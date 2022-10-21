Read full article on original website
Manchester United: Raphael Varane out until World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo back in squad for Europa League
France centre-back Raphael Varane will be out of action until the World Cup, while Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the squad for Manchester United's Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol. Varane suffered a leg injury during United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday, while Ronaldo was dropped after he left Old...
Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 matches at Old Trafford in the Uefa Europa League (W15 D4), although that defeat did come in their opening group game against Real Sociedad. United have only once before lost two home group stage games in a single campaign – in the 1996-97 Champions League.
Australia 55-54 England: Donnell Wallam scores winner after sponsorship row
Donnell Wallam said it had been "one of the toughest weeks of her life" after scoring a last-minute winner as Australia beat England 55-54 in the first of their three-match series. Wallam, 28, is the first Indigenous player to feature for the Diamonds in more than two decades. But the...
