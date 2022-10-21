ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CIF LA City Section girls volleyball playoff brackets and pairings announced

By Connor Morrissette
 3 days ago

The LA City Section released its girls volleyball playoff pairings Thursday night.

The CIF LA City Section released its 2022 high school girls volleyball playoff brackets and pairings for the Open Division and Divisions 1 through 5 on Thursday night.

Check out all of the matchups below.

- Open

- Division 1

- Division 2

- Division 3

- Division 4

- Division 5

