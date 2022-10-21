ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News

NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
The Spun

23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Viral Bubba Wallace Photo

Bubba Wallace is currently serving a one-race suspension for his actions during last weekend's Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver has apologized for intentionally spinning out a fellow driver last weekend. This weekend, Wallace is taking in the race away from the track. "Just @DoorDash ‘d some Humble Pie...
FanSided

NASCAR: Noah Gragson to Hendrick a sign of things to come?

Alex Bowman will miss at least the next two NASCAR Cup Series races. Is his replacement at Hendrick Motorsports auditioning for a future ride?. Alex Bowman’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season came to a screeching halt a few weeks back. After qualifying for the round of 12 in the playoffs for the fifth straight season, he suffered concussion-like symptoms following a single-car crash at Texas Motor Speedway.
FOX Sports

NASCAR's Logano has lots of reasons to be smiling right now

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano has an omnipresent smile. It’s always there, usually accompanied by him laughing about something. His perpetually upbeat persona has even become a running joke in NASCAR circles over the years. These days, he’s got even more reasons to be happy. Logano...
Yardbarker

Christopher Bell is the driver most impacted by Bubba Wallace-Kyle Larson incident

With the altercation threatening Christopher Bell's place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the season reaches its climax, the Wallace-Larson incident's shadow is guaranteed to extend beyond the Las Vegas track. There are two races remaining until the field is cut to four, and Bell ranks last among qualifying...
NBC Sports

What drivers said at Homestead playoff race

What drivers said during and after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Homestead-MIamiSpeedway, where Kyle Larson won for the first time:. “But yeah, happy for our team, and we get to go race for an owner’s title in Phoenix in a couple weeks. We’re still technically not out of it. I can’t win the championship, but it means more to me to win it as a team. We’re going to go to Phoenix and try to get another championship.
Racing News

Miami Starting Lineup: October 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Homestead-Miami Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series rolls to the green flag in Homestead, Florida. Today, the field is on the pit lane for a round of practice and qualifying on the 1.5-mile oval of Homestead-Miami Speedway. View the Homestead-Miami Speedway starting lineup for the NASCAR...
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR playoffs at Miami odds, picks, predictions: Proven model fades Christopher Bell at Dixie Vodka 400

Seven of the last nine winners of the Dixie Vodka 400 have come from the top five of the starting lineup, which could be a trend to keep an eye on Sunday. There are only three races remaining until the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion is crowned, and Joey Logano is sitting atop the points standings after his win in Las Vegas last weekend. Logano is listed at 8-1 in the latest 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick are the 7-1 co-favorites, while Kyle Larson joins Logano at 8-1 on the NASCAR odds board.
