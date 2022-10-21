ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Police: 6th DUI Charge Lands Laurel Man In Jail

Delaware State Police have arrested 58-year-old Robert Cooper of Laurel, Delaware for felony DUI following an investigation that occurred yesterday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 23, 2022, at approximately 12:17 p.m., troopers responded to the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center, located...
LAUREL, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Fatal bicycle crash under investigation in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist in Dover late last week. Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call regarding a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in the area of South DuPont Highway and Bay Road. On arrival, officers found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Evalene Pye, laying on the ground with serious injuries. She was taken to Christiana Hospital via DSP helicopter for further treatment, where she died as a result of her injuries the following day.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck

WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers: Woman Tried To Rob Banks In Pennsylvania And Delaware

Delaware State Police have arrested Lashawnda Jones, 42 of Wilmington, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 22, 2022, at approximately 11:23, troopers were dispatched to the TD Bank located at 1001 East Songsmith Drive in Bear...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday

Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
NEWARK, DE
Shore News Network

Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks

BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Shore News Network

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Departmetn is searching for suspects wanted in a shooting into a crowd last week in West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:15 PM on October 12th on the southeast corner of 52nd and Arch Streets. Surveillance video shows two males approach the corner where several people, including a mother and infant, had gathered. The males walk by the crowd and one of the men pulls out a gun and fires once into the crowd before fleeing the scene on foot. Amazingly, no one was hit by gunfire. If you have any information about this crime The post Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Two Teens Arrested At Cape Henlopen Football Game Friday

The Delaware State Police have arrested two teens for resisting arrest and related charges following an incident at a high school football game Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., troopers working security at the Cape Henlopen Football game, located at...
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy