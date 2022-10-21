ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy

Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
New Jersey high school teacher is also a Phillies ballgirl

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) - A Mercer County teacher's side gig is giving her on-the-field access to the Phillies' post-season run. Robbinsville High School history teacher Kelly Fleck is one of the Phillies' 19 ballgirls."I can't even concentrate!" Fleck said while on hall duty Friday afternoon. "I was excited to have hall duty the last block of the day because I needed to walk around, get the jitters out." A softball player growing up, Fleck followed in the footsteps of her older sisters, trying out for the Phillies in 2020."The tryouts, they were competitive," Fleck said. "It was a little...
Roundup of Week 8 games for South Jersey high school football

Julian Turney carried 20 times for a game-high 105 yards and a touchdown as the St. Augustine Prep football team topped Lenape, 17-10, in a West Jersey Football League American Division contest Friday night. St. Augustine's Tristan McLeer added 91 yards on the ground and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard...
Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park

For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Yes, Phillies fans, you can get a Rob Thomson jersey online | How to get Phillies jerseys, hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more

Phillies manager Rob Thomson is now a fan favorite in Philadelphia. On Sunday, the 59-year-old rookie manager made bold decisions –– which he’s done consistently since taking over for ex-manager Joe Girardi –– that led to a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. The victory lifted his team to their first World Series appearance since 2009, where they’ll face the Houston Astros.
East Brunswick defeats Allentown - Boys soccer recap

Joseph Carbone netted a hat trick and Sam Negron added a goal and two assists as East Brunswick defeated Allentown 5-0 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick (8-9) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Vito Rappa also tallied a goal while Brandon Silveira stopped five shots for the shutout.
Football: North Arlington squeaks past Lyndhurst, solidifies playoff spot

North Arlington edged Lyndhurst, 28-21, on Friday night in North Arlington. With the win, North Arlington improved to 5-3 while Lyndhurst dropped to 3-5. Coming into the week, North Arlington was in 12th in North Jersey, Section 1 for the playoffs which begin next weekend. It had a UPR of 12.2 and appears to be locked into the postseason. The top 16 teams in each super section are broken down into two eight-team brackets.
No. 19 Manalapan defeats Allentown - Girls soccer recap

Vanessa Sarf’s second-half goal gave Manalapan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 1-0 win against Allentown in Allentown. Ryann Keefe recorded nine saves for Allentown (14-3). With the win, Manalapan improved to 11-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
