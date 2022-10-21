Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
kjas.com
UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper
One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
KFDM-TV
Investigation after Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School football stadium vandalized
ORANGE — Authorities are investigating after vandals defaced the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD football stadium. Orange County Sheriff's detectives are reviewing surveillance video showing two young people committing the after-hours late night crime this weekend. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on the massive mess and the outpouring of community support.
KFDM-TV
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year
BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
Suspects vandalize Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD stadium and multi-million dollar turf, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — An area school district is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after an act of vandalism left a recently renovated field ruined and officials frustrated. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District waited a long time to have brand-new turf installed at the Battlin'...
Clay Walker sings national anthem at Vidor High School Homecoming game
VIDOR, Texas — A Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to Vidor to perform for his alma mater's homecoming game. Clay Walker was born in Beaumont and grew up in Vidor, where he learned to play guitar at 9 years old, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast. Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1987.
bluebonnetnews.com
Popeye’s Restaurant in Liberty burns
Dozens of firefighters from Liberty, Dayton, Westlake, Hardin, Kenefick, Hull-Daisetta and Liberty County Hazmat responded to a major fire at the Popeye’s Restaurant on the 1700 block of US 90 in Liberty on Friday evening. Flames could be seen coming up through the roof of the building even as...
kogt.com
Sherry Ann Huckaby
Sherry Ann Huckaby, age 79, of Orange, Texas, passed on, to be with her beloved husband, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Services to honor Sherry will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 8:00AM to 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for rite of committal and interment, following services, at Wilkinson Cemetery.
Port Arthur News
ON THE MENU — New Port Arthur pizza joint represents growing options for residents
Port Arthur added a new pizza joint this month with the chain 7Pie Pizza opening on Jefferson Drive. The growth is part of a recent economic uptick in the city, according to Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Avery. “It is so important to the city,” she said of...
kogt.com
Paige Taylor BCHS Queen
Paige Taylor was crowned Bridge City Homecoming Queen Friday night. Joining her on the senior court are Izzy Moore, Annalise Briggs, and Marlee Mouton.
kjas.com
Jasper and Silsbee on Collision Course
With only two games remaining in the regular season everything in District 9 4A Division 2 is pointing towards the November 4th meeting of the Jasper Bulldogs and the Silsbee Tigers at Jasper’s Bulldog Stadium. Both the Dawgs and the Tigers are 4 and 0 in district both with wins over the likely #3 team in the district the Hampshire-Fannett Longhorns and the West Orange-Stark Mustangs.
Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes
ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
kogt.com
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses For the week of October 17, 2022 thru October 21, 2022 Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
12newsnow.com
What evidence high school football players found after suspects vandalized Texas school district stadium
Weeks after the installation, two suspects vandalized the stadium and multi-million dollar turf at Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD. The crime was caught on camera.
kjas.com
Constable's Corner for Fri, Oct 21st, 2022
So far in the month of October, I have served 39 civil papers and eight subpoenas. I served two evictions that were both in east Jasper. If you have any outstanding tickets or warrants in Precinct 2, please contact the court at 409-384-4534. I attended the Jasper Fall Festival, and...
No injuries reported after barn fire spreads to house in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Several fire departments worked to fight off flames from a house fire that originally started at a barn. The fire happened at 13334 Highway 62 in Mauriceville, near the intersection with Texla Mill Road. Firefighters were dispatched around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The fire started at...
kogt.com
Fire Destroys Home and Barn
Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
15-year-old facing felony charge after Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old is facing a felony charge after a Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur left one person injured. The stabbing happened during a "domestic dispute," Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Port Arthur Police responded to the 3200 block of 13th Street after receiving a call about the stabbing.
Port Arthur News
Juvenile jailed following later night stabbing in Port Arthur
A 15-year-old male is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another person, authorities said. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso called the altercation a domestic dispute that took place at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3200 block of 13th Street. The victim is described as a...
Comments / 0