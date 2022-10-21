ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: have you contacted your MP about events in Westminster?

By Guardian community team
 3 days ago
Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation at 10 Downing Street

Following Liz Truss’s resignation and reports that Boris Johnson may run for leader again, we would like to hear from UK voters who have contacted their MPs about the developments in Westminster.

What have you said? Is it your first time writing to them? Why have you done so now?

Share your experiences

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.

The Guardian

The Guardian

