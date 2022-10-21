Cyclist dies after getting hit by train in Colorado

Photo Courtesy: City of Grand Junction

A man died on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train while riding his bike in Grand Junction, according to officials from the Grand Junction Police Department.

The accident occurred on the 2300 block of River Road at about 11:05 AM. The man had allegedly trespassed onto railroad property and attempted to cross the tracks on his bike when he was hit by an oncoming train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity will be released to the public by the Mesa County Coroners Office, after his next-of-kin has been notified.

An investigation into the incident is underway.