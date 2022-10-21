Read full article on original website
Girl in custody after Woonsocket High School threat
Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told 12 News a female juvenile was taken into custody for further investigation and charging.
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into school
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have arrested a man they say broke into the Palmer River Elementary School last month. On Sunday, Sept. 18, police were called to the school for a reported burglar alarm activation. When officers arrived on scene, they found an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered […]
8 Suspects Attempted to Rob 2 People Near Brown University, and One Person Shot by BB Gun
Two members of the Brown University community were reportedly victims of an attempted robbery early Sunday morning -- by eight individuals "all wearing hooded apparel." Earlier in the evening, a female member of the Brown community reported being shot at by individuals who drove by and fired a BB gun.
School staff threatened after 2nd grader injured with rope around neck, police say
Multiple Taunton Public Schools staff members received threatening and harassing phone calls and social media post in relation to how an elementary school handled an incident where a second-grade student suffered neck burns after a group of students wrapped a rope around her neck in what the school reported to be an accident during a playground game.
Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
Woonsocket High School closed due to natural gas odor
(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center closed on Monday due to a natural gas odor. Both schools were closed for two days last week due to a broken underground pipe. The break caused a drainage backup, but officials say a temporary fix was...
Police seek West Warwick burglary suspect
The department said the man broke into Victoria's Sweets and Bakery on Main Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 13 and stole money out of the cash register.
Central Pa. police locate kidnapper of 2-year-old child from Rhode Island
State Police have located and are returning a kidnapped 2-year-old child from Rhode Island after they caught her father transporting her on I-81 Thursday. Her kidnapper, Jordan McClure, 24, was arrested without incident when state troopers pulled over his car Thursday, according to state police. State Troopers were tipped off...
Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend
Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
Schools locked down in suspected swatting incident
Several area schools, including schools in Windsor Locks and Enfield, were locked down this morning after a suspected swatting incident of a reported active shooter. Windsor Locks Middle School was locked down at around 10:30 a.m. due to a report of an “active shooter,” according to First Selectman Paul Harrington. Some elementary schools were also placed on lockdown. After police investigated the scene, the schools were cleared.
Woman hopes to rebuild Providence business destroyed by fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Last Tuesday was a normal day for Virgen Borges, the owner of Iluminada Hair Salon & Barber, Inc. until disaster struck. Charred beams and rusted metal chairs are all that's left inside the business on Manton Avenue after a heavy fire broke out. Borges's husband,...
Flames break out in multifamily home in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out in a multifamily home in Central Falls on Friday. Firefighters were called to the home on Moore Street at about 3:30 p.m. They contained the flames to the third floor. Officials said 15 people live in the building. No injuries...
‘Just come home’: Family prays for missing Raynham teen’s safe return
The search continues for a 16-year-old Raynham girl who was reported missing earlier this week.
Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
RIPTA temporarily reduces service amid bus driver shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — More than 20 RIPTA routes were temporarily scaled back starting Saturday. Officials said a staffing shortage has caused delays and issues for high school students trying to get to school. "Lately it just been pure chaos, so I can't imagine what it’s going to turn...
Defendants plead not guilty to charges stemming from South Kingstown house party
Three of four University of Rhode Island students arrested at what South Kingstown police called a large house party earlier this month pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges at their arraignments this week, according to electronic court records. The fourth will be arraigned next month. Ryan Bromm and Sean Healy,...
Man arrested for choking rideshare driver with belt in Meriden: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rideshare driver in Meriden was choked by a passenger she picked up on Tuesday, police said. According to police, a woman said she picked up a fare in Middletown and brought two men to Popeye’s on East Main Street in Meriden. While in the drive-through, she said one of the […]
Dirt bike allegedly evades police, kills pedestrian in Monson accident
A pedestrian was killed in a car accident involving a dirt bike that was allegedly evading police Thursday night.
Dozens attend car seat safety checkpoint
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Trained technicians with 4-Safety, a program with Rhode Island Hospital’s Injury Prevention Center, held an event Saturday to educate parents and guardians about car seat safety and booster seat inspections. The event was held in the parking lot of the Warwick Mall. Law enforcement...
Have you seen me? Police searching for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who has been missing since Tuesday. Raynham Police say 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen leaving her home on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. She lives in the area of Orchard and King Street, according to officials.
