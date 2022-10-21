Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Arrest made after shooting and hours-long standoff in Sheridan
Charges have been filed after a shooting in Sheridan that led to an hours-long standoff and lockdown on Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, of Sheridan is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's being held in the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar
JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
cwbchicago.com
Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say
Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
WSPY NEWS
East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
blockclubchicago.org
Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian In Chatham Being Sought, Police Say
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a person earlier this month in Chatham. At 1:26 a.m. Oct. 14, the driver hit a pedestrian at 301 E. 87th St., according to a Monday morning news release from police. The driver continued without helping the pedestrian, who died, police said.
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
nadignewspapers.com
Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area
A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
2 teens, man charged after off-duty police-involved shootout, Calumet Heights robbery attempt: CPD
An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shootout in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Thursday night, police said.
nrgmediadixon.com
Man Stopped for Squealing Tires in Amboy Now Facing Numerous Charges, Including DUI and Endangering a Child
Illinois State Troopers say 30 –year-old Brandon Wood of Plainfield was stopped for Squealing Tires and Disobey Stop Sign on Saturday October 15 at 5:27 p.m. at Main St – US52 in Amboy. Wood was charged with Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Squealing Tires, Disobey Stop Sign,...
fox32chicago.com
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
Walmart shooting: 1 in custody after person shot in parking lot, Hodgkins police say
One person was taken into custody without incident, according to Hodgkins police.
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 killed amid 100-car caravan in Brighton Park, police say
Five people were shot, three fatally, after a large car caravan on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
Investigation Underway After Man Shot to Death in Montgomery
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on a driveway in Montgomery early Friday morning, according to police. Officials said police responded to calls of an unresponsive person in a driveway shortly before 5:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lebanon. Responding officers located a man with a gunshot wound on the driveway who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot outside apartment building in Chicago's South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot outside an apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 41, was near the courtyard of an apartment complex around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in fair condition. There are no suspects...
Man arrested in DeKalb County for domestic battery, child endangerment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Aurora man was arrested in DeKalb County Sunday after a domestic violence call. Deputies responded to a house in the 500 block of N. Loves Road in Cortland around 4:15 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was conducted on the scene, and 32-year-old Darrius T. […]
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
cwbchicago.com
At least 10 armed robberies reported overnight in Humboldt Park, Logan Square; ‘They do this every Saturday’
Chicago police are investigating a wave of robberies, some of which were violent, that occurred after midnight Sunday in Humboldt Park, Logan Square, and West Town. The number of robbery crews involved in the spree is unknown. It all began around 2 a.m., when three or four men fought with...
wjol.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
Man recalls witnessing friend killed, 3 others hurt after vehicle crashes into CTA bus stop
Remnants of a sudden deadly crash remain just steps away from Shawn Caples' apartment, where he saw his close friend run over and killed at a place they hung out at for years.
WSPY NEWS
Teen identified as victim in Montgomery shooting
The Kane County Coroner's Office has identified man who was shot and killed in Montgomery as nineteen-year-old Robert Teekell, of Illinois. Teekell's body was found in a driveway by police early Friday morning in the 1200 block of Lebanon Street on Montgomery's east side. The block was closed on Friday for an investigation, but has since reopened to local traffic.
