The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Phys.org

Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine

University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
MedicalXpress

Increased anxiety and depression symptoms appeared in early days of the pandemic

A review of 43 studies conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic suggests that increased number of reported infections and stringent government response to COVID-19 were associated with increased anxiety and depression symptoms in the early days of the pandemic. However, after the first two months, changes in symptoms varied significantly across populations. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Geoffrey Booth

Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction

By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
Gillian May

Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
News-Medical.net

People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia

People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
BGR.com

Scientists found a molecule that destroys even the worst cancers in mice

Scientists working at Yale and the University of Rhode Island (URI) have discovered a new molecular cancer treatment that can home in on cancer cells and eradicate tumors in mice. The tests so far have proven to offer exceptionally grand results, and even a single dose was enough to destroy some of the most advanced tumors.

