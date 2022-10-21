The Falcons are very clearly rebuilding, so every bit of success the team has this season should be enjoyed that much more. Atlanta is coming off the most impressive win of Arthur Smith’s tenure with a 28-14 throttling of the 49ers, who are by all accounts the more talented team. The cultural shift inside Flowery Branch is palpable, and it takes the right players to do that.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO