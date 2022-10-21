ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system

The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
Interesting Engineering

An artist dropped microphones into the Arctic to record the sounds of melting icebergs

The U.S. National Science Foundation's polar program funded a project which comprises 21 researchers from Europe, the U.S., and Canada. The scientists have been at sea for four weeks studying the ocean and climate-related phenomena, which will be used in scientific analysis. The initiative was undertaken at a time when there were reports on sea level rises due to Greenland's melting ice cap.
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk

We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded

At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Remnants of First Known Neanderthal Family Discovered in Siberia

The first known Neanderthal family has been found by researchers, with their prehistoric DNA providing fresh insight into the archaic species’ social dynamics. In a study published Wednesday in Nature, researchers said they were able to extract DNA from tiny bone fragments discovered in two Russian caves, allowing them to map an extended family of 13 members, including a definitive link between father and a teenage daughter. The small clan lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago, according to scientists. They are also believed to have died together—potentially from starvation. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto involved in the study, according to the Associated Press. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”Meet the first #Neandertal family! Ancient #genomes of thirteen Neandertals provide a rare snapshot of their community & social organization. New study in @Nature by @SkovLaurits, @benmpeter & an intl. team. @MPI_EVA_Leipzig See: https://t.co/rWMcLXK1BP & https://t.co/OsBydLNQvJ pic.twitter.com/28OC6fp5wi— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 19, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
Phys.org

Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine

University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
dailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy