ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Greenwich Entertainment Acquires U.S. Theatrical Rights To ‘Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power,’ Critics Choice Documentary Awards Nominee

By Matthew Carey
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34sINe_0ihqFIU500

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired domestic theatrical rights to Participant ’s civil rights documentary Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power .

Greenwich plans a December 2 release of the film directed by Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir , which earlier this week earned a Critics Choice Documentary Awards nomination as Best Historical Documentary. As Deadline previously reported , Peacock acquired U.S. streaming rights to the film in June.

Vienna-based Autlook Filmsales will handle international film sales for the title at IDFA (International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam) next month and upcoming markets and festivals. Lowndes County premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June and screened last month at the Camden International Film Festival in Maine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fg8c6_0ihqFIU500
Lowndes County, Alabama

“The passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 represented not the culmination of the Civil Rights Movement, but the beginning of a new, crucial chapter,” a description of the film notes. “Nowhere was this next battle better epitomized than in Lowndes County, Alabama, a rural, impoverished county with a vicious history of racist terrorism.”

The synopsis continues, “In a county that was 80 percent Black but had zero Black voters, laws were just paper without power. This isn’t a story of hope but of action. Through first-person accounts and searing archival footage, Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power tells the story of the local movement and young Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) organizers who fought not just for voting rights, but for Black Power in Lowndes County.”

Tribeca First Look: ‘Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power’ Uncovers “Crucial Chapter” In Civil Rights Movement

Though historical in nature, the film speaks directly to today. The GOP, stunned by Joe Biden’s win in historically-red Georgia and Arizona in the 2020 presidential race, has redoubled its efforts to suppress voter turnout among minorities likely to favor Democrats in the November midterm election.

“Heroism and villainy abound in this stirring, telling and highly detailed account of what state-sanctioned, systematic, racist voter suppression looked like then, and the courage and discipline it took to challenge and ultimately defeat,” Greenwich co-president Edward Arentz said in a statement. “Geeta and Sam’s dramatic recreation of those times is an implicit call to action to identify and resist the malice of today’s disenfranchisers.”

Participant’s CEO David Linde commented, “This incredibly impactful piece of art, history, and civil rights is as relevant now as ever in light of the ongoing assault on the right to vote. The restoration and preservation of narrative has never been more important, and we are thrilled to partner with Peacock, Greenwich and Autlook, which will amplify this story, brought to life by such extraordinary filmmakers, to a deservingly wide audience on the big screen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYKeG_0ihqFIU500
Directors Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir

In a statement, Gandbhir and Pollard said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Greenwich Entertainment and Autlook. Both companies have a history of unique, groundbreaking and award-winning documentary films, making them the perfect fit for Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power . We are excited about all the opportunities these partnerships will create for our film.”

Participant represented the sale of the documentary to Greenwich Entertainment and Autlook, with Participant’s Liesl Copland, EVP content strategy & sales, Adam Macy, senior counsel, business & legal affairs, and Rob Williams, SVP, content strategy & sales, spearheading negotiations. Greenwich’s Arentz represented the distributor, and Salma Abdalla handled on behalf of Autlook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCOJ7_0ihqFIU500
‘Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power’

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power is presented by Participant and is a Multitude Films production, in association with The Atlantic. The documentary is directed by Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir, and produced by Anya Rous and Jessica Devaney via the Multitude Films banner, and by Dema Paxton Fofang. Executive producers are Jeff Skoll and the late Diane Weyermann on behalf of Participant; Fred Grinstein; and Linzee Troubh on behalf of The Atlantic. The film was inspired by Vann R. Newkirk II’s research and writing, as published in The Atlantic. He also served as consulting producer on the film.

Pollard’s directing credits include MLK/FBI , Mr. SOUL! (co-directed by Melissa Haizlip), Citizen Ashe (co-directed with Rex Miller), and the upcoming Bill Russell: Legend , about the late NBA great. He earned a 1998 Academy Award nomination for producing 4 Little Girls , directed by Spike Lee.

Gandbhir’s directing credits include Call Center Blues , I Am Evidence (co-directed with Trish Adlesic), and Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr. (co-directed with Perri Peltz). She and Pollard have won two Primetime Emmys for editing the documentaries By the People: The Election of Barack Obama (co-edited with Arielle Amsalem), and When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts (co-edited with Nancy Novack).

Participant’s upcoming feature releases include Descendant , which premieres today on Netflix; All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (NEON, HBO Documentary Films), winner of the Venice Golden Lion for Best Film; Shirley (Netflix); BLKNWS (A24); Out of My Mind (Disney+), and White Bird: A Wonder Story (Lionsgate). Recent releases include Costa Brava, Lebanon ; The First Wave , and the history-making triple Academy Award nominee Flee .

Recent releases from Greenwich Entertainment include ¡Viva Maestro! , the portrait of superstar conductor Gustavo Dudamel, directed by Ted Braun; Clio Barnard’s BAFTA-nominated Ali & Ava ,and the Sundance award-winning documentary President . Greenwich released The Rescue and Hockeyland in 2021, and the Oscar-winning megahit Free Solo in 2018.

Autlook Filmsales is one of the leading sales agents for feature documentaries, hybrids and doc series. Their current slate includes Innocence by Oscar nominee Guy Davidi; Three Minutes – A Lengthening by Bianca Stigter; Belushi by R.J. Cutler; the 2022 Academy Award-nominated documentary Writing With Fire by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, and 2020 Oscar-nominated doc For Sama by Waad Al-Kataeb and Edward Watts.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

CAA Signs ‘Blue Story’ & ‘Boxing Day’ Producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor

EXCLUSIVE: UK producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor has signed with CAA for representation. Writer, director and producer Gharoro-Akpojotor founded Joi Productions, the UK film and TV production company focused on Black, queer, and female-led stories. In 2018, she joined Damian Jones to produce Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu’s Blue Story, which made waves in the UK and was picked up by Paramount for distribution. Gharoro-Akpojotor earned a BIFA Breakthrough Producer nomination in 2019, and a BFI Vision Award in 2020 for her work on the movie. She also produced Aml Ameen’s debut Boxing Day, and is currently producing Champion, a BBC/Netflix show by Candice Carty-Williams. In 2021, Gharoro-Akpojotor’s short film For Love, which she wrote...
Deadline

Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American And Oscars Protest Icon, Was An ‘Ethnic Fraud’ – Report

The San Francisco Chronicle published an investigative report Saturday that claims Oscars and Native American icon Sacheen Littlefeather – best known for her appearance on behalf of Marlon Brando to refuse his Best Actor Academy Award for The Godfather — was not who she claimed to be. Her sisters said in the article that Littlefeather, who died earlier this month shortly after receiving an official apology from the Academy, was not of Apache heritage, but rather half-Mexican. They also said she did not grow up with an abusive father, or in terrible poverty. Littlefeather’s sisters, Orlandi and Rosalind Cruz, approached Native American journalist and activist Jacqueline Keeler to tell their...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Powers To $67M Opening, Dwayne Johnson’s Best Opening As A Leading Man – Sunday AM Update

UPDATE, Sunday AM: Dwayne Johnson’s long in the making dream DC project has paid off for the People’s Champion, as Black Adam has conquered a hot $67M U.S. opening, the best domestic box office start for him as a solo star, and a $140M global bow worldwide. That’s ahead of where we were seeing it. “The success of Black Adam is truly a dream come true. We’ve been working towards this family goal here at Seven Bucks for 15 years, applying every bit of experience we’ve acquired over the years to help bring this project to life. So,...
Deadline

‘Danger Force’ Director Mike Caron Launches Production Company & Developing Series Adaptation Of ‘Monster Kid Detective Squad’

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Caron, director of Nickelodeon’s Danger Force and Paramount+’s Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder, is branching out on his own. Caron has launched his own production company Mike Caron Productions and has set a small-screen adaptation of mystery series Monster Kid Detective Squad as one of his first projects. He is looking to develop projects in the family space. Monster Kid Detective Squad is set in Frightsville and follows characters such as Elsie Frankenstein, a super-strong young monster, Sherry Dracula is a young, headstrong vampire and Rico Gillman, a young sea monster. The book series is written by Jason Henderson and In Churl Yo...
Deadline

Kanye West Documentary Scrapped By MRC Amid Anti-Semitic Statements; Company Leaders Speak Out

MRC said Monday that it was not moving forward with its recently completed documentary about Kanye West, the news coming amid growing criticism of the rapper/entrepreneur’s recent anti-Semitic statements. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC’s co-leaders Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley said in a statement. The latest move comes as more in Hollywood have been calling for companies to sever ties with West, who has been increasingly vocal about his views toward Jewish people. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Gersh’s Bob Gersh and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer are among the most recent big names to speak out over...
Deadline

Carly Simon Honors Sisters Joanna & Lucy Simon In Poignant Statement

Pop superstar Carly Simon paid tribute to her sisters – opera singer Joanna Simon and Broadway composer Lucy Simon – who each died of cancer last week within one day of the other. In a statement obtained by Deadline, Carly says: I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived. We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each...
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”

Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Documentary+ Streamer Sets New Slate Of Originals Including ‘Crypto Farmers’ & ‘Mala Onda’

EXCLUSIVE: Documentary+, the free streaming service launched by non-fiction studio XTR, has launched its latest slate of original feature docs. The service is launching three new films in October and November in addition to The Sentence of Michael Thompson, which is coming to the service after its debut on MSNBC, and When The LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood, which was the service’s first original.   Crypto Farmers, which launches on November 8, comes from director Nick Aldrige, who helmed Hillsong Church: God Goes Viral that aired on the BBC Storyville strand. It examines the unlikely relationship between a young cryptocurrency entrepreneur and struggling...
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadline

Tobin Bell To Reprise Role As Jigsaw Killer John Kramer In Next ‘Saw’ Film

Horror icon Tobin Bell has closed a deal to reprise his role as Jigsaw Killer John Kramer in the next Saw film from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, which is heading into production later this month. The return of Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ goal of a film that captures everything Saw fans loved about past installments, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve. Franchise veteran Kevin Greuter — who directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, and edited Saw I through V and Jigsaw — is directing the next...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Deadline

‘Blue Bayou’ Filmmaker Justin Chon Sets Next Feature ‘Night Riders’ At Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: In a preemptive buy, Amazon Studios Prime Video has taken Justin Chon’s next movie, Night Riders, off the table. The Blue Bayou filmmaker is also writing the movie, which is set in a near-future Hawaii. The pic is billed as a gritty crime thriller about two friends whose brotherly bond is tested when one is prepared to further cross moral and ethical lines in their ascent to power. The pic is based on an original idea by Chon. Chon is producing with Sister’s Pictures’ Stacey Snider. Chon is currently directing and executive producing the pilot episode of the Jason...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

‘The Peripheral’: EP Lisa Joy On Cracking William Gibson Sci-Fi Novel & More ‘Westworld’ – Crew Call Podcast

Warning: This podcast contains spoilers about the first two episodes of Prime Video’s The Peripheral After deconstructing the sideways aftermath of artificial intelligence in HBO’s Westworld, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan take on another facet of dystopian future again in the series adaptation of the William Gibson novel The Peripheral. However, we’re in a whole brave new world now in this story of a Marine veteran (Jack Reynor) and his ace VR game playing sister, Flynne (Chloe Grace Moretz). They live with their dying mother in the Blue Ridge Mountains of 2032 and in an effort to handle her mushrooming medical bills, the...
Deadline

Producer Matt Jackson’s Jackson Pictures Inks Multi-Year First Look Deal With Fifth Season

Producer Matt Jackson and his production company Jackson Pictures have signed a multi-year first look deal with Fifth Season — the global film and TV studio previously known as Endeavor Content, which has been behind such decorated titles as Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning series Severance and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Oscar-nominated Netflix drama The Lost Daughter.  Under the deal, Jackson and Jackson Pictures’ SVP Joanne Lee will collaborate across the studio’s film, television and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms.  Jackson Pictures will next produce Spike Lee’s musical based on the breakthrough Pfizer drug Viagra. The company is also developing a feature...
Deadline

Chet Walker Dies: Tony-Nominated Choreographer And Creator Of ‘Fosse’ Was 68

Chet Walker, a Broadway dancer and choreographer who created the Tony-winning 1999 hit musical Fosse, died October 21 at his home in Cornelius, NC, from a glioblastoma tumor. He was 68. His death was announced by his family. Husband Jack, their daughter Charlie and other family members were at his side when he died. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Walker began performing on Broadway at the age of 16 when he appeared in the first revival of On the Town in 1971. Other Broadway performing credits include Loreli, The Ambassadors, and four Bob Fosse musicals: The Pajama Game,...
CORNELIUS, NC
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal Promises More War And Humour Coming In Season Two

The House of the Dragon bosses are promising the second season will deliver more of the thrills and spills familiar to the millions of Thrones fans tuning in, along with more humour along the lines of the original series.  Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal told The Times in London that producers deliberately slowed down the narrative for the first season, to ensure viewers were invested in the new characters.  He explained: “We will get to the spectacle,” he insists. “But you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war. “Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the...
Deadline

‘The Equalizer 3’: Gaia Scodellaro Joins Denzel Washington In Latest Installment

EXCLUSIVE: Gaia Scodellaro is set to join Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film will being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch as well as Washington, and Fuqua. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the film is the third film in The Equalizer series, directed by Fuqua and starring Washington. The first film earned over $194 million worldwide, leading to a sequel, which grossed over $190 million worldwide. The pic will be released in theaters on Sept. 1, 2023. Scodellaro has starred in the...
Deadline

Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments: “Hate Speech Is Never OK Or Excusable”

Kim Kardashian, the former wife of Kanye West, joined other members of her famous family in condemning West’s hateful anti-Semitic comments, which have drawn growing criticism across Hollywood. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian posted on her social channels Monday. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.” Related Story Kanye West Documentary Scrapped By MRC Amid Anti-Semitic Statements; Company Leaders Speak Out Related Story CAA Drops Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks Related Story Kanye West Claims 'Django Unchained' Was His Idea, Says He Pitched Concept To Jamie Foxx...
Deadline

Producers David Permut And Dawn Krantz Acquire Chaya Doswell’s Screenplay ‘Wildfire’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar- and Emmy-nominated producer David Permut and Dawn Krantz have acquired Chaya Doswell’s script Wildfire. The team is currently meeting directors and plans to shoot early next year. After accidentally starting a wildfire, 7-year-old Lu, mute and from an abusive home, slyly tricks Merribelle, a hardworking trans woman, into kidnapping her — sparking a beautifully unexpected bond with a devastating expiration date. Doswell is a screenwriter and playwright from New York City. Her most recent film was an adaptation of her play Everyone I Love is Dead with Braid director Mitzi Peirone. Doswell is currently writing the fantasy adventure Carlos Luckybo with two-time Oscar winner Rick Carter...
Deadline

Deadline

136K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy