentown - Girls soccer recap
Vanessa Sarf’s second-half goal gave Manalapan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 1-0 win against Allentown in Allentown. Ryann Keefe recorded nine saves for Allentown (14-3). With the win, Manalapan improved to 11-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
