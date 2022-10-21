ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

ANALYSIS: Impact of Firearms Industry on Idaho and Washington Economies

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Record 2.7 Million Border Patrol Enforcement Actions Logged in Fiscal 2022

A record 2.7 million enforcement actions were made by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in fiscal 2022, according to new data released late Friday. Total enforcement actions made against foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S., including apprehensions, removals and those being released into the U.S. totaled 2,766,582 between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022 – the most ever and more than the individual populations of 15 U.S. states.
Big Country News

Federal Deficit Nearly 50% Above pre-COVID Level

The Biden administration on Friday released its budgetary data for the last month of fiscal year 2022 which showed the U.S. government ran up a roughly $1.4 trillion deficit. That is an average of nearly $120 billion in added debt every month. Federal debt surpassed $31 trillion earlier this month....
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy