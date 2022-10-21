Read full article on original website
Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React
Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News
NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to Bubba Wallace Intentionally Wrecking Kyle Larson
Just about everyone in the NASCAR community has an opinion on Bubba Wallace intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past Sunday. That includes NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt Jr. spoke on the incident during this week’s episode of...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Viral Bubba Wallace Photo
Bubba Wallace is currently serving a one-race suspension for his actions during last weekend's Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver has apologized for intentionally spinning out a fellow driver last weekend. This weekend, Wallace is taking in the race away from the track. "Just @DoorDash ‘d some Humble Pie...
Denny Hamlin Recently Called Out NASCAR for Frustrating Decisions, and Bubba Wallace Penalty Validates What He Had to Say
Denny Hamlin was not happy at Texas and called out NASCAR for how it makes decisions. This week's penalty of Bubba Wallace proves him right. The post Denny Hamlin Recently Called Out NASCAR for Frustrating Decisions, and Bubba Wallace Penalty Validates What He Had to Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace Facing Consequences From 23XI Racing for Altercation with Kyle Larson
NASCAR: Noah Gragson to Hendrick a sign of things to come?
Alex Bowman will miss at least the next two NASCAR Cup Series races. Is his replacement at Hendrick Motorsports auditioning for a future ride?. Alex Bowman’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season came to a screeching halt a few weeks back. After qualifying for the round of 12 in the playoffs for the fifth straight season, he suffered concussion-like symptoms following a single-car crash at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR's Logano has lots of reasons to be smiling right now
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano has an omnipresent smile. It’s always there, usually accompanied by him laughing about something. His perpetually upbeat persona has even become a running joke in NASCAR circles over the years. These days, he’s got even more reasons to be happy. Logano...
Kevin Harvick Voices Concerns About Bubba Wallace Penalty, NASCAR Fans Sound Off
Kevin Harvick had some strong words regarding Bubba Wallace‘s actions last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after he hooked Kyle Larson in the right rear. Now, NASCAR fans are responded to the 46-year-old’s comments. Harvick was asked to provide his thoughts on the situation that unfolded last...
An Xfinity Series Star Swears Ty Gibbs Makes Him Even Better
AJ Allmendinger says Ty Gibbs forces him to up his game on NASCAR tracks every weekend. The post An Xfinity Series Star Swears Ty Gibbs Makes Him Even Better appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Christopher Bell is the driver most impacted by Bubba Wallace-Kyle Larson incident
With the altercation threatening Christopher Bell's place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the season reaches its climax, the Wallace-Larson incident's shadow is guaranteed to extend beyond the Las Vegas track. There are two races remaining until the field is cut to four, and Bell ranks last among qualifying...
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 continues.
What drivers said at Homestead playoff race
What drivers said during and after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Homestead-MIamiSpeedway, where Kyle Larson won for the first time:. “But yeah, happy for our team, and we get to go race for an owner’s title in Phoenix in a couple weeks. We’re still technically not out of it. I can’t win the championship, but it means more to me to win it as a team. We’re going to go to Phoenix and try to get another championship.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Miami Starting Lineup: October 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Homestead-Miami Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series rolls to the green flag in Homestead, Florida. Today, the field is on the pit lane for a round of practice and qualifying on the 1.5-mile oval of Homestead-Miami Speedway. View the Homestead-Miami Speedway starting lineup for the NASCAR...
Dixie Vodka 400 (Homestead) NASCAR Preview and Fantasy Predictions
Here's our expert preview of the NASCAR Cup Series' Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, along with fantasy driver picks, Vegas odds, start time, and TV channel.
Why annual playoff races at Homestead-Miami Speedway are so important to NASCAR’s future
Everybody wants a piece of South Florida these days. Formula One brought a race to Miami-Dade County for the first time in May, the Super Bowl was just in Miami Gardens in 2020 and the College Football National Championship was there in 2021, and the World Cup will come to Hard Rock Stadium in 2026, too.
2022 NASCAR playoffs at Miami odds, picks, predictions: Proven model fades Christopher Bell at Dixie Vodka 400
Seven of the last nine winners of the Dixie Vodka 400 have come from the top five of the starting lineup, which could be a trend to keep an eye on Sunday. There are only three races remaining until the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion is crowned, and Joey Logano is sitting atop the points standings after his win in Las Vegas last weekend. Logano is listed at 8-1 in the latest 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick are the 7-1 co-favorites, while Kyle Larson joins Logano at 8-1 on the NASCAR odds board.
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
