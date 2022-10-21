Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Lebanon 32-14 Ireland - Five-try Cedars beat Wolfhounds
Tries: Robinson, Kiraz, Morkos, El-Zakhem, Miski Goals: Moses 6. Lebanon are in pole position to make the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals after a 32-14 win over Ireland. Tries from Reece Robinson, Jacob Kiraz and Brandon Morkos helped the dominant Cedars into a 20-4 lead at the break. Louis Senior's...
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
BBC
The racism row engulfing Australian netball
Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds. It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
West Ham v Bournemouth: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will West Ham secure victory over Bournemouth? Join Will Unwin to find out
BBC
SWPL Cup: Holders Celtic out as Rangers, Glasgow City & Hibernian reach semi-finals
Holders Celtic are out of the SWPL Cup after losing on penalties to Spartans. Spot-kicks were required following a 1-1 draw and Spartans prevailed 4-2, with Celtic having Jacynta Galabadaarachchi sent off in the first half. Rangers beat Motherwell 5-0 in their quarter-final while last season's finalists Glasgow City were...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City
Bristol City finished in 17th place in The Championship last season, in their seventh straight season in the second tier. They currently sit in 12th position with six wins, three draws and seven losses. Four of those wins have come at home, however they have recorded two away wins so far this season, beating Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion on their travels.
BBC
Rare golden sword pommel acquired by Scottish museum
An "exceptionally rare" gold sword pommel discovered by a metal detectorist near Stirling has been acquired by National Museums Scotland. The pommel, which is about 1,300 years old, was found in 2019 and was declared to the Scottish Treasure Trove unit. The gold decoration which would have sat at the...
90% of schools in England will run out of money next year, heads warn
Exclusive: Heads say they will be in deficit next academic year, even without cuts Jeremy Hunt is planning
Phys.org
LED tech boosts saplings, hopes for UK net zero bid
Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts. The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee...
Large greenfield sites part of 35 low-tax investment zone bids in England
FoI request reveals council plans including commercial units and large housing developments
Comments / 0