ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Some 1,400 Florida Schools Receive $200 Million in ‘School Recognition’ Funds

By Danielle J. Brown
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNhi3_0ihqEoQa00

Some 1,400 Florida schools will share $200 million in state funds because they improved their grading ratings or received an ‘A’ evaluation last school year, including in areas highly damaged by by Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted during a Monday press conference.

“This is 1,400 schools throughout the state of Florida that are going to get this funding, and there’s really been a great showing from areas that had just happened to be hit by Hurricane Ian,” DeSantis said.

The press conference took place at Toledo Blade Elementary school, one of the Sarasota County schools that get some of the money.

No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation .

“So there’ll be 24 schools in Sarasota county that will receive school recognition bonuses, including $142,000 right here at Toledo Blade Elementary School, which is an ‘A’ school,” DeSantis said.

Seventy-four school districts, including traditional districts plus a handful of lab schools, will get money for demonstrating “sustained or significantly improved student performance,” according to the Florida Department of Education website.

Florida schools are graded by state education officials on an A to F scale based on several points of measurement, including student performance on annual statewide tests and graduation rates.

The distribution of funds varies by district and school size. The Sarasota school district will receive a total of $3.8 million, according to department documents. The Lee County district will receive $3.6 million distributed among 27 schools.

For the Collier County district, that’s $5 million among 38 schools, and, in Charlotte County, six schools will share about $612,000. One elementary school in Hardee County will receive $54,030.

According to the department, the money can be used for nonrecurring expenditures, such as faculty and staff bonuses; purchasing educational equipment; or hiring temporary personnel.

But it’s not just Ian-damaged districts that received these funds. Most got some cut of the pie, notwithstanding efforts during the 2022 Legislative session to disqualify 12 districts that mandated masks be worn in schools during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Controversial funds

Those 12 districts that were almost excluded were Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Orange, Palm Beach, Duval, Alachua, Brevard, Indian River, Leon, Sarasota, and Volusia.

The argument was that losing the money would hold those districts “accountable” for going against DeSantis administration policy that parents should make the call on whether their children wore masks in classrooms, not local school boards.

The 12 districts opted to mandate masks to protect children and faculty from the spiking COVID pandemic in fall 2021. An earlier version of this penalty would have distributed the money to the 55 districts that obeyed the parental-choice mandate. Ultimately, DeSantis nixed the idea.

During his press conference, DeSantis suggested that additional money from state hurricane relief might be used to assist school teachers and staff who suffered property damage during Ian.

“Still, there’s a lot of needs, and I’ve asked the Department of Education to talk with the different school districts and the affected areas to see how can we use the Florida Disaster Fund to help some of the teachers that may need assistance,” DeSantis said.

That’s a state-managed fund.

First Lady Casey DeSantis held her own press conference Monday, announcing the fund has raised $45 million for hurricane recovery. Ms. DeSantis has been promoting donations to hurricane relief since Ian made landfall in September.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com . Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Announces Statewide Naloxone Dispensing Program for Florida First Responders

Last week, state Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a statewide agreement with Walmart to dispense naloxone to first responders across Florida. The announcement comes as Moody continues to fight the national opioid crisis. As part of those efforts, Walmart has agreed to partner with the state in dispensing naloxone to law enforcement and first responders across Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Florida Department of Transportation to resume tolls on several roadways

Tolls will soon be reinforced along several Florida roadways. The Florida Department of Transportation suspended tolls in late September for areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. According to FDOT, normal toll operations will be resumed at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the following roadways: Alligator Ally, Sunshine Skyway...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Ron DeSantis Announces Record Unemployment Numbers

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the second lowest unemployment rate in Florida’s history, hitting 2.5%, while simultaneously achieving the second fastest GDP growth across all 50 states, despite national GDP slipping into a recession (two consecutive quarters of declining GDP). This is the lowest unemployment rate for the state since October 2006.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Tolls returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night. FDOT said starting Monday at 11:59 p.m., tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume. In the Tampa Bay...
FLORIDA STATE
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
dallasexpress.com

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Spike in Florida

Hurricane Ian brought carnage to Florida on September 28, as The Dallas Express previously reported. Hardships for the state seem long from over, as the hurricane has contributed to an increase of flesh-eating bacteria this year. This surge is most visible in Lee County, which was hit hardest by Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

Where to Get Legal Weed in Florida? Soon, at Your Local Circle K Gas Station

Cannabis company Green Thumb Industries has partnered with Circle K to test out marijuana pop-up shops in a small number of gas stations in Florida next year. Only medical marijuana users will be able to purchase the weed, given the state's current rules. More than 700,000 people in Florida have a medical marijuana license.
FLORIDA STATE
The 74

The 74

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy