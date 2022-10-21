Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Here’s what we know about ‘House Of The Dragon’ season two
After the controversial climax to Game Of Thrones set off a wildfire blast within the fandom, House Of The Dragon has been a welcome reset. While sticking to the same formula of warring siblings, succession tussles and slightly-too-much incest, this prequel features a cast of overlooked veterans and young talent which has largely refreshed the familiar elements.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
NME
Tim Burton takes aim at Disney calling it a ‘horrible big circus’
Tim Burton has criticised Disney after the failure of his 2019 adaptation of Dumbo. The American film director, best known for his gothic stories such as Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas, was discussing his work with the corporation at the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France. Discussing several decades...
NME
Meet DeanoBeano: the streamer that’s playing ‘Call Of Duty’ with instruments
When we were days away from September’s first Modern Warfare 2 beta, a curious clip started doing the rounds on Twitter. At first glance, it shows a Call Of Duty: Warzone streamer DeanoBeano sniping a rival player with a well-timed shot. It does the job, but it’s nothing particularly fancy – until you take another look with your sound on and realise that the killing shot was delivered not through keyboard or controller, but from a recorder.
NME
Watch the first trailer for ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’
The first trailer for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has just been released – check it out above. The Marvel film sees Paul Rudd return as Scott Lang / Ant-Man in the forthcoming sequel, part of the MCU‘s Multiverse Saga. Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man...
NME
Arctic Monkeys reflect on lasting impact of ‘A Certain Romance’
Arctic Monkeys have reflected on the lasting impact of ‘A Certain Romance’, describing it as the song that showed the band they had ambitions “beyond what we once thought we were capable of”. Speaking to NME in their recent Big Read cover interview, frontman Alex Turner...
NME
Watch Paramore perform ‘All I Wanted’ for the first time at When We Were Young Festival
Opened their headline set at When We Were Young Festival by giving ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut – check out footage and the complete setlist below. The emotional track featured on Paramore’s third album, 2009’s ‘Brand New Eyes’ but has never been performed live before.
Leslie Jordan Dead: ‘Will & Grace’ Comedian Was 67
Comedian Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports. The late “Will & Grace” star and Emmy winner passed away at age 67. TMZ first reported the news. Jordan allegedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California. IndieWire has reached out to Jordan’s reps. Jordan most recently appeared in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” anthology series, as well as narrating Discovery+ series “The Book of Queer.” Jordan also appeared in sitcom “Call Me Kat,” and had recently finished production on Tracy Pellegrino’s “Strangers in a Strange Land” film. Jordan was in pre-production on film...
NME
‘Bayonetta’’s original voice actor responds to being called a “gold digger”
Hellena Taylor, the original voice of Bayonetta, has issued a statement following accusations that she is a “liar and gold digger” during a prolonged public dispute over casting and wages for voice actors. The dispute began when Taylor originally posted a series of videos to her Twitter alleging...
NME
Harry Styles brought “wonderful honesty” to ‘My Policeman’ role, says co-star Linus Roache
Harry Styles’ My Policeman co-star Linus Roache has praised Styles’ performance in his latest role as PC Tom Burgess. The drama, based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, is set in the 1950s and tells the story of Burgess, a married policeman who is in a secret relationship with museum curator Patrick Hazlewood. Roache plays Burgess 40 years later in his life.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ ending was foreshadowed by Viserys in the first episode
House Of The Dragon foreshadowed a key moment in the finale in the show’s first episode. The Game Of Thrones prequel’s first season came to an end with episode The Black Queen, which aired in the US on Sunday (October 23). In the finale, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell)...
NME
Kanye West accuses Quentin Tarantino of stealing idea for ‘Django: Unchained’ from him
Kanye West has claimed that he spoke to Quentin Tarantino about his “Django” concept for his ‘Gold Digger’ music video, “and then Tarantino turned it into a film”. The rapper and entrepreneur in a new interview accused the director, along with actor Jamie Foxx, of stealing his idea.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ finale recap: fiery ending sets up the mother of all wars
Ten episodes later, House of the Dragon draws to a close. Was it all-out war? Was it the anti-climax that the end of Game Of Thrones was? Read on…. The finale – ‘The Black Queen’ – begins at Dragonstone, with Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), now 14, telling his mother Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) that when Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) dies he can’t be Lord of the Tides – because he gets seasick. Rhaenyra tells him that she was frightened to accept her destiny as well; he’ll be all right, she says, kissing him on the head. Why are we beginning the episode with this exchange? Ah, well, you’ll see…
NME
Fans question if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ was a ‘Midnights’ Easter Egg
Fans have asked if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ that she wore last year was a ’Midnights’ Easter egg. The pop star released her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ on Friday (October 21), which she described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.
NME
Oscar Isaac still “hopeful” that ‘Metal Gear Solid’ movie will get made
Oscar Isaac has said he’s still “hopeful” that a Metal Gear Solid movie will be made. Back in 2020, Isaac was cast as Solid Snake in Sony’s long-awaited adaptation of Metal Gear Solid alongside director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and producer Avi Arad. However, production has yet to begin and a release date has never been confirmed.
NME
Garbage’s Shirley Manson: “We got the shit beaten out of us for our Bond song”
Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has spoken of the band “getting the shit beaten out of them” by the media for their James Bond song ‘The World Is Not Enough’, and how their upcoming ‘Anthology’ release is a testament to the band’s survival. The...
NME
My Chemical Romance wear ‘old’ style make-up at When We Were Young Festival
My Chemical Romance and The All-American Rejects wore ‘old’ style make-up at When We Were Young festival this weekend in an apparent nod to their legacy as emo elders. MCR headlined yesterday (October 23) at the Las Vegas festival – after the first day was cancelled due to weather warnings – during which frontman Gerard Way donned his classic black suit and red tie, along with ‘old’ style prosthetics in a somewhat literal interpretation of the festival’s name.
NME
‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ is “still on track” for March 2023 release
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will reportedly still be launching in March 2023 despite there being no new development updates from EA. According to journalist Jeff Grubb during a recent episode of Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings podcast, EA’s previously announced target of a March 2023 release for the upcoming Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is still the same (via GamesRadar).
NME
‘Silent Hill: Townfall’ fans dig up the trailer’s creepy hidden messages
Silent Hill fans have discovered several hidden messages in the first trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall, one of four upcoming games in the survival horror series. Last Tuesday (October 18), Konami revealed Silent Hill Townfall, a “co-production with Annapurna Interactive and multiple BAFTA award-winning No Code Studios.”. While details...
NME
‘God Of War Ragnarok’ spoilers have started appearing online
Spoilers for Sony Santa Monica‘s God Of War Ragnarok have started appearing online, though the game is not set to launch until November 9. Since yesterday (October 23), an account on Twitter has been sharing screenshots from God Of War Ragnarok. The contents of many of these images depict scenes that have not been featured in any of the game’s trailers or previews.
Comments / 0