NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel about the high cost of prison calls and regulations her agency could enforce under a proposed senate bill. California is making calls from prison free. It's the second state to do so after Connecticut. But elsewhere in the U.S., incarcerated people and their families pay an average of $5 for a 30-minute phone call. Prison reform advocates have long argued these are predatory prices. All of this could change if a bill currently under consideration in the Senate becomes law. It has bipartisan support and would give the Federal Communications Commission the authority to regulate calls from prison, including how they are priced. Jessica Rosenworcel is the chairwoman of the FCC, and she joins us now. Welcome to the program.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO