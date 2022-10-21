ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, IL

WSPY NEWS

Arrest made after shooting and hours-long standoff in Sheridan

Charges have been filed after a shooting in Sheridan that led to an hours-long standoff and lockdown on Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, of Sheridan is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's being held in the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa. Police...
SHERIDAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar

JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
JOLIET, IL
cwbchicago.com

Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve

An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
EAST MOLINE, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area

A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Investigation Underway After Man Shot to Death in Montgomery

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on a driveway in Montgomery early Friday morning, according to police. Officials said police responded to calls of an unresponsive person in a driveway shortly before 5:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lebanon. Responding officers located a man with a gunshot wound on the driveway who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
ORLAND PARK, IL
wjol.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
WSPY NEWS

Teen identified as victim in Montgomery shooting

The Kane County Coroner's Office has identified man who was shot and killed in Montgomery as nineteen-year-old Robert Teekell, of Illinois. Teekell's body was found in a driveway by police early Friday morning in the 1200 block of Lebanon Street on Montgomery's east side. The block was closed on Friday for an investigation, but has since reopened to local traffic.
MONTGOMERY, IL

