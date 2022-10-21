ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Cyclist dies after getting hit by train in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcPJK_0ihqEJGB00
Photo Courtesy: City of Grand Junction

A man died on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train while riding his bike in Grand Junction, according to officials from the Grand Junction Police Department.

The accident occurred on the 2300 block of River Road at about 11:05 AM. The man had allegedly trespassed onto railroad property and attempted to cross the tracks on his bike when he was hit by an oncoming train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity will be released to the public by the Mesa County Coroners Office, after his next-of-kin has been notified.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREX

Man Killed by Train in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) According to police it happened around 11 AM on Tuesday morning. A man was walking his bicycle over train tracks when he was struck by an east bound train. Police responded quickly but the man was dead on arrival. In their statement about the incident, Amtrak told us that nobody on […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. The GJPD reports that at around 5:15 p.m. on October 5 a motorcyclist was driving down Patterson Road when a dark gray Dodge Durango began tailgating him.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Tracking another rain and snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Daily Planet

Big delays in store for US 50/Little Blue Creek Canyon

For those planning to drive east across the state via US 50 this next week, Kathleen Wanatowicz has a question: “What’s your pain threshold?”. Wanatowicz is the public information officer for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, a locally famous — and, for the unprepared, notorious — four-mile-long stretch of highway construction between Montrose and Gunnison. Wanatowicz and her coworkers have been fielding many phone calls from concerned travelers over the past couple of years, as this project has progressed. Based on the volume of calls, “The roads are way, way busier right now than they’ve been all year,” Wanatowicz reported. “From what we’re hearing from drivers, waits (in the construction section) have been one hour. That’s pretty long for us.”
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Man dies after being hit by two cars on D 1/2 Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man walking on D 1/2 Road Tuesday night was killed after being hit twice by two separate cars. The Grand Junction Police Department said that the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road. The man was walking in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Water main break in Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - A water main burst in Montrose on Friday morning, but Utilities Manager David Bries says that repairs have finished. The City of Montrose says that a Main Street water main burst early Friday morning between Cascade and Uncompahgre Avenues. Several Main Street businesses were damaged by...
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Vail

KREX 5/FOX 4 News has partnered with the Roice-Hurst Humane Society to find animals a safe and happy home. Meet, Vail AKA “Cuddles”, the sweetest little two pound gray domestic long haired kitten you’ll ever meet! Vail is 2 months old and volunteer, Sierra says Vail was lucky to be alive after a racoon killed most of the litter Vail was a part of.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Homeless shelter prepares for colder weather

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the temperatures begin to drop, homeless shelters in the valley are expected to see an increase in people needing help. Currently, in the Grand Valley, two shelters offer emergency shelter. Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley has served more than 1,200 men, women, and...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

No, she didnt shoot the dog.

SILT, Colo. (Rio Blanco Herald Times) - ”I don’t see anything other than this just being an October surprise to think it’s going to sway the vote. But the fact is, she didn’t shoot this woman’s dogs,” said Brady Hogan of Silt, Colorado, referring to sitting Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and recent claims that she shot and killed one of her neighbor’s dogs.
SILT, CO
highcountryshopper.com

Sportsman’s Warehouse Opens New Store in Montrose, CO

WEST JORDAN, Utah, October 14, 2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, is opening a new store in Montrose, CO with a Grand Opening Celebration 11/3/22 through 11/5/22 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. “This is our eighth store in Colorado,” states Chuck Richards, Sportsman’s Warehouse...
MONTROSE, CO
94kix.com

11 Surprising Things Not Everybody In Grand Junction Knows

We have a lot of smart people in Grand Junction, but it's truly surprising when you discover the things that some people living here simply don't know. You have to understand, there's no judgment here. We are all different, we come from different backgrounds, and our life experiences are oftentimes vastly different. Consequently, we are all at different levels of knowledge and common sense. But, I have observed a few things I thought everybody knew, but, as it turns out, they don't.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Potential childcare closure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Families across the Grand Valley are distraught after Futures Early Learning Center announced this week it’s closing its doors. Parents said the news was devastating. ”We’re all very concerned, anxious, upset, disheartened,” said Chelsea. “For two working parents like our family, we don’t know what we’re going to do.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1037theriver.com

Somerset: The Colorado Town That Doesn’t Dial 911

There is a small Colorado town that apparently is not going to dial 911 in case of an emergency. They'll just handle it themselves. I would venture a guess that most Coloradans have never been in the town of Somerset, even if they have possibly driven past it on Highway 133 on the way to Paonia State Park. You'll find the tiny town of Somerset about 9 miles east of Paonia and about 32 miles south of Redstone.
SOMERSET, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy