ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Ag. Secretary invites residents to 2023 Pa. Farm Show reception

By James Wesser
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENx5E_0ihqFgTP00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited residents to celebrate the state’s multi-billion dollar agriculture industry at the 107th PA Farm Show’s PA Preferred Reception.

“This year’s Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress , invites visitors to explore the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, our heritage, and the innovations driving us forward,” said Secretary Redding. “We invite Pennsylvanians to celebrate all of this and more at the PA Preferred Reception, the PA Farm Show’s official first event, where they can taste the bounty of Pennsylvania agriculture.”

Farmers are facing more than just physical dangers

The PA Preferred Reception will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Tickets are $40 and include admission, parking, food and drinks, and a short program, according to the release.

More information, including ticketing details , can be found at farmshow.pa.gov . RSVP for the event on Facebook .

Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for new music, world tour

PA Preferred members or other organizations interested in supporting this event through in-kind product donations can offer contributions to the proposed menu. A wide range of sponsorship opportunities is also available. Supporting organizations will have names or logos displayed during the event and receive complimentary tickets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County

- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Record fish caught in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania US Senate debate will use closed captioning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election is two weeks from Tuesday, and the stakes could not be higher for the U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. abc27 will host the two major candidates, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, on October 25 for their only scheduled debate. Fetterman is recovering from […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization

Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

‘We just never gave up’: Central Pa. caseworker receives advocate award

“It was a really big honor,” said Jessica Miller, a caseworker II with Perry County Children and Youth Services, on being recognized as one of eight Pennsylvania Advocates of the Year. “That’s all I can say. It was just really cool to be honored and given that award when I did not expect it. We don’t go into the shop expecting recognition. We just go into help people.”
PERRY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid

Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday

State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

A life-saving donation in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
DANVILLE, PA
WGAL

Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories

Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy