local21news.com
Thief steals over $3000 from multiple cars in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for a thief caught on video, who walked off into the night after breaking into multiple cars and stealing over $3,000 worth of items. According to Northern York County Regional Police Department, several car thefts happened late at night on Oct....
local21news.com
Hit and run suspect sought after hitting pedestrian in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have conducted a search for a hit and run suspect who crashed into a pedestrian on Oct. 23 at around 8:35 p.m., according to Carlisle Police Department. Police say that the incident happened at the intersection of N Bedford St. and E Penn...
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Carlisle; police are investigating
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian Sunday night in the borough. The incident occurred at 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of N. Bedford and E. Penn streets, according to police. The vehicle involved is believed to be a newer-model SUV, possibly...
local21news.com
Police say Espigh attempted to hold priest hostage with handgun, Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have released new details in incident at Bethel Assembly of God Church that occurred yesterday morning. Officials say that Amber Espigh had entered the church wearing body army and camo tactical BDU pants while carrying a loaded handgun. Espigh was also seen pointing...
local21news.com
Man threatens to stab people at York County Walmart over $58 theft
A man threatened to hurt people at a Walmart with a knife while also threatening to slit any officers' throats who attempted to stop him, according to West Manchester Township Police Department. Police say that the incident happened at the Walmart on 1000 Town Center Dr on Oct. 22 at...
Woman arrested after allegedly threatening churchgoers in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman is in police custody after allegedly threatening churchgoers in Cumberland County. Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township on Sunday morning to reports of an armed woman threatening churchgoers as they were entering for service around 10 a.m.
Dog shot in face, found by Dauphin County officer is recovering after surgery
There is some good news to report about the dog that was shot in the head and left for dead before being found by a member of the Susquehanna Township Police Department. Officer Tim Rogers, who found the dog Saturday morning, wrote on Facebook that the dog is “stitched up and recovering.”
iheart.com
Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges
>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
local21news.com
Drunk woman crashes car into house after police chase in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested early this morning after drunkenly crashing her car into a residence following a police chase, according to Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Police say that on Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m., 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher attempted to evade authorities...
local21news.com
Burglar armed with knife lawfully shot by Harrisburg homeowner
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who was shot after attempting to break into a person's home, armed with a butcher knife, according to Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Officials say that Keon Washington had tried to rob a house in the area of Disbrow and Carnation...
Lebanon man arrested after stabbing victim in neck outside restaurant
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon County stabbing left two injured outside a Swatara Township restaurant. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Jonestown Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a stabbing at Frog's Hollow Tavern and Restaurant in Swatara Township at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 25. Lamonte Boyce, 41,...
Harrisburg woman arrested after threatening churchgoers with firearm before service
A Harrisburg woman has been charged after threatening churchgoers with a firearm before service Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. At 10:05 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police - Carlisle were sent to Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cumberland County for an armed individual who was making threats at individuals as they were entering for service.
Man charged with stealing more than $1,000 of merchandise at Best Buy
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man went into the bathroom at a Best Buy store to conceal merchandise before walking out without paying. Logan Riley Shaffer, 26, of Dalmatia, now faces a felony retail theft and several misdemeanor receiving stolen property charges for the alleged incidents that occurred in September and October. State police at Selinsgrove say Shaffer stole $1,010 of items on three occasions. Trooper Jacob Kozma says Shaffer was...
Officials ask for help searching for missing woman
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Millersville Borough Police are asking for help finding a Lancaster County woman who they say is missing and endangered. Officials say 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 in the area of Manor Avenue and Lehman Avenue in Millersville.
Harford County deputies warn of Facebook Marketplace fishing trend involving stolen vehicles
BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people who are buying vehicles off of Facebook Marketplace that they might find their purchases missing the next day and later learn that they were stolen from another state.Sheriff's deputies have noticed a trend of vehicle thefts tied to the popular online marketplace, according to authorities.People perusing Facebook Marketplace for affordable automobiles are getting lured into buying what they don't realize is a stolen vehicle at a public spot only to have it taken from outside of their home not long after buying it, deputies said.There are videos of a suspect entering the vehicle and driving off with it, according to authorities.Oftentimes, the vehicle that was stolen from the buyer was already stolen from someone else in another state, deputies said.Then the suspect goes fishing for a new victim by trying to resell the same automobile again, according to authorities.The Harford County Sheriff's Office is urging people to buy cars, trucks, and vans from a licensed dealership or someone they know.
Do you know this individual? York City Police looking for person suspected of robbing various businesses
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is looking for an individual who they believe has been behind a string of robberies across the city. “It has been since January, it’s more than 5 less than 10 that we’re associating one particular person to these robberies," said Detective Supervisor Tiffany Pitts with the York City Police Department.
local21news.com
Wanted man leads police on chase throughout Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say that a man with multiple active warrants has been taken into custody after fleeing from police on Oct. 21. According to police reports, police were called to a parking lot at the 1700 block of Ritner Highway at about 7:45 a.m. for a terminated employee who had suspected warrants.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading
READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
Two Dauphin County men sentenced to life in prison for deadly revenge robbery
Marcus Garner and Mason Quailes went to Ismail Lewis’ Steelton home in 2020 to beat him up and steal his bank cards, as revenge for a dispute. But when it became clear Ismail Lewis was not going to allow himself to be robbed, Garner and Quailes drew guns and fired six shots, riddling him with five bullets—one of which struck his heart and lung, killing him.
Man pleads guilty to murdering landlord days before trial begins
A 35-year-old York County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing his landlord last year, according to the York Dispatch. Brian Peters, Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Thursday, days ahead of his trial for the killing. Peters killed Robert...
