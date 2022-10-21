Read full article on original website
NPR
'Pittsburgh Post-Gazette' journalists go on strike
Journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette walked off the job this past week in solidarity with non-news colleagues and in protest of working without a contract for five years. It's the first newspaper strike in the U.S. in more than two decades. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik reports there is much more at stake, and he joins us now.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh
President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Two Chinese spies charged with trying to obstruct US Huawei investigation, Garland says – live
Duo accused of trying to disrupt DoJ’s criminal prosecution of Chinese telecoms giant – follow all the latest news
NPR
What went wrong for Liz Truss
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIZ TRUSS: I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the king to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. CHERYL W THOMPSON, HOST:. That was outgoing British...
20 Facts I Learned This Week That Truly Shook Me To My Core
This might be a key piece of evidence in the debate over whether candy corn is actually good or not. Candy corn contains both gelatin and confectioner's glaze. Gelatin is often made of animal hide and bones, while the confectioner's glaze is made from secretions from the lac bug, a parasite that protects itself by emitting a waxy, waterproof coating.
NPR
News brief: U.K. prime minister's race, Weinstein trial, Haiti teeters on collapse
Boris Johnson drops out of the U.K. prime minister's race. Harvey Weinstein faces a sexual assault trial in Los Angeles. Despite chaos in Port-au-Prince, Haitians don't want outside intervention. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not run for the office again, conceding that he...
NPR
Calif. amendment sparks debate about the concept of fetal viability during pregnancy
California voters will decide whether to amend their state constitution to explicitly protect abortion rights. But it's unclear whether the amendment would allow abortions at any point in pregnancy. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. California voters are deciding whether to add a state constitutional amendment that protects abortion rights. But specifics are...
NPR
California tribes reclaim 200 miles of coastline and will manage it using tradition
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Resighini Rancheria Executive Director Megan Rocha about California tribes reclaiming the right to manage parts of the state's coastline. In California, five Native tribes will reclaim their right to manage and protect more than 200 miles of coastal land. They'll do work like monitoring salmon migration and testing for toxins in shellfish. They'll also be educating others about their traditions.
NPR
Weak social ties are just as important as strong ones for greater life satisfaction
THE BEATLES: (Singing) Ah, look at all the lonely people. Ah, look at all the lonely people. Would Eleanor Rigby and Father Mackenzie have been happier together? Probably so. But would they have been even more happy if they also went to the pub or a football match? That's the question Hanne Collins asked. She's an author of a new study out of the Harvard Business School looking at relational diversity. And she joins us now. Welcome.
NPR
Incarcerated people pay about 5 dollars for a 30-minute phone call. A new bill wants to change that
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel about the high cost of prison calls and regulations her agency could enforce under a proposed senate bill. California is making calls from prison free. It's the second state to do so after Connecticut. But elsewhere in the U.S., incarcerated people and their families pay an average of $5 for a 30-minute phone call. Prison reform advocates have long argued these are predatory prices. All of this could change if a bill currently under consideration in the Senate becomes law. It has bipartisan support and would give the Federal Communications Commission the authority to regulate calls from prison, including how they are priced. Jessica Rosenworcel is the chairwoman of the FCC, and she joins us now. Welcome to the program.
NPR
For Democrats to keep control of the Senate, New Hampshire race is a must win
New Hampshire is a must-win state for Democrats in their campaign to keep control of the Senate. Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan narrowly won her last race in 2016. This time, she's facing a far-right Republican candidate who wants to keep the focus on the economy. NPR's congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh reports.
NPR
How Liz Truss' aggressive tax cutting policy led to her downfall
Liz Truss tried to push through an aggressive tax cutting policy in her first days as UK Prime Minister. With inflation soaring and markets on edge, the timing could not have been worse. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Britain's Conservative Party is once again looking for a new prime minister and wants...
NPR
Inside the 'constitutional sheriff' movement
NPR's Cheryl Thompson speaks with Maurice Chammah of the Marshall Project to talk about the growing "constitutional sheriff" movement and what its aims are. As the midterms near, you may be thinking about or have already decided who you're going to vote for in major races like the House, the Senate, or governor. But across the country, hundreds of races are taking place for an office that doesn't get as much attention - sheriffs. Maria Shamma is a reporter with the Marshall Project, an outlet that focuses on the criminal justice system. He says the role of sheriff is crucial and often powerful. And increasingly, some of them are embracing radical ideas, including one known as the constitutional sheriff.
NPR
A day in the life of Haitians in the capital city of Port-au-Prince
Haiti is a country on its knees, with food and fuel shortages. Cholera is also spreading. We get a glimpse of daily life from the capital Port-au-Prince. Haiti is in free fall. Gangs menace the country's port and its people. Cholera is spreading. And there are weekly protests calling for the resignation of the country's leader. NPR's Eyder Peralta is in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, and joins us now. Hi, Eyder.
NPR
What's next after Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump
The House Jan. 6th committee has subpoenaed former President Trump. NPR's Cheryl W. Thompson speaks with former deputy assistant attorney general Harry Litman about what could happen next. CHERYL W THOMPSON, HOST:. The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is waiting for a response from...
NPR
Director Chinonye Chukwu on 'Till' and the story of Emmett Till's mother
NPR's Cheryl Thompson speaks with director Chinonye Chukwu about her new film Till. You may be familiar with the story of Emmett Till. He's the 14-year-old African American Chicago teen who, in 1955, was abducted and brutally murdered while visiting family in a small town in Mississippi - Money, Miss. - all for allegedly whistling at a white woman. The story has so often been relegated to that basic fact. But in her new film "Till," director Chinonye Chukwu tells the story from a different perspective - that of Emmett's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
