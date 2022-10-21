Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
firststateupdate.com
Police: 6th DUI Charge Lands Laurel Man In Jail
Delaware State Police have arrested 58-year-old Robert Cooper of Laurel, Delaware for felony DUI following an investigation that occurred yesterday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 23, 2022, at approximately 12:17 p.m., troopers responded to the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center, located...
Man shot after argument with brother-in-law ends with gun fire, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6:45 p.m., police responded to Hermer Cir. after getting a call about a possible shooting. When they...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested by SWAT at Atlanta hotel
Police arrived and saw the man allegedly throwing things out of a hotel window. He was arrested without incident.
Teens between 14 and 18 arrested after drugs and alcohol found in hotel room, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Morrow said there were a “bunch of upset mamas”, after 3 teens were arrested when police found drugs and alcohol in their hotel room. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, officers with...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
WMDT.com
Fatal bicycle crash under investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist in Dover late last week. Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call regarding a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in the area of South DuPont Highway and Bay Road. On arrival, officers found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Evalene Pye, laying on the ground with serious injuries. She was taken to Christiana Hospital via DSP helicopter for further treatment, where she died as a result of her injuries the following day.
fox29.com
DA: Philadelphia man with 8 outstanding warrants wanted for teen double-homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help, and offering a $5,000 reward, for any information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Pottstown. Deonte Kelly, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers near Fourth and Johnson street on Monday night. The victims, identified...
fox29.com
State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Woman Tried To Rob Banks In Pennsylvania And Delaware
Delaware State Police have arrested Lashawnda Jones, 42 of Wilmington, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 22, 2022, at approximately 11:23, troopers were dispatched to the TD Bank located at 1001 East Songsmith Drive in Bear...
Man arrested after SWAT standoff at southwest Atlanta hotel
ATLANTA — A man was arrested after a standoff with SWAT at a hotel in southwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to the Atlanta Police Department. At around 2:30 a.m., police arrived at the Travel Inn Atlanta regarding a shots-fired call. Upon arrival, police say they found a man throwing...
Dirt Bike Rider Suffers Skull Fracture, Dies In Philadelphia Crash: Police
A 23-year-old dirt bike rider who suffered a skull fracture in a Philadelphia crash on Friday, Oct. 21 later died of his injuries, authorities said. A 2016 Honda was heading north on Rising Sun Avenue and trying to turn left onto Bristol Street when the bike struck the car on the passenger side around 8 p.m., a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Suspect in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 2 children surrenders to police
Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck three people including two children in West Philadelphia last month has turned himself in.
Judge suspended after setting $2 bond for man facing serious charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County magistrate judge is off the bench for two weeks after setting a low $2.00 bond. Alijah Sharp is charged with two violations of aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery family violence, cruelty to children third degree, and terroristic threats. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Clayton jail workers warned not to give inmates keys to the facility
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A memo sent out to workers at the Clayton County Jail this week warned them of inappropriate behavior that won’t be tolerated, including giving inmates keys to the jail. Workers sent Channel 2′s Tom Jones a copy of the memo command staff sent to...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drugs, guns seized after traffic stop in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A man caught speeding was arrested on drug charges after officers found him in possession of illicit drugs and guns, according to the Clayton County Police Department. An officer clocked Joseph Monteilh going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 75 N and,...
25-Year-Old Baltimore Man Charged After Victim Survives August Shooting
A 25-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder back in August, authorities say. Marquise Williams was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19 after being identified as a suspect in the shooting that left a 24-year-old man critically injured on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Baltimore police.
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Departmetn is searching for suspects wanted in a shooting into a crowd last week in West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:15 PM on October 12th on the southeast corner of 52nd and Arch Streets. Surveillance video shows two males approach the corner where several people, including a mother and infant, had gathered. The males walk by the crowd and one of the men pulls out a gun and fires once into the crowd before fleeing the scene on foot. Amazingly, no one was hit by gunfire. If you have any information about this crime The post Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Two Teens Arrested At Cape Henlopen Football Game Friday
The Delaware State Police have arrested two teens for resisting arrest and related charges following an incident at a high school football game Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., troopers working security at the Cape Henlopen Football game, located at...
Comments / 0