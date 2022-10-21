Read full article on original website
Related
Discovery of ‘fingerprint’ confirms alarming predictions of Greenland ice sheet melt
Scientists now have unambiguous proof that a phenomenon critical to predicting the impact of climate change exists. Researchers announced Thursday that they had detected the sea level “fingerprint” of the Greenland ice sheet melt, pinpointing the unique pattern of sea level change linked to the melting ice. It’s...
Phys.org
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
An artist dropped microphones into the Arctic to record the sounds of melting icebergs
The U.S. National Science Foundation's polar program funded a project which comprises 21 researchers from Europe, the U.S., and Canada. The scientists have been at sea for four weeks studying the ocean and climate-related phenomena, which will be used in scientific analysis. The initiative was undertaken at a time when there were reports on sea level rises due to Greenland's melting ice cap.
Phys.org
Scientists call for setting limits, possible moratorium on fishing in Antarctica's Southern Ocean
This week, an international group of 10 scientists is calling for protective limits on fishing in Antarctica's Southern Ocean, reporting in the journal Science that current levels of fishing, combined with climate change, are taking a concerning toll on a diverse ecosystem of global importance. "We cannot ignore the increasing...
Researchers warn that the Arctic could unleash the next pandemic
In a new study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences on Wednesday, researchers are warning that global warming may make the Arctic a hotbed for pandemics. An increase in spillover risk. The scientists studied soil and lake sediment from Lake Hazen, the largest lake by volume...
ohmymag.co.uk
Giant bug-like creatures capable of devouring a fully grown alligator have been found in the ocean
The sea harbours many strange creatures many of which are still a mystery to humans. Every now and then a never-seen-before species from the depths of the sea is stumbled upon by humans. These instances help us study the plethora of creatures that are still in hiding. One such creature was observed by the scientists as it devoured a whole alligator.
Depressing video shows what will happen to Earth if all the ice melts
Climate change isn’t going anywhere. Despite all the pushes and attempts to find solutions to climate change, no amount of space bubbles can save us from the slowly melting ice shelves that threaten to one day drown our coastlines. To truly stop our planet from becoming an iceless rock, there need to be drastic changes.
Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk
We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded
At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Some scientists claim that the first humans may not have evolved from Africa after all
Reconstruction of an early humanCredit: Mauricio Antón; CC-BY-3.0 Scientists have always claimed that the first humans emerged in Africa 2 million years ago before the advent of modern humans. This means that pre-humans developed in Africa.
Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days
Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Ancient Remnants of First Known Neanderthal Family Discovered in Siberia
The first known Neanderthal family has been found by researchers, with their prehistoric DNA providing fresh insight into the archaic species’ social dynamics. In a study published Wednesday in Nature, researchers said they were able to extract DNA from tiny bone fragments discovered in two Russian caves, allowing them to map an extended family of 13 members, including a definitive link between father and a teenage daughter. The small clan lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago, according to scientists. They are also believed to have died together—potentially from starvation. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto involved in the study, according to the Associated Press. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”Meet the first #Neandertal family! Ancient #genomes of thirteen Neandertals provide a rare snapshot of their community & social organization. New study in @Nature by @SkovLaurits, @benmpeter & an intl. team. @MPI_EVA_Leipzig See: https://t.co/rWMcLXK1BP & https://t.co/OsBydLNQvJ pic.twitter.com/28OC6fp5wi— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 19, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
76 child sacrifice victims with their hearts ripped out found in Peru excavation
The remains of 76 child sacrifice victims with their hearts ripped out have been found at Pampa La Cruz in Peru. Why they were sacrificed is unknown, but the practice seems to have been widespread in the area at the time.
Phys.org
Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine
University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
Best Place to Survive Nuclear War in the U.S.
Biden recently said Russia may be leading the world into nuclear "Armageddon," while Elon Musk tweeted that "nuclear war probability is rising rapidly."
MedicalXpress
New research, set in China, suggests that using masks for health reasons also leads people to behave more ethically
Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a global increase in the number of people wearing masks to limit the spread of illness. Now, new research co-authored by MIT scholars suggests that, in China at least, wearing masks also influences how people act. The research, conducted across 10 studies...
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Comments / 0