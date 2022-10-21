Read full article on original website
Goodrich area voters to pick between Fougnie, Johnson for Michigan Senate
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Incumbent state Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, faces Democrat Theresa J. Fougnie in the race to represent the new District 24 in the Michigan Senate on Nov. 8. Johnson currently represents District 14 in the state Senate. Redistricting created the new boundary lines for District 24, which...
Rick Haglund: With a troubling economic agenda, Dixon is stunningly unqualified to lead Michigan
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June, abortion has been the top issue in the Michigan governor’s race. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who strongly favors women’s reproductive rights, has enjoyed a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, who is opposed to abortion in nearly all cases.
Candidate for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat is re-entering the race
JACKSON, MI -- A 20-year-old Democratic candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives has re-entered the race for the seat in the Nov. 8 general election, after previously saying he was ending his campaign. Maurice Imhoff is on the election ballot as a candidate for the new 46th District, covering...
WLUC
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to UP voters at campaign rally in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to more than 300 people at the Superior Dome parking lot. She hoped to connect with her supporters and undecided voters in the U.P. Whitmer said she has already made a difference in the last four years. “I have delivered...
wdet.org
Judge rules smartphones, tablets allowed in Michigan ballot counting centers
A Michigan Court of Claims judge has decided that new rules governing election challengers are invalid, just weeks before November’s midterm elections. The guidelines were issued by the Michigan Bureau of Elections ahead of the August primary election, but the Michigan GOP didn’t challenge the rules until late September.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Ghost of Buick City Site Haunts Flint & Genesee County Again
Like many Flint area families, most of my family were employed at Buick City or other GM facilities in the 70s through 90s. Then, saddened and (frankly) angry when operations ended, and the entire site cleared between 2000 and 2002. Thinking about our community's history with the pain endured since...
This Democrat Wants to Save Michigan From Extremist Chaos
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In between bounding strides up and down the front steps of the Creston neighborhood’s Folk National style homes, Democratic Michigan state Rep. David LaGrand recalled the time he almost won an aquathon before he interrupted himself to promise a voter he’ll finally leave them alone.“I promise this is the last time I’ll be at your door,” the state senate candidate told one of more than a dozen voters he met face-to-face at their homes on a nippy Saturday in October, before urging them to remind their social circle to get out and vote.After all, he said,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
michiganradio.org
Karamo questions Benson's fitness for office after Michigan poll challenger lawsuit; Benson to appeal
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo claimed victory Friday after a Michigan Court of Claims ruled against current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — though Karamo was not directly involved in the lawsuit. Five people who worked as Republican poll challengers during this year’s primary election, plus Republican...
New Davison Chamber of Commerce executive director eager to take on role
DAVISON, MI- Travis Howell knows the value of small businesses in a community. His father, Eddie, was a small business owner. It’s for that reason the Davison Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has chosen Howell to fill the position as the chamber’s new executive director beginning Nov. 1.
Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to Nov. 30, 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan
Ethan R. Crumbley, now 16, seems taller and thinner than he did when he was arraigned while wearing a suicide smock and protective face mask nearly a year ago. A day prior, on Nov. 30, 2021, police rushed into Oxford High School following a mass shooting that left four classmates dead, seven injured and a community unraveled.
Michigan man killed in skydiving accident in New Jersey, feds investigating
PITTSTOWN, N.J. -- Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration are trying to determine how a Michigan man was killed Saturday in a skydiving accident. According to the Associated Press, police were called to the Alexandria Field airport around 2:30 p.m. for a request for medical assistance. When police arrived they...
A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
Masks advised in 0 Michigan counties this week, per CDC
For the second week in a row, Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). Up...
Judge: Michigan election challenger manual can’t be used
LANSING, MI (AP) — A Michigan judge on Thursday ruled that state elections officials can’t use a manual outlining the rights and duties of election challengers and poll watchers. Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle’s order comes just weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Swartzle...
Carvana’s bid to stop state suspension for Southeast Michigan dealership fails
NOVI, MI -- A bid from a Carvana dealership in Southeast Michigan to stop a state suspension has failed. A Michigan Court of Claims judge on Wednesday, Oct. 19 said he would not issue a temporary restraining order against the state. The Michigan Secretary of State on Oct. 7 suspended...
michiganradio.org
Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired
On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MSNBC
Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?
#VelshiAcrossAmerica is back -- visiting some of the swingiest states these midterms, where not only the balance of power, but the future of American democracy is at stake. This week, ‘Velshi’ is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about political and civic engagement. In a state where illegal militias and bizarre ‘groomer’ accusations soil the process, “people really want to engage with their statewide officials in a way that maybe we haven’t seen in the past,” says college student Lily Guiney. And that gets complicated. “We are having organized bullying of students by parent groups that aren’t even in these local communities – showing up en masse at school board meetings; creating absolute chaos and scaring children. It’s just –it’s crazy,” says parent Kelly Dillaha. GM engineer Art Reyes also worries about lack of civic engagement at the top trickling down. “Can’t build a truck if I’m so worried about what the guy next to me is thinking about politics that I’m passing him a bad part.” As Lolita Poplar, a naval commander and high school teacher reminds us, “Our children are watching.”Oct. 23, 2022.
