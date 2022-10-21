Read full article on original website
Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
Bengals star Trey Hendrickson suffers injury vs. Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson suffered a scary-looking injury against the Atlanta Falcons before eventually being labeled as “questionable” to return to the game. Scary, because Hendrickson took a hit to the top of his head in a scrum, then while down threw off his helmet and...
Atlanta Falcons remain in division picture despite blowout loss
If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons can take solace in after the Bengals thoroughly beat Atlanta it is the fact despite sitting at 3-4 the Falcons are still in the division race. The New Orleans Saints lost to the Cardinals and appear to be a completely different team than they were under Sean Payton.
Reactions: Devon and Leah Still are Rulers of the Jungle before Bengals-Falcons game
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still and his daughter Leah were Rulers of the Jungle before Sunday's Week 7 win against the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Many Bengals fans wore Devon's No. 75 to the game to pay tribute. A second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2012,...
Yardbarker
Bengals Get Good News About Trey Hendrickson's Neck Injury Following Win Over Falcons
Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson suffered a neck injury in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons. He left the game in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Hendrickson suffered a "bad stinger" according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It isn't the first time he's dealt with a stinger...
Four free agents the Atlanta Falcons must retain in 2023
With 26 players set for free agency, which players should the Atlanta Falcons retain?. The Atlanta Falcons are in a fantastic place when it comes to their projected cap space following the conclusion of this season. They have plenty of money to retain a number of their 26 free agents and bring in some new pieces to help this team reach new heights.
Yardbarker
Watch: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Scores First NFL Touchdown vs. Bengals
Rookie seasons are full of firsts, and Atlanta Falcons first-year running back Tyler Allgeier recorded of the biggest on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Down 21-0 early in the second quarter, Atlanta had just one first down to their name and was desperately in need of momentum. As they've done all season, the Falcons turned to the ground game and were rewarded in a big way.
Yardbarker
Watch: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown
Not much was going right early for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Damiere Byrd and Marcus Mariota did hook up for a highlight touchdown that could be signaling a change of momentum. The receiver-quarterback combo connected on a 75-yard touchdown late in the...
Yardbarker
Falcons beginning to stack draft classes under new regime
The Falcons are very clearly rebuilding, so every bit of success the team has this season should be enjoyed that much more. Atlanta is coming off the most impressive win of Arthur Smith’s tenure with a 28-14 throttling of the 49ers, who are by all accounts the more talented team. The cultural shift inside Flowery Branch is palpable, and it takes the right players to do that.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Falcons Week 7 Madden Simulation
The Cincinnati Bengals had a solid offensive performance against the New Orleans Saints and will look to continue that into Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. The biggest test against these Falcons though will be the run defense. Without DJ Reader, the Bengals have struggled in run defense, and the Falcons have thrived through their rushing game, especially with a very mobile quarterback in Marcus Mariota.
