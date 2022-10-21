ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

Pfizer, Moderna Added to Liability Exempt Vaccination Schedule

On October 20 at 12:20 p.m., the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously to add the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots to the Vaccination Immunization Compensation Program (VICP). By adding the vaccines to the VICP, both Pfizer and Moderna will be shielded from liability lawsuits permanently.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

FDA approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine booster

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The FDA has authorized emergency use of a third dose of Novavax's Adjuvante vaccine as a COVID-19 booster shot for adults. "The U.S. now has access to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, the first protein-based option, as a booster," Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax, said in a statement. "According to CDC data, almost 50% of adults who received their primary series have yet to receive their first booster dose. Offering another vaccine choice may help increase COVID-19 booster vaccination rates for these adults."
contagionlive.com

Novavax Recommended as Mix-and-Match Booster Dose After Primary COVID-19 Vaccine Series

The Novavax booster dose administered in a small study induced more robust antibody responses and its safety profile was considered favorable. In the United States, the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines ruled as the only authorized COVID-19 boosters. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine as a mix-and-match booster dose after a primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.
News-Medical.net

A study of Moderna's COVID vaccine in children aged 6 months to 5 years

In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers presented the findings of the ongoing KidCOVE trial in the United States (US). Study: Evaluation of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Children 6 Months to 5 Years of Age. Image Credit: myboys.me / Shutterstock. Background. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
KXLY

Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
FLORIDA STATE
Verywell Health

Moderna and Pfizer Share a Peek At Human Data For Bivalent Boosters

Moderna and Pfizer have released some preliminary human data about the efficacy of their updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters. The Omicron-targeting bivalent boosters appear to elicit a strong immune response, but it’s not yet clear just how durable the protection will be. The companies say they will share more data...
The Associated Press

US clears Novavax COVID booster dose

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax. The Food and Drug Administration said the new booster option is for people 18 and older who can’t get the updated omicron-targeting Pfizer or Moderna boosters for medical or accessibility reasons -- or who otherwise would not receive a COVID-19 booster shot at all.
WASHINGTON STATE
MedicalXpress

Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal

More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
AOL Corp

Pfizer CEO on COVID booster uptake: ‘Complacency will get in the way’

COVID vaccine uptake has plateaued in many parts of the world, including in the U.S., where 68.1% of the population is fully vaccinated. Among the fully vaccinated, just 49% have gotten their first booster and 39% of those individuals have received their second booster dose. Improving those booster numbers won’t...
MedicalXpress

One in ten older Americans has dementia, according to first nationally representative study in more than 20 years

In the first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment prevalence in more than 20 years, Columbia University researchers have found almost 10% of U.S. adults ages 65 and older have dementia, while another 22% have mild cognitive impairment. People with dementia and mild cognitive impairment are more likely to be older, have lower levels of education, and to be racialized as Black or Hispanic. Men and women have similar rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.
Axios

Pfizer to charge $110-$130 a dose for COVID vaccines

Pfizer plans to charge $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine once government purchases end next year, the drugmaker's U.S. president said on an investor call Thursday. The big picture: Weak demand for the shots and private market pressures were expected to cost manufacturers billions once government purchases...
Psych Centra

Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?

A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...
AboutLawsuits.com

Consolidation of Chantix Recall Lawsuits to Be Considered By JPML in December

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) will consider oral arguments over the consolidation of all Chantix recall lawsuits during a hearing session in December 2022, and determine whether claims brought throughout the federal court system over cancer-causing chemicals that contaminated the popular stop-smoking judge should be centralized before one judge for coordinated discovery and pretrial proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy