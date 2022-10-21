ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Shark Tank's Daymond John Says Kim Kardashian 'Works Hard' Amid Backlash

By Shannon Power
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Shark Tank star Daymond John praised the Kardashians work ethic and said they would do well on the reality series.

John, 53, cheered on family matriarch Kris Jenner and daughter Kim Kardashian as "real operators" who "work hard."

The FUBU founder stars on Shark Tank, a show where budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors with the hopes they will give them money to propel their companies to success.

He spoke of how focused Jenner was about building a strong business foundation for her children during the early seasons of their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians so they would have something to fall back on when their 15 minutes of fame was up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMV42_0ihqFJMo00
Kim Kardashian (main) at the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams game October 09, 2022 in Inglewood. Daymond John at 26th Annual Webby Awards on May 16, 2022 in New York City. John praised Kardashian's work ethic after she came under fire for her comments about women in business. Getty Images/Ronald Martinez/Dimitrios Kambouris

"I think Kim is amazing. I worked with girls in their earlier years and I still, talk to Chris from time to time and they've done amazing, one hundred percent," he told David Yontef on his Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.

"They're real operators of their businesses. They work hard and they have a long map, but they also look at directly was in front of them."

John added: "I remember Kris' initial thing about three years into the show was like, 'my hope is that each one of my kids maybe has one or two businesses after all these lights go down'.

"And that was about 13 or 14 years ago, that Kris and I had that conversation."

John's comments follow the backlash Kardashian faced earlier this year when she slammed women in business saying it seemed that no one wanted to work hard enough to achieve success.

"Get your f***ing a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," she said controversially during an interview with Variety alongside her mom, and sisters Kourtney and Khloé.

But more recently, the reality star revealed she felt she had to work harder than the "average person just to get a little bit of respect." She made the comments in the most recent episode of the family's Hulu show, The Kardashians.

Kardashian, 41, and her sister Khloé, 38, went on a trip to Miami where they went out for a special dinner with friends for her SKIMS shapewear brand. After the dinner, they went back to their hotel room to get ready to go out for a "girl's night" that Khloé was really excited for.

But the group was held up with Kim who was focused on work. They partied and danced around her, as she approved photos for social media.

"Those were the images from the dinner and inside ... you have approval of all the images inside our SKIMS pop up. I don't trust anybody else to tell me when I look good," she was seen saying to her staff.

When she found later that Khloé had complained about delaying her, she retorted, "B***h, you'll thank me later because I'm editing all our photos to delete all the bad ones and they have to go to print tonight."

"I'll tell you if Malika looks bad I'll delete it even if I look amazing so no one else is going to look at 10 people in a photo, but I do."

Kardashian admitted in a confessional that she was trying to make the most of her time in Miami by not wasting any opportunities to improve her business or social media presence. A producer then said to her, "it seems like you have a hard time relaxing."

Kardashian admitted to having a "hard time relaxing, there's so much that has to be done, especially when I'm away from my kids."

"I'm definitely like a workaholic, it's probably a problem," Kim added.

But the Kardashian opened up on why she works so hard.

"I always felt like I had to work a little bit harder than the average person just to get a little bit of respect," Kim said.

"And once you start working and once you start seeing the results and proving yourself, how do you stop?

"I've always wanted people to see who I really am and I'm not going to stop until I prove every single person wrong."

Comments / 10

Shawn Webb
1d ago

give me a break those people don't know what hard work really is what they consider hard work is a vacation to The Working Man

Reply
8
Vincent Oliva
1d ago

works hard at what, finding stupid men and posing instead of being home with her so called kids.

Reply
13
Gracie De La Torre
1d ago

works hard to have the media know her every location for that camera op

Reply
10
Related
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’

Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Kardashian Shares "Creepy" Sexcapade with Pete Davidson

The Kardashians Season 2 brings us back to a time when Kim Kardashian was boning Pete Davidson on the reg. On this week’s new episode of the Hulu reality series, Kim chatted with Kris and MJ. They discussed Pete’s plans to fly to space. Pete even discussed the topic...
Cinemablend

Kanye West Gets Real About Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery And His Mental Health During Show

Kanye West has established himself as a person who has no trouble speaking his mind when he sees fit. The Grammy winner is known for talking up his accomplishments and finding “unconventional” ways to promote new content. However, West also doesn’t shy away from discussing the lower points that he’s experienced in his life. He recently did that very thing during a fashion show, where he reflected on the time that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris. With that, he also explained how the event affected his mental health at the time.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Once Again Showed the World She'll Do Anything for an Iconic Fashion Moment

Keeping up with the Kardashians has never been easier. Looking more breathtaking than ever in a sparkling silver floor-length Dolce & Gabbana gown, Kim Kardashian‘s form-fitting ensemble only had one downside: She couldn’t really move — or even sit — in it. The reality TV star-turned business maven was in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, during which she debuted a stunning collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Kim chose a number of creations from the fashion house’s 1990s and 2000s archives, which were reworked for the fashion show. She of course had to rock not one, but two incredible D&G gowns for...
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Is So Grown Up In D&G Platforms Going ‘Sight Seeing’ With Kim Kardashian In Milan

North West may be young, but she already has incredible style! The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off a fashionable outfit that included a black blazer, baggy black pants, and black Dolce & Gabbana platforms, as she posed for photos in Milan, Italy while sightseeing with her mom. She also had long braids in her hair as she posed for awesome photos that were posted to Kim’s Instagram page on Oct. 1.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1007M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy