Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
People who sleep 5 hours or less a night might have a higher risk of health problems as they age, studies say
Researchers from the University College London, England, and Université Paris Cité, France, found through a study that people aged 50 or older who sleep 5 hours or less a night had a 30% higher risk of developing multiple chronic diseases over time than those who slept a minimum of 7 hours per night.
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
People who stay mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have bigger brain cells, a study suggests. Our neurons slowly start to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years. But brain cells in so-called 'super-agers' are larger than those in people...
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Phys.org
Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine
University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
The Black Death permanently altered the human immune system, study says, leaving a vulnerability that persists 670 years later
Mutations that helped humans survive the bubonic plague are still measurable — and appears to make people more susceptible to some chronic diseases.
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Older people who get five hours of sleep a night or less may face a far greater risk of developing two or more chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, compared to people who sleep longer, a new study suggests. The research, published Tuesday...
MedicalXpress
Increased anxiety and depression symptoms appeared in early days of the pandemic
A review of 43 studies conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic suggests that increased number of reported infections and stringent government response to COVID-19 were associated with increased anxiety and depression symptoms in the early days of the pandemic. However, after the first two months, changes in symptoms varied significantly across populations. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it can lead to...
Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are at Higher Risk for Multiple Chronic Diseases
Here’s some news that will keep you up at night: a lack of sleep later correlates with a higher risk of being diagnosed with multiple chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, depression, and dementia. That’s not entirely a surprise—previous studies have shown that not sleeping enough can double your risk...
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
Scientists found a molecule that destroys even the worst cancers in mice
Scientists working at Yale and the University of Rhode Island (URI) have discovered a new molecular cancer treatment that can home in on cancer cells and eradicate tumors in mice. The tests so far have proven to offer exceptionally grand results, and even a single dose was enough to destroy some of the most advanced tumors.
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
Comments / 1