Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper

One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
JASPER, TX
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Investigation after Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School football stadium vandalized

ORANGE — Authorities are investigating after vandals defaced the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD football stadium. Orange County Sheriff's detectives are reviewing surveillance video showing two young people committing the after-hours late night crime this weekend. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on the massive mess and the outpouring of community support.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year

BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Clay Walker sings national anthem at Vidor High School Homecoming game

VIDOR, Texas — A Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to Vidor to perform for his alma mater's homecoming game. Clay Walker was born in Beaumont and grew up in Vidor, where he learned to play guitar at 9 years old, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast. Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1987.
VIDOR, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Popeye’s Restaurant in Liberty burns

Dozens of firefighters from Liberty, Dayton, Westlake, Hardin, Kenefick, Hull-Daisetta and Liberty County Hazmat responded to a major fire at the Popeye’s Restaurant on the 1700 block of US 90 in Liberty on Friday evening. Flames could be seen coming up through the roof of the building even as...
LIBERTY, TX
kogt.com

Sherry Ann Huckaby

Sherry Ann Huckaby, age 79, of Orange, Texas, passed on, to be with her beloved husband, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Services to honor Sherry will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 8:00AM to 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for rite of committal and interment, following services, at Wilkinson Cemetery.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Paige Taylor BCHS Queen

Paige Taylor was crowned Bridge City Homecoming Queen Friday night. Joining her on the senior court are Izzy Moore, Annalise Briggs, and Marlee Mouton.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kjas.com

Jasper and Silsbee on Collision Course

With only two games remaining in the regular season everything in District 9 4A Division 2 is pointing towards the November 4th meeting of the Jasper Bulldogs and the Silsbee Tigers at Jasper’s Bulldog Stadium. Both the Dawgs and the Tigers are 4 and 0 in district both with wins over the likely #3 team in the district the Hampshire-Fannett Longhorns and the West Orange-Stark Mustangs.
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes

ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

OC Marriage Licenses

Orange County Marriage Licenses For the week of October 17, 2022 thru October 21, 2022 Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Constable's Corner for Fri, Oct 21st, 2022

So far in the month of October, I have served 39 civil papers and eight subpoenas. I served two evictions that were both in east Jasper. If you have any outstanding tickets or warrants in Precinct 2, please contact the court at 409-384-4534. I attended the Jasper Fall Festival, and...
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

Fire Destroys Home and Barn

Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
Port Arthur News

Juvenile jailed following later night stabbing in Port Arthur

A 15-year-old male is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another person, authorities said. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso called the altercation a domestic dispute that took place at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3200 block of 13th Street. The victim is described as a...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

