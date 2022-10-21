Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
ANALYSIS: Impact of Firearms Industry on Idaho and Washington Economies
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
Record 2.7 Million Border Patrol Enforcement Actions Logged in Fiscal 2022
A record 2.7 million enforcement actions were made by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in fiscal 2022, according to new data released late Friday. Total enforcement actions made against foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S., including apprehensions, removals and those being released into the U.S. totaled 2,766,582 between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022 – the most ever and more than the individual populations of 15 U.S. states.
Federal Deficit Nearly 50% Above pre-COVID Level
The Biden administration on Friday released its budgetary data for the last month of fiscal year 2022 which showed the U.S. government ran up a roughly $1.4 trillion deficit. That is an average of nearly $120 billion in added debt every month. Federal debt surpassed $31 trillion earlier this month....
Dworshak Dam Releases to Fluctuate Between 1,600 and 3,000 cfs for Turbine Maintenance Testing on October 26-27
AHSAHKA, ID - Between Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27, Dworshak Dam releases will fluctuate due to annual turbine maintenance testing. During the days of testing, flows will fluctuate for several hours between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Fluctuations in flow...
US Justice Department sues Driggs over water pollution
The federal government is suing the City of Driggs for dumping toxic waste from its sewage treatment plant into a stream that feeds several scenic rivers in the region. The post US Justice Department sues Driggs over water pollution appeared first on Local News 8.
