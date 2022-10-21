Read full article on original website
14news.com
Carmi-White county takes on Sunrise School Spirit
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - The Bulldogs are back for the third time, and are ready to win it all this year. We last visited Carmi-White high school in 2017 where they collected 34,934 pounds of food. That was also the morning where Carmi had a power outage, and we spent...
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s
Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
vincennespbs.org
HELP Vincennes looking for community input
One Vincennes organization says it needs your input to help make the city a better place to live. HELP Vincennes will be at the Pantheon on Wednesday, October 26th. HELP stands for Hoosiers Enduring Legacy Program. Vincennes leaders hired Jamie Dugan this summer to create HELP Vincennes. The goal is...
14news.com
Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Henderson Police Department took children and parents behind the scenes to get a glimpse at what being a police officer means. Officers say the event is intended to leave a lasting impact on the children and their perception of police. “This is mainly...
14news.com
Owensboro church helping people warm up for winter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is also making a heartwarming effort ahead of the winter cold. Bellevue Baptist is collecting winter clothing items to be donated to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims. Blankets, Coats, Gloves and Sock Hats - either new or gently used - can be dropped off...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - It’s been one week since the massive Morton Avenue warehouse fire in Evansville. We’re expecting to get an update from fire officials Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a fiery crash left a teen dead in Muhlenberg County. Authorities say it happened on P and M...
14news.com
Mt. Vernon historical marker honors lynching victims 144 years later
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A new historical marker and bench were dedicated outside the Posey County Courthouse on Sunday to commemorate seven African-American men who were killed 144 years ago. In October 1878, an unthinkable crime occurred when seven Posey County men were killed: Daniel Harrison Sr., his sons...
wevv.com
Evansville animal shelter holds dog and cat food giveaway at noon
Cat and dog owners in Evansville could take advantage of a free offering on Friday. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue says it will be giving out free dog and cat food starting at noon on Friday while supplies last. The animal rescue center says that it has a pallet...
wamwamfm.com
Fire Damage at Montgomery Ruritan Building
Clean-up is underway now at the Montgomery Community Building at Ruritan Park following a kitchen fire that resulted in smoke damage to the building last week. As a precautionary measure, the Montgomery Ruritan Board of Directors has cancelled all events in the building for the month of November, including the annual Turkey Trot Appreciation Dinner that was scheduled for next Saturday. The board would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers for making this year’s festival a big success. They also want to express their sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. The building will be back up and running by December.
14news.com
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marks one week since the Morton Avenue warehouse fire in Evansville. Fire officials say they are planning on giving an update on the investigation Monday afternoon. This comes as new drone footage was released of the large fire, from Vanderburgh County EMA. Officials say they...
14news.com
Princeton, Jasper, & Reitz all advance to IHSAA Cross Country State Finals
BROWN CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting day, for three SW Indiana cross country teams, up at Brown County, Saturday. The Jasper and Reitz boys teams, along with the Princeton girls squad, all placed in the top 6 of their respective meets, to advance to the IHSAA state finals, next weekend.
14news.com
Campers at Burdette Park dealing with burn ban
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced the county is under a burn ban. That makes Vanderburgh the 14th county in the Tri-State to be placed under a burn ban, due to dry conditions. No open flames are allowed in the county until further...
14news.com
Daviess Co. residents offering Airbnb’s giving cut of profits to county
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County’s Transient Room Tax is booking an Airbnb for the foreseeable future. The Fiscal Court unanimously approved three ordinances that requires those offering Airbnb’s to give a cut of their profits to the. county, the same way hotels and bed and breakfasts...
Man accused of armed robbery outside Evansville BMV
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police accuse him of using a revolver to rob a victim outside an Evansville BMV. On Friday afternoon, the victim told police Colten Woodard came up to him with a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded everything he had. According to an affidavit, […]
14news.com
Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some affordable living apartments are coming to Evansville. The Board of Public Works approved the project on Thursday. Just under $500,000 will be used through a COVID-19 Community Block Grant to renovate an existing complex. It’s located on Kentucky Avenue at Cherry Street, next to Evansville...
14news.com
Deaconess physician discusses the rise in respiratory viruses in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Respiratory viruses are on the rise in Evansville. Pediatric Physician Sarah Rust explains that there is an increase in RSV, Flu A, COVID as well as the common cold among other viruses, while clinics and pediatric hospitals all throughout Evansville are becoming overcrowded. Rust says kids...
Home Team Friday: Boonville vs. Harrison
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Boonville – 41 Harrison – 21
14news.com
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
