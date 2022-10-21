ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelton, PA

local21news.com

Thief steals over $3000 from multiple cars in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for a thief caught on video, who walked off into the night after breaking into multiple cars and stealing over $3,000 worth of items. According to Northern York County Regional Police Department, several car thefts happened late at night on Oct....
local21news.com

Hit and run suspect sought after hitting pedestrian in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have conducted a search for a hit and run suspect who crashed into a pedestrian on Oct. 23 at around 8:35 p.m., according to Carlisle Police Department. Police say that the incident happened at the intersection of N Bedford St. and E Penn...
CARLISLE, PA
iheart.com

Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges

>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
READING, PA
local21news.com

Drunk woman crashes car into house after police chase in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested early this morning after drunkenly crashing her car into a residence following a police chase, according to Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Police say that on Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m., 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher attempted to evade authorities...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Burglar armed with knife lawfully shot by Harrisburg homeowner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who was shot after attempting to break into a person's home, armed with a butcher knife, according to Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Officials say that Keon Washington had tried to rob a house in the area of Disbrow and Carnation...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with stealing more than $1,000 of merchandise at Best Buy

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man went into the bathroom at a Best Buy store to conceal merchandise before walking out without paying. Logan Riley Shaffer, 26, of Dalmatia, now faces a felony retail theft and several misdemeanor receiving stolen property charges for the alleged incidents that occurred in September and October. State police at Selinsgrove say Shaffer stole $1,010 of items on three occasions. Trooper Jacob Kozma says Shaffer was...
SELINSGROVE, PA
FOX 43

Officials ask for help searching for missing woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Millersville Borough Police are asking for help finding a Lancaster County woman who they say is missing and endangered. Officials say 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 in the area of Manor Avenue and Lehman Avenue in Millersville.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
CBS Baltimore

Harford County deputies warn of Facebook Marketplace fishing trend involving stolen vehicles

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people who are buying vehicles off of Facebook Marketplace that they might find their purchases missing the next day and later learn that they were stolen from another state.Sheriff's deputies have noticed a trend of vehicle thefts tied to the popular online marketplace, according to authorities.People perusing Facebook Marketplace for affordable automobiles are getting lured into buying what they don't realize is a stolen vehicle at a public spot only to have it taken from outside of their home not long after buying it, deputies said.There are videos of a suspect entering the vehicle and driving off with it, according to authorities.Oftentimes, the vehicle that was stolen from the buyer was already stolen from someone else in another state, deputies said.Then the suspect goes fishing for a new victim by trying to resell the same automobile again, according to authorities.The Harford County Sheriff's Office is urging people to buy cars, trucks, and vans from a licensed dealership or someone they know.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
local21news.com

Wanted man leads police on chase throughout Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say that a man with multiple active warrants has been taken into custody after fleeing from police on Oct. 21. According to police reports, police were called to a parking lot at the 1700 block of Ritner Highway at about 7:45 a.m. for a terminated employee who had suspected warrants.
CARLISLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading

READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
READING, PA

