Arizona sees dispute over 'Clean Elections' name for group monitoring ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX -- The executive director of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission wants to block a group monitoring ballot drop boxes from using the Clean Elections name, at least in Arizona. In a message to the Attorney General's office, Tom Collins said people associated with Clean Elections USA already have been...
Yuma mayor backs state stance on container walls - Democratic Congressman disagrees
Yuma’s mayor says he supports Governor Doug Ducey in his refusal to remove the shipping container barricades from the southern border. Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls tells KAWC, he backs the barricades. “We need someone stepping up to control what’s going on, and the governor has done that,” he said....
