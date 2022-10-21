One of our favorite fall activities is pumpkin picking, carving, and decorating; but, we always run into the delimma of what to do with our pumpkins after the season ends. Instead of tossing them out on the curb, donate to these local farms to feed adorable animals who would love to nibble on pumpkins this year! You can make a fab outing for yourselves and your fam, put your used pumpkins to good use and say hello to some area animals all in one trip.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO