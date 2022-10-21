ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

WPRI 12 News

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into school

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have arrested a man they say broke into the Palmer River Elementary School last month. On Sunday, Sept. 18, police were called to the school for a reported burglar alarm activation. When officers arrived on scene, they found an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered […]
DARTMOUTH, MA
WTNH

Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
GROTON, CT
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket High School closed due to natural gas odor

(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center closed on Monday due to a natural gas odor. Both schools were closed for two days last week due to a broken underground pipe. The break caused a drainage backup, but officials say a temporary fix was...
WOONSOCKET, RI
newstalknewengland.com

Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend

Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
WILMINGTON, MA
Journal Inquirer

Schools locked down in suspected swatting incident

Several area schools, including schools in Windsor Locks and Enfield, were locked down this morning after a suspected swatting incident of a reported active shooter. Windsor Locks Middle School was locked down at around 10:30 a.m. due to a report of an “active shooter,” according to First Selectman Paul Harrington. Some elementary schools were also placed on lockdown. After police investigated the scene, the schools were cleared.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Turnto10.com

Woman hopes to rebuild Providence business destroyed by fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Last Tuesday was a normal day for Virgen Borges, the owner of Iluminada Hair Salon & Barber, Inc. until disaster struck. Charred beams and rusted metal chairs are all that's left inside the business on Manton Avenue after a heavy fire broke out. Borges's husband,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Flames break out in multifamily home in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out in a multifamily home in Central Falls on Friday. Firefighters were called to the home on Moore Street at about 3:30 p.m. They contained the flames to the third floor. Officials said 15 people live in the building. No injuries...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
WTNH

Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
GROTON, CT
Turnto10.com

RIPTA temporarily reduces service amid bus driver shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — More than 20 RIPTA routes were temporarily scaled back starting Saturday. Officials said a staffing shortage has caused delays and issues for high school students trying to get to school. "Lately it just been pure chaos, so I can't imagine what it’s going to turn...
ABC6.com

Dozens attend car seat safety checkpoint

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Trained technicians with 4-Safety, a program with Rhode Island Hospital’s Injury Prevention Center, held an event Saturday to educate parents and guardians about car seat safety and booster seat inspections. The event was held in the parking lot of the Warwick Mall. Law enforcement...
WARWICK, RI

