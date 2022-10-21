Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Charles County Passes In-District Voting On Narrow Vote After Packed Public Hearing
LA PLATA, Md.– The Charles County Commissioners hosted a public hearing on October 19 to consider the proposed Bill 2022-08 County Commissioner Elections, which changes the code of Charles County to require district commissioners to be elected only by residents of that district. Along with requiring district commissioners to...
Yesli Vega plans to vote against controversial Prince William County data center project
MANASSAS, Va. — The final public hearing for the controversial PW Digital Gateway in Prince William County is set for next month. The debate over economic boost versus protecting the rural scenery in the region is up for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to decide. Despite concerns...
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
royalexaminer.com
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. council member steps down after new executive role nomination
Prince George’s County Council member Todd M. Turner resigned on Saturday to avoid any conflicts of interest associated with his recent nomination to executive director of the Office of Ethics and Accountability. The former council member was already leaving his District 4 seat, as seats are term-limited in the...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors, School Board Committee Plan for New Tax Revenue Split
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board’s Finance and Operations Committee on Oct. 18 both voted to move ahead with plans for a fixed local tax revenue split between the two bodies, seeking to end years of acrimonious debates over school funding. The School Board gets its...
31,000 Virginia voters get incorrect voting location due to ‘printing issue’
Over 31,000 Virginia voters in Fairfax and Prince William Counties received notices from their local registrars that listed incorrect polling locations due to a 'printing error.'
Voters in Fairfax, Prince William counties were sent incorrect voting information
VIRGINIA, USA — Thousands of voting notices in two local Virginia counties were sent with the wrong information due to a printing issue, according to a statement from Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals. After the redistricting process, the Department of Elections mailed over 6 million voter notices to...
Bay Journal
Data center decisions could have big land use impacts in Virginia’s Prince William County
A growing number of environmental groups and residents have come out against data center development in Prince William County, VA, where they say it would imperil water quality, natural resources and a national battlefield. At the same time, officials in the county continue to approve changes that are paving the way for such projects.
restonnow.com
Fairfax County seeks more authority from state to fix trash pickup issues
Fairfax County will ask the Virginia General Assembly for more authority to fix its trash troubles, as complaints about American Disposal Services continue. At Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) legislative committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors once again dove into the persisting problems with trash pickups by the private, contracted collectors that serve about 90% of residents and almost all businesses in the county.
Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices
Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices
WUSA
Fairfax County School Board member apologizes for saying ableist slur during meeting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County School Board member has apologized after being caught on mic saying the "R" word during a board meeting Thursday night. At-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra released the following statement in response:. "Last night during our Oct. 20, 2022, Fairfax County School Board meeting,...
WJLA
'We had to' |More legal action over controversial Spotsylvania Co. schools' superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Friday, 7News learned of new legal action being taken in the controversy over Spotsylvania County Public Schools' recent superintendent hire. Mark Taylor has already signed a contract and his first day as superintendent is set for Nov. 1. But, Spotsylvania County school board...
Inside Nova
Fairfax County school board member apologizes after using slur in hot mic moment
Fairfax County School Board member Karen Keys-Gamarra was heard using a slur about people with disabilities during a hot mic moment at the board’s Thursday meeting. Board members were sorting out how to let an audience member speak for someone who couldn’t be in attendance when at-large member Keys-Gamarra can be heard saying “We cannot be this r—-.”
Inside Nova
Both beavers, and their name, gone from Arlington wetlands
The beavers are gone from Beaver Pond Park. And now their name is, too. Arlington County Board members voted unanimously Oct. 18 to rename the property “Ballston Wetland Park,” in hopes of encouraging the public to visit the natural surroundings. The site is located near where Interstate 66...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal
Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
ffxnow.com
County takes key step to prepare for redevelopment of Fairfax’s Judicial Complex
Fairfax County is considering updating its comprehensive plan to incorporate new housing and other public facilities in the Judicial Complex, a nearly 48-acre portion land surrounded by the City of Fairfax that is slated for redevelopment. Home to the county’s circuit, general district and juvenile courts as well as the...
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors give final approval to Quartz District in Dale City
A major development for Dale City is moving forward after county leaders’ approval Tuesday. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve the Quartz District mixed-use project in Dale City. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote. The project is planned on 145 acres...
WATCH LIVE: Fairfax school board votes on 'truthful education' resolution tied to CRT
The Fairfax County School Board in Virginia is scheduled at its Thursday meeting to vote on a "truthful education" resolution that promises to support and protect teachers who espouse critical race theory.
royalexaminer.com
Ongoing staff challenges prompt action by School Board
To attract more licensed teachers to the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) homebound instruction program, the Warren County School Board voted 4-1 to approve an increased hourly rate to $40 from $25 during its work session on Wednesday, October 19. School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi,...
Comments / 0