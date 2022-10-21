Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Charlotte themed Halloween costumes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love fun and unique clothes, you'll love Ponybox clothing store in Plaza Midwood. On Monday, the owner of Ponybox, Hellen Moffitt joined us on Charlotte Today to talk all things Halloween and some great costume ideas. Ponybox will have a Halloween costume event this...
WCNC
You have time to get your floors done before the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. 50 Floor offers a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They include an in-home shopping experience. 50 Floor will come to you and bring a huge variety of flooring options. They'll walk you through the perfect products, answering all your questions.
Second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte turns 157 years old
CHARLOTTE — This weekend was a momentous occasion for the second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte. Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church turned 157 years old Sunday. The church, which is in Charlotte’s Derita neighborhood, celebrated with a special homecoming service. Rockwell has a rich history in the Queen City, serving...
WCNC
The Baubles and Bubbles Gala is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Baubles and Bubbles Gala is this weekend, at the Ballantyne Hotel. This event helps raise money for Dancers Against Cancer. According to their website, the “I’m A Dancer Against Cancer” campaign was founded in 2012 in a response to the loss of a young dancer from cancer. Since then, it has become a beacon of hope in the dance community, uniting dancers all over the nation.
wccbcharlotte.com
Love For Lizzo On Full Display In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lizzo mania took over the Queen City on Thursday. It was first come, first served for fans who were lucky enough to get their hands on general admission floor tickets for the concert. Lizzo fans lined up bright and early to get up close and personal...
wccbcharlotte.com
Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week. It says customers who choose to participate will get help with...
'A well-respected figure' | Christian McCaffery's lasting impact through his charitable community work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was not on the football field scoring touchdowns, he was in the Charlotte community making a lasting impact. Early in his career, McCaffrey started a nonprofit Christian McCaffrey Foundation and began using his influence to help others. As...
2 new movies filming in NC with combined budgets of $30 million; settings in Wilmington and Charlotte
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
charlottemagazine.com
What Did Charlotte’s Breakfast Scene Look Like in 1986?
It was a few hours before dawn on a hot summer night, white vinyl blinds rolled down over bedroom windows open for anything that might resemble cool air. My brand-new husband was sleeping next to me. Finally. We’d spent most of our first year of marriage three states apart, me in Charlotte to take a new job at The Charlotte Observer, him in Tallahassee to finish his art degree at Florida State.
'Coming here for years': Rowan County farm draws big crowds with pumpkin patch and corn maze
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Fall is in the air and seasonal festivities are in full swing across the Carolinas, including Patterson Farm Market and Tours in Rowan County, where families enjoyed the pumpkin patch, corn maze and hayrides this weekend. It’s a tradition for Robert Carney to visit with...
Charlotte fires football coach Will Healy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers have fired head football coach Will Healy. The move comes one day after the team lost is homecoming game to FIU, 34-15, to fall to 1-7 on the season. "We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought...
wccbcharlotte.com
Cat Gives Birth To Kittens In Cockpit Of Jet At Hickory Aviation Museum
HICKORY, NC — Right now, the Hickory Aviation Museum has a few unexpected guests. A feral cat that typically roams the airport at the Aviation Museum had five kittens in the cockpit of a retired T-33 Shooting Star Jet. The museum staff hopes to socialize the kittens and adopt...
'It's sad' | Residents upset over Charlotte project that wiped out dozens of trees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plaza Midwood residents are calling for the City of Charlotte to fix a storm drainage project they say is wreaking havoc on their neighborhood. The $27.5 million upgrade aims to reduce flooding by improving the stream system in the neighborhoods off Central Avenue. However, neighbors say the project has worsened flooding issues and wiped out trees.
CATS driver left disabled man in locked bus for 90 minutes
A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver for people with disabilities locked a passenger on her bus for roughly 90 minutes earlier this month, according to a transit system investigation obtained by WFAE. CATS said this week that the driver, Kimberlee Burch-Brown, is no longer with the transit system. Burch-Brown...
WCNC
The holidays are fast approaching and so is "Cuffing Season"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can you believe we are now just 35 days away from Thanksgiving *and 66 from Christmas? For many people the holidays can be tough: consequently, leading many people into "Cuffing season."Not sure what that is? You're not alone. Here with more is relationship expert and author, Jennifer Hurvitz.
power98fm.com
Charlotte Nail Salon Gives Shake Shake Inspired Manicures
There is nothing like a good manicure. How about adding free products delivered as a part of your manicure? Well a Charlotte nail salon is giving Shake Shake inspired manicures. As a part of these manicures, you get a specific free Shake Shake product delivered to you in the chair....
scoopcharlotte.com
Donate Your Pumpkins to Feed The Animals at These Locations
One of our favorite fall activities is pumpkin picking, carving, and decorating; but, we always run into the delimma of what to do with our pumpkins after the season ends. Instead of tossing them out on the curb, donate to these local farms to feed adorable animals who would love to nibble on pumpkins this year! You can make a fab outing for yourselves and your fam, put your used pumpkins to good use and say hello to some area animals all in one trip.
Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
Comments / 0