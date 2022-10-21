ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Meghan Markle Was Spotted Looking So Relaxed & Carefree in Super Rare Candid Photos

Meghan Markle might be getting candid on her new podcast Archetypes, but seeing the former senior royal as such is a rarity. Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted out and about in Montecito, California, looking completely at ease as she and a friend shopped and bopped around at gourmet food store Pierre La Fond. Markle had the whole laidback California vibe on lock, wearing a strapless green misaki shorts jumpsuit, a lighter-hued green sweater gracefully tied around her neck, and a wide-brimmed straw hat paired with a simple-but-stunning single braid cascading down her back. She and her...
MONTECITO, CA
How to Watch Jamie Oliver's New Series 'Jamie's One Pan Wonders'

Picture this: It’s Monday. You didn’t have time to grocery shop over the weekend. You’re hungry, you have a sink full of dishes that need done, and you are totally un-inspired when it comes to dinner preparations. Don’t worry — Jamie Oliver’s got you covered! The famed British chef has a new cooking series, Jamie’s One Pan Wonders, full of delicious dinners and easy-to-make recipes for all skill levels. A new episode premieres tonight, just in time for your kids to ask what’s for dinner. So how do you watch this new series? We’ve got all the deets, below! What is Jamie’s...
Laughter As 'Smartest Dogs' Convinced Song Lyrics Are Giving Them Commands

They may be the geniuses of the dog world, but two collies mistaking song lyrics for commands—and performing tricks accordingly—has the internet in hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Carrie Bailey (@everythingspiritual) on October 22, a Border Collie and an Australian shepherd can be seen "turning around" to Bonnie Tyler's '80s hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart."
New York City, NY
