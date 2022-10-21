Read full article on original website
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
mailplus.co.uk
England 42 France 18: Hall hits all right notes in England rout
AS England’s old boy extended his try-scoring record, their new kid on the block showed why he might well be the man to beat it one day. Veteran Ryan Hall got the hosts off to a flier against France last night with two tries inside the first 11 minutes, taking his overall tally in his country’s colours to 37.
Sporting News
‘We want to inspire people’: Junior Paulo lifts the lid on Samoa’s purpose at Rugby League World Cup
Samoa captain Junior Paulo has praised his side and claimed they want to inspire their nation after they bounced back from an embarrassing 60-6 loss to England by battering Greece 72-4. The victory keeps their World Cup hopes alive as they enter into the third and final group game against...
England's record try scorer Ryan Hall backs Dom Young to beat his tally after Newcastle Knights winger kept up his scintillating form with two tries in World Cup win over France
No sooner had Ryan Hall added another two tries to his record England tally, than he was tipping his new team-mate to surpass him. ‘If he’s as professional as he has shown so far, I’m sure he could catch it,’ said the 34-year-old. ‘I’m sure you’ll hear his name for years and years to come.’
Michael Cheika’s Lebanon close in on fascinating Australia quarter-final
Lebanon are on the cusp of a fascinating Rugby League World Cup quarter-final with Australia after defeating Ireland 32-14
Cricket fans go WILD in the streets after India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup thriller labelled as one of the 'best games of all-time'
Indian cricket fans have flooded the streets in Sydney's western suburbs following their national side's amazing escape against Pakistan in the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Indian side looked dead and buried against arch-rivals Pakistan after an early collapse saw them reeling at 4-31 and at one point needing more than 13 runs an over to challenge.
BBC
The racism row engulfing Australian netball
Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds. It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.
‘I came back. I proved people wrong’: England’s Rosie Galligan on her long road to the Rugby World Cup
Life could have been very different for Rosie Galligan. When the Harlequins second-row runs out to make her Rugby World Cup debut against South Africa in Auckland on Sunday, an arduous journey through some punishing yet character-forming experiences will be complete. Three years ago she faced the grim possibility of...
Samoa 72-4 Greece: Danny Levi, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Tim Lafai all cross twice in 13-try rout to send Samoans second behind England in Rugby League World Cup Group A
Samoa moved into second spot in Rugby League World Cup Group A as they scored 13 tries on their way to thrashing Greece 72-4 at the Eco-Power Stadium. Danny Levi, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Tim Lafai each crossed twice for the Samoans in Doncaster, with Stephen Crichton also among the try-scorers as well as kicking 10 conversions.
BBC
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens calls for investigation into alleged coin throwing
Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens has called for an FA investigation into alleged coin throwing by Carlisle fans during his team's 3-2 win on Saturday. Wellens said he had been subject to "vile abuse" about family members from a group of supporters. "They were throwing coins and giving total abuse...
England blow South Africa away to set up Australia quarter-final
Rosie Galligan and Connie Powell ran in hat-tricks as England secured top spot in their World Cup pool with a crushing 75-0 victory over South Africa.With Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman watching from the stands in Waitakere, second row Galligan and hooker Powell led a 13-try victory that sets up a last-eight appointment Australia.Galligan would have finished with a fourth try had she not failed to ground the ball properly when over the line in the closing stages, but it was a rare error by England, who saw back rows Sadia Kabeya and Poppy Cleall touch down twice each.28 wins in...
How to watch Australia vs New Zealand cricket match on a live stream from anywhere including for free
The first 'real' game of the T20i World Cup starts soon and should be a classic
BBC
Match bans for fans who threw missiles at Blackpool game
Three men have been banned from football matches after admitting throwing missiles during a Blackpool home game against Blackburn Rovers. Chris Jones, 21, Donald Pollock, 31, and Jack Oldrid, 33, all of Blackpool, also admitted a public order offence at the Bloomfield Road stadium in August. They were each given...
BBC
Glenn Irwin: 'Decision on 2023 ride will be based on wanting to be BSB champion'
Glenn Irwin says his decision about which team to ride for in the 2023 season will be based on the machine he believes will give him the best chance to become British Superbike champion. The Carrickfergus rider finished in a career-best second place in this year's BSB series, including five...
