NME

Here’s what we know about ‘House Of The Dragon’ season two

After the controversial climax to Game Of Thrones set off a wildfire blast within the fandom, House Of The Dragon has been a welcome reset. While sticking to the same formula of warring siblings, succession tussles and slightly-too-much incest, this prequel features a cast of overlooked veterans and young talent which has largely refreshed the familiar elements.
NME

Tim Burton takes aim at Disney calling it a ‘horrible big circus’

Tim Burton has criticised Disney after the failure of his 2019 adaptation of Dumbo. The American film director, best known for his gothic stories such as Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas, was discussing his work with the corporation at the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France. Discussing several decades...
NME

Meet DeanoBeano: the streamer that’s playing ‘Call Of Duty’ with instruments

When we were days away from September’s first Modern Warfare 2 beta, a curious clip started doing the rounds on Twitter. At first glance, it shows a Call Of Duty: Warzone streamer DeanoBeano sniping a rival player with a well-timed shot. It does the job, but it’s nothing particularly fancy – until you take another look with your sound on and realise that the killing shot was delivered not through keyboard or controller, but from a recorder.
NME

Watch the first trailer for ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

The first trailer for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has just been released – check it out above. The Marvel film sees Paul Rudd return as Scott Lang / Ant-Man in the forthcoming sequel, part of the MCU‘s Multiverse Saga. Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man...
NME

Arctic Monkeys reflect on lasting impact of ‘A Certain Romance’

Arctic Monkeys have reflected on the lasting impact of ‘A Certain Romance’, describing it as the song that showed the band they had ambitions “beyond what we once thought we were capable of”. Speaking to NME in their recent Big Read cover interview, frontman Alex Turner...
IndieWire

Leslie Jordan Dead: ‘Will & Grace’ Comedian Was 67

Comedian Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports. The late “Will & Grace” star and Emmy winner passed away at age 67. TMZ first reported the news. Jordan allegedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California. IndieWire has reached out to Jordan’s reps. Jordan most recently appeared in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” anthology series, as well as narrating Discovery+ series “The Book of Queer.” Jordan also appeared in sitcom “Call Me Kat,” and had recently finished production on Tracy Pellegrino’s “Strangers in a Strange Land” film. Jordan was in pre-production on film...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

Harry Styles brought “wonderful honesty” to ‘My Policeman’ role, says co-star Linus Roache

Harry Styles’ My Policeman co-star Linus Roache has praised Styles’ performance in his latest role as PC Tom Burgess. The drama, based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, is set in the 1950s and tells the story of Burgess, a married policeman who is in a secret relationship with museum curator Patrick Hazlewood. Roache plays Burgess 40 years later in his life.
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’ finale recap: fiery ending sets up the mother of all wars

Ten episodes later, House of the Dragon draws to a close. Was it all-out war? Was it the anti-climax that the end of Game Of Thrones was? Read on…. The finale – ‘The Black Queen’ – begins at Dragonstone, with Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), now 14, telling his mother Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) that when Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) dies he can’t be Lord of the Tides – because he gets seasick. Rhaenyra tells him that she was frightened to accept her destiny as well; he’ll be all right, she says, kissing him on the head. Why are we beginning the episode with this exchange? Ah, well, you’ll see…
NME

Oscar Isaac still “hopeful” that ‘Metal Gear Solid’ movie will get made

Oscar Isaac has said he’s still “hopeful” that a Metal Gear Solid movie will be made. Back in 2020, Isaac was cast as Solid Snake in Sony’s long-awaited adaptation of Metal Gear Solid alongside director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and producer Avi Arad. However, production has yet to begin and a release date has never been confirmed.
NME

My Chemical Romance wear ‘old’ style make-up at When We Were Young Festival

My Chemical Romance and The All-American Rejects wore ‘old’ style make-up at When We Were Young festival this weekend in an apparent nod to their legacy as emo elders. MCR headlined yesterday (October 23) at the Las Vegas festival – after the first day was cancelled due to weather warnings – during which frontman Gerard Way donned his classic black suit and red tie, along with ‘old’ style prosthetics in a somewhat literal interpretation of the festival’s name.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ is “still on track” for March 2023 release

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will reportedly still be launching in March 2023 despite there being no new development updates from EA. According to journalist Jeff Grubb during a recent episode of Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings podcast, EA’s previously announced target of a March 2023 release for the upcoming Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is still the same (via GamesRadar).
NME

‘Silent Hill: Townfall’ fans dig up the trailer’s creepy hidden messages

Silent Hill fans have discovered several hidden messages in the first trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall, one of four upcoming games in the survival horror series. Last Tuesday (October 18), Konami revealed Silent Hill Townfall, a “co-production with Annapurna Interactive and multiple BAFTA award-winning No Code Studios.”. While details...
NME

‘God Of War Ragnarok’ spoilers have started appearing online

Spoilers for Sony Santa Monica‘s God Of War Ragnarok have started appearing online, though the game is not set to launch until November 9. Since yesterday (October 23), an account on Twitter has been sharing screenshots from God Of War Ragnarok. The contents of many of these images depict scenes that have not been featured in any of the game’s trailers or previews.

