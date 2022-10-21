ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

NDSU, SDSU continue to be a pipeline for the NFL

By Chris Schad
 3 days ago

After an epic matchup in Fargo, both schools continue to produce plenty of talent.

Back in the mid-2000s, North Dakota State and South Dakota State simultaneously declared to become Division I schools. Reclassification was a big jump for both universities and landed them both in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Fast forward to last Saturday and both programs are entrenched as two of the best in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Bison and Jackrabbits were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively and SDSU pulled off a 23-21 come-from-behind victory, putting them on top of the FCS Coaches' Poll for the first time in school history.

This may not appeal to casual football fans, who were likely watching Alabama and Tennessee's instant classic, but it may be of interest come the NFL Draft where both schools have become a pipeline of professional talent.

NDSU has 15 players currently in the NFL with Denver Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner (67th overall, 2014 NFL Draft) having the longest tenure in the league.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was 2nd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and his teammate, Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Haeg, was selected with the 155th overall pick in that draft.

Those three picks opened the highway from Fargo to the NFL as Minnesota Vikings tight end Ben Ellefson (2019 UDFA), Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Derek Tuszka (254th overall, 2020 NFL Draft) made their way in recent years.

The last two drafts have seen even more Bison alum infiltrate the league as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dillon Radunz was taken with the 53rd pick in 2021 and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was the 34th overall pick in this year's draft.

While the Bison have had plenty of NFL alumni, the Jackrabbits are beginning to catch up.

Linebacker Danny Batten was the first SDSU player to be drafted in the D-I era when the Buffalo Bills took him 192nd overall in 2010, but the most famous draft pick may be Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who was taken with the 49th pick in the 2018.

Since Goedert entered the league, the Jackrabbits have had three players taken in the NFL Draft including 2022 fourth-round pick Pierre Strong, who is with the New England Patriots.

That pipeline could be expanded with tight end Tucker Kraft, who is currently ranked 69th on The Draft Network's Big Board for the class of 2023.

"Kraft is a well-built player with a muscular frame and good density throughout his lower half," The Draft Network's Brentley Weissman wrote in his scouting report. "He has excellent size and is a good overall athlete. He predominantly aligns in-line or attached at the hip of the tackle but will flex out in the slot and even outside. He is a well-rounded player who wins in both phases."

Kraft also earned the approval of The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who endorsed the Jackrabbits' standout last summer.

Kraft injured his ankle in the Jackrabbits' season-opening loss to Iowa on Sept. 3 but is nearing a return to help SDSU's playoff push down the stretch.

With running back Isaiah Davis, tight end Zach Heins and wide receivers Jadon and Jaxon Janke also listed on Pro Football Network's watch list for this year's class, the Jackrabbits have the talent to chase their first national title.

That doesn't mean the Bison don't have prospects of their own. Fullback Hunter Luepke is a unicorn in today's style of football but does a little bit of everything as a runner and an elite option at receiver.

With a 4.5-second time in the 40-yard dash, Luepke's athletic profile is sure to get attention and has already put him on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List for the 2023 draft class.

Offensive lineman Cody Mauch, tight end Noah Gindorff and quarterback Cam Miller are just some of the players that NFL scouts will have their eye on next spring and could be part of another group of talent making their way from the Dakotas to the NFL.

ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

